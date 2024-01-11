SES Plum Book list updated with Plum Book 2020

Includes the updated 2020 Plum Book from the Trump Administration

Six Google-censored video about the SES just restored

Google just censored six videos in the AFI/AIM SES Exposé from 2018

Google censored this to protect The State Department, Justice Department, Department of Commerce, Obama White House, US Courts, US “intelligence”, British “intelligence”, Mark Zuckerberg & Facebook

Truth is, President Trump had no hope of real success since he was surrounding by 10,000+ SES British hyenas who undermined his ever move.

Citizens are duty bound to expose corruption in the federal government and hold them accountable

Censorship of these videos proves Google is an agency of an out-of-control, corrupt US government and their British handlers

The Senior Executive Service (SES) is the 10,000+ army of seditious actors pretending to serve We The People, but in fact serve themselves and their pagan (anti-Christian) British Pilgrims Society, City of London Babylonian Radhanite merchant-banker controllers.

The sooner patriots worldwide start getting that our enemies are British Babylonian City of London demons , the sooner we can start fixing our global malaise.

Mike Flynn just told Alex Jones yesterday that our enemies are BRICS, China, Russia, Iran, yada, yada, yada. Curiously, HE DOES NOT FINGER THE BRITISH. By contrast, his earlier interview with Jack Posobiec clearly fingers the British.

Mike Flynn is protecting his British Pilgrims Society handlers.

UPDATE SES EXPOSE WITH ALL VIDEO FILES RESTORED FROM THE TRUTH-HISTORY LIBRARY:

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2018). Obama hired them. Trump cannot fire them. So they say. Americans for Innovation, American Intelligence Media.