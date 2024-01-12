Sarah ‘The Huckster’ Sanders Fools Trump, MAGA Supporters, and Evangelical Christians

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: The $50 million fluffed-pillow girl whose first actual job was as a White House press secretary

You are the (secret) company you keep dear (and the company that fluffs up your IRA cash pillow to $50 million before joining Trump’s White House staff as press secretary)

Sarah is a groom of the British Pilgrims Society City of London Babylonian Rādhānite pagan merchant-bankers since birth. At age nine she was stuffing campaign envelopes for her father.

Sarah has no life experience outside politics. She had never held a political job until she became the Trump deputy press secretary.

Sarah has acquired up to $50 million net worth based on a $345,000/yr. political consulting job before joining the Trump White House. This qualifies her to be one of the most successful political consultants of all time—the $50 million Girl

Her history with political consultants exposes the Republican-Democrat Uniparty swinging door of traitorous corruption

According to her resumes on the Tsamoutales Strategies political consulting website, Sarah has allied with Bono/Soros’ ONE Vote 2012 with British Pilgrims sycophants Bill & Melinda Gates, Bloomberg, Apple, Bank of America, Cargill, Coca-Cola, Ford Foundation, Google, Merck, Roche, Rockefeller Foundation, Salesforce, Open Society Foundation (George Soros), Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg, John Doerr (Kleiner Perkins), and Goldman Sachs.

In 2012, Silicon Valley financiers were literally throwing Facebook pre-IPO stock at Bono, Gates Summers, Sandberg, Doerr via Goldman Sachs. Facebook was, founded on the theft of the social networking inventions of Columbus, Ohio innovator Leader Technologies. Therefore, the fortunes of all these clients of Sarah are based on a lie, on fraud.

Republican Uniparty swinging-door operators like Sarah and her father have worked mightily to subdue the evangelical Christian world with her string of Southern-Bell pearls and Scofield-inspired Dispensationalism that puts British Zionism on a pedestal tantamount to the worship of false idols (See below: Full Disclosure).

Uniparty politico Frank N .Tsamoutales

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ White House financial disclosure reveals that she was the executive vice president of Tsamoutales Strategies, Tallahassee, Florida, founded by Uniparty politico Frank N .Tsamoutales.

Full disclosure: The investigators of this story are evangelical Christians who, up until now, have thought favorably of Governors Mike Huckabee and his daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders. This research shows they are wolves in sheep’s clothing, sadly.

So, these Truth-History discoveries come as a great disappointment to them. But the facts are what they are: truths to be understood in their proper context. The investigators realize that their perceptions of the Huckabees (and allied “conservatives” like Kimberly Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens, and yes, perhaps even Donald J. Trump, Jr.) are evangelical Christian controlled opposition.

Indeed, the record shows that in 1909/1917, the Babylonian Rādhānite Rothschild merchant-bankers funded huckster lawyer politician turned preacher Cyrus (C.I.) Scofield to publish an annotated Bible through Oxford University Press. It cleverly introduced “Dispensationalism” in sidebar teaching notes.

Figure: Cyrus Ingerson (“C.I.”) Scofield (1843-1921). “Scallywag” lawyer-politician-con artist turned evangelical Y.M.C.A. Bible commentator for the pagan Babylonian Rādhānite merchant-bankers of the Pilgrims Society in The City of London. (Hint: they are not Christian Plymouth Pilgrims, they are pagan Babylonian merchant-banker pilgrims who were forced to leave Babylon and move their Solomon’s gold to The City of London in 1067.) Scofield is the progenitor of “The Rapture,” dispensationalism and British Christian Zionism. He has duped generations of evangelicals into silence, social passivity, and British political and economic debt slavery.

The Rothschilds—the financiers of British Zionism (The Balfour Declaration)—were eager to get American evangelicals to support Zionism in their plan after WWI to control Palestine.

They wanted evangelicals to believe that their pagan British merchant-banker takeover of Palestine was a prophetic end-times Biblical event and not what it really was: a demonic British Pilgrims Society, City of London merchant-banker Babylonian Rādhānite takeover. The Rothschilds, with the likes of Scofield and D.L. Moody in tow, were largely successful. The “rapture” today is taught in many, if not most, evangelical churches as gospel. Prominent preachers like D.L. Moody, Hal Lindsey, Edgar C. Whisenant, and Tim LaHaye have taught it, as has Baptist Mike Huckabee and his $50 million net worth daughter Sarah.

Note to thinking Christians: British Zionist Israel cannot be a parallel Biblical existence if you are a Christian. Jesus said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.” Matthew 5:17. The Rothschild demons know this. Perhaps you should too.

British Crown controls Tsamoutales’ leading clients.

Tsamoutales Strategies generally advertises support for Republican candidates and pundits like Charlie Kirk, TurningPoint USA, Mike Huckabee, Glenn Youngkin, Jeb Bush, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, George W. Bush, Bob Martinez. However, he also supports George Soros-aligned communist Democrat liberals like Bono, Bill & Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg, and Mark Zuckerberg (a fun fact that Charlie Kirk leaves off of Tsamoutales’s glitzy biography on TurningPoint USA’s website—we have capture it just in case Charlie erases it suddenly.)

BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street & Fidelity fall in line behind the crown.

Glenn Youngkin, while a partner at the Carlyle Group in Washington, D.C. was the founding director and first funder of QinetiQ Group Plc in the UK.

Youngkin personally supervised the ceding of 100% control of QinetiQ to the British Crown.

Then, Youngkin supervised a massive swing of U.S. defense contracts, predominantly Navy, to QinetiQ.

Now, Youngkin wants us to trust him to be governor, or, God forbid, president.

QinetiQ contracts include managing the global inventory system of the U.S. Army, and control of the technology behind the U.S. Patent Office, run by another British Crown-controlled company SERCO Group Plc. SERCO controls massive contracts with numerous U.S. Executive agencies including the US Naval satellite system (including the .io Internet domain in the British Indian ocean island of Diego Garcia), air traffic control in 60 US cities, FEMA regions 2 and 9, the $1 billion Obamacare website.

QinetiQ’s early British Crown-controlled directors included George Tenet, former CIA Director, and Admiral Edmund Peter Giambastiani Jr., former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. All traitors to America by pledging their allegiances to the British Crown.

Figure: Qinetiq Group Plc Co No 4586941. (Oct. 24, 2006). George Tenet [former CIA director 1997-2004] Director Appointment—Pledged to pursue the best interests of the United Kingdom and obey the Queen in the operations of QinetiQ. Companies House (UK). See also QinetiQ Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941. (Oct. 20, 2006). Articles of Association. Companies House (UK).

Figure—Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr. (Feb. 08, 2008). Appointment of director, QinetiQ Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941, Form 288a—Pledged to pursue the best interests of the United Kingdom and obey the Queen in the operations of QinetiQ. Companies House (UK). See also QinetiQ Group Plc, Co. No. 4586941. (Oct. 20, 2006). Articles of Association. Companies House (UK).

A further look under the Tsamoutales hood reveals a slew of defense contractors who manage “Five Eyes” contracts. For those who have been asleep to this treachery, on Mar. 05, 1946, America formally ceded control of its intelligence to the British Empire led by the Pilgrims Society in The City of London.

The chairman of this effort, approved by Generals Marshall and Eisenhower, was Major General Sir Stewart G. Menzies. Menzies became chief of MI6 (British foreign intelligence) in 1939. Note: Gavin Newsom’s mother is a Menzies. That Five Eyes agreement, linked here, was so secret it was never revealed until 2010. By then, American sovereignty was a joke among the British Pilgrims Society spies and sycophants.

Among the contractors involved in the Five Eyes treachery are numerous Tsamoutales clients, including:

Mata Hari Kimberly Guildfoyle (below), former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, girlfriend of Donald J. Trump, Jr., and newly-minted conservative pundit.

Hello NYFW: Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the Zang Toi fashion show in New York City on Wednesday evening. https://en.mogaznews.com/World-News/1125447/Donald-Trump-Jr-and-Kimberly-Guilfoyle-step-out-in-style-as-they-sit-front-row-.html

—allegedly conservative media pundit. Kirk is a Candace Owens confidente and co-founder of TurningPointUSA. They even establish a London office at the founding! Kimberly Guilfoyle–promotes TurningPointUSA with her curves (girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., former wife of Gavin Newsom). Note that TurningPoint USA biography of Tsamoutales conveniently leaves off the normal boasting they do about Tsamoutales Strategies association with Bono’s ONE Vote 2012, Bill & Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg, and Mark Zuckerberg. In addition, the association with Charlie Kirk fails to mention Candace Owens’ father-in-law Baron Michael Farmer, the British Pilgrims Society, City of London controller of the global metals markets (gold, silver, platinum, copper, palladium, etc.) for the Rothschilds. General John F. Kelley —As Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, he notoriously led the NEVER TRUMPER resistance in the White House, having replaced another NEVER TRUMPER, Reince Priebus. His career in the U.S. Army means he failed to disclose the Five Eyes treachery being foisted upon the American People by The British Pilgrims Society, The City of London Babylonian Rādhānite merchant-banker cabal through the traitorous Five Eyes agreement with the British Empire.



—As Trump’s White House Chief of Staff, he notoriously led the NEVER TRUMPER resistance in the White House, having replaced another NEVER TRUMPER, Reince Priebus. His career in the U.S. Army means he failed to disclose the Five Eyes treachery being foisted upon the American People by The British Pilgrims Society, The City of London Babylonian Rādhānite merchant-banker cabal through the traitorous Five Eyes agreement with the British Empire. Wal-Mart —funded and controlled by The City of London, brought in to the United States by the Clintons, and not exposed and supported by the Huckabee regime in Little Rock, Arkansas, decimating American small business



—funded and controlled by The City of London, brought in to the United States by the Clintons, and not exposed and supported by the Huckabee regime in Little Rock, Arkansas, decimating American small business L3 Harris —a surveillance, microwave weaponry, satellite, space, electronic warfare, information technology chameleon by many names, including: L3 L3 Technologies Harris Corporation Intertype Lockheed Corporation Lockheed Martin Lehman Brothers Loral Corporation L-3 Communications Holdings Azmith Security (Australia) Linchpin Labs (Australia) FBI supplier NSO (Israeli spyware) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Communications Systems Controlling Shareholders: #1 Vanguard #2 BlackRock



—a surveillance, microwave weaponry, satellite, space, electronic warfare, information technology chameleon by many names, including: Honeywell Corporation —an engineering conglomerate now heavily focused on surveillance, robotics, and weaponry, including: Alliant Techsystems Allied Signal Pantex Plant General Electric Honeywell Robotics Honeywell Aerospace Controlling Shareholders: #1 Vanguard #2 BlackRock



—an engineering conglomerate now heavily focused on surveillance, robotics, and weaponry, including: ABM Industries —property management systems, parking, transportation, now electric vehicle recharging and renewable energy (services also provided by British SERCO Group Plc) Controlling Shareholders: #1 BlackRock #2 Vanguard #2 State Street



—property management systems, parking, transportation, now electric vehicle recharging and renewable energy (services also provided by British SERCO Group Plc) SAP —enterprise software, cloud computing; a software acquisitions bohemuth Controlling Shareholders: #1 BlackRock



—enterprise software, cloud computing; a software acquisitions bohemuth Black & Veatch —Heavily UK-based conglomerate with fingers in everything from oil, power, gas, water, telecommunications, consulting, government, mining, data centers, smart cities, banking, finance (also like Crown-controlled SERCO). Heavy presence in the Ukraine related to biowarfare and biolabs.



—Heavily UK-based conglomerate with fingers in everything from oil, power, gas, water, telecommunications, consulting, government, mining, data centers, smart cities, banking, finance (also like Crown-controlled SERCO). Heavy presence in the Ukraine related to biowarfare and biolabs. EQT Corporation —American energy company Controlling Shareholders: #1 BlackRock #2 Fidelity #3 State Street #4 Vanguard

—American energy company

TurningPoint USA, Charlie Kirk—allegedly conservative media pundit. Kirk is a Candace Owens confidante and co-founder of TurningPoint USA. They even established a London office at the founding!

Kimberly Guilfoyle-promotes TurningPointUSA with her curves (girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., former wife of Gavin Newsom). Note that TurningPoint USA biography of Tsamoutales conveniently leaves off the normal boasting they do about Tsamoutales Strategies association with Bono’s ONE Vote 2012, Bill & Melinda Gates, Warren Buffett, Larry Summers, Sheryl Sandberg, and Mark Zuckerberg.



In addition, the association with Charlie Kirk fails to mention Candace Owens’ father-in-law, Baron Michael Farmer:

Baron Michael Farmer, TPUSA Candace Owens’ newly-minted father-in-law, leader of the British Pilgrims Society in The City of London–a long-time Rothschild disciple

Baron Michael Farmer, the British Pilgrims Society, City of London controller of the global metals markets (gold, silver, platinum, copper, palladium, etc.) for the Rothschilds.

Also among the contractors involved in the Five Eyes treachery are numerous Tsamoutales clients, all of which Sarah ‘the Huckster’ knows intimately in her position as “Executive Vice President” of Tsamoutales Strategies.

Who pulls Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ chain?

The British Pilgrims Society through The City of London and the Babylonian Rādhānite (Radknights) merchant-banker pagans who control the British Crown.

Their main flunkies doing their bidding in the USA are American banks, notably JPMorgan, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, State Street along with asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Vanguard, who are controlled by the British Crown and the Rothschilds in the City of London.

Don’t believe that the British run America? Just look at the false flag they are trying to orchestrate in Poland right now. Poland is historically one of the favorite choke points of the British Empire to try and take down Russia to seize control of Russia’s 11 times zones of resources, again. When will we learn?

Tragically, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ handlers are the ones attempting to depopulate us folks.

“MAINTAIN HUMANITY UNDER 500,000,000 IN PERPETUAL BALANCE WITH NATURE”

The Georgia Guidestones is a monument made in 1980 by an anonymous author that details in 8 different languages how to build a new society, with apparent advocacy of population control, eugenics, and internationalism.

Figure —The City of London is controlled by the Pilgrims Society who carry on the pagan control of the Rādhānite merchant-bankers of Babylon. “The City of London Corporation” was chartered in 1067 after the coronation of William I, William the Conqueror, on Dec. 25, 1066 at Westminster Abbey.



William was Norman (French). The Babylonian Rādhānite (demon-worshipping pagans who claimed to be Jews for several millennia) already had an extensive banking and trade network through Europe and, Middle East to China.



The Radhanite merchant-bankers were forced to flee Babylon (renamed Baghdad) ahead of the armies of the Muslim Seljuk Turks in 1055 A.D.—just 11 years earlier. They fanned out along their extensive network of merchant-banking centers. Click image to enlarge



“And Jesus entered the temple and drove out all who sold and bought in the temple, and he overturned the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons. He said to them, It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer,’ but you make it a den of robbers.'” Matthew 21:12-13.



“Synagogue of Satan”



“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.” Revelation 3:9. (Emphasis added.)



In the process, they rebranded themselves as “Ashkenazi Jews.” They had called themselves Jews for millennia while in Babylon, but they had created their unique pagan version that followed the Talmud, Yiddish, and rabbis, rather than the Torah, Hebrew, and Prophets.

The Babylonian Empire codified debt slavery by sanctioning usury (charging interest on the loan of money). They put fake Jews in charge of these practices. While the Prophets Ezekiel and Daniel ca. 600 BC were decrying usury, exiled “Jews” like the Egibi and Marushu families, who had so intermixed with Persians that their Jewishness had vanished, were assigned the task of running all aspects of the Babylonian economy, including leveraging Solomon’s Gold, banking, finance, intelligence, propaganda, engineering, agriculture, and trade.



The Babylonian Empire worshipped demon gods who demanded child sacrifice and debt slavery, including Mammon, Moloch, Asmodeus, Ba’al, Baphomet, Beelzebub, Behemoth, Ishtar, Legion, Leviathan, Lucifer, Mammon, Marduk, Moloch, Pazuzu, Satan, Agrat bat Maḥlat, Alu, Alukah, Asherah, Ashmodai, Astarte, Azazel, Belial or Beliar, Bel-Marduk, Chemosh, Dagon, Deber, Dever, Ekimmu, Gallu, Horon, Ilu Limnu, Keṭeb, Kotar Hosis, Labartu, Labartu, Lamashtu, Lilith, Lilu, Lotape, Mavet, Nahar, Nergal, Ninisina, Pentalpha, Rabisu, Reshef, Resheph, Resheph, Samael, Shachar, Shalem, Shamḥazai, Shedim, Shedim, Tannin, Tiamat, Tirosch, Yoḥane bat Reṭibi, and others.

See AFI. (Apr. 19, 2023). The City of London Babylonian Merchant-Banker Demon Hoax of All Time. Americans for Innovation. (PDF).