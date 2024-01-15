Nikki is a foreign agent for the British Pilgrims Society, like a single-person sleeper cell, to infiltrate the Executive Office and/or Cabinet to destroy America, finally and completely. A vote for Nikki, whether you are Republican or Democrat, is a vote for the destruction of the nation.

When folks post that Dr. Ben Carson would be a great vp, I think hogwash. He certainly is a gifted brain surgeon and loyal Trump supporter, but what does he know about the enemy? I have never heard him state or write anything that would show me that he is equipped to defeat the British – once and for all.

The enemy is the British Pilgrims Society and the crown agents that have infiltrated all branches of our government.

Bet Carson doesn’t even know about the Senior Executive Services, SERCO control over the Navy and USPTO, crown agents lodged in government-supported NGOs, the merchant-bankers, election rigging by the British…. On and on I could go. Carson does not show any signs he is a cat, much less a kitten. We need 2 LIONS in the position of vice president and president.

Inside this link (above) are top names being thrown out as Trump running mates and all of them are mamby pamby – look for yourself. Notice it doesn’t include Sarah the Huckster’s name because she may be riding in on the dark horse if Tallahassee Tsamoutales has done his job of funding and positioning the governor of Arkansas…. Watch for the surprise “magical female” running mate. Like the “magical Negro” narrative from Obama days.

The people want LIONS on Trump’s cabinet this time around… not a bunch of globalist pussies.

Trump will not be able to do a scintilla of what he’s promising in his campaign rhetoric if he fills his cabinet again with known enemies of America whose loyalties are to the British Pilgrims Society, like Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Wilbur Ross, Steve Mnuchin, Sarah Sanders, Alex Azar, Gina Haspel, Mark Meadows, John Ratcliffe, Jeff Sessions, Bill Barr, Alex Acosta, Elaine Chao, Nikki Haley. For goodness sake…. who was responsible for recommending this total British-controlled cabinet to him?

All cabinet members need to be schooled in Truth History or we will not win the war against the British.

@Marika64 asked if we had thoughts on Dr. Tenpenny. So we turned to our not a doctor in the cattery @notadoc. He gave an extensive answer on his post here.

Wondering what neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, who is a person some would like to see as Trump’s running mate, would have to say about this government-sponsored poisoning operation through public drinking water? If you find anything about Carson and this subject, please inform the cattery.

If anything, we have all learned that ignorance can kill you. Don’t stay ignorant; use this site as a resource to discover truth history. Break out of your mind control brainwashing with a few red pills a day.

