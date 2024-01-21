AIMCat Sam writes: “More I learn about these older cats, the more humble I become. It comes across well.”

Tyla adds: As I have posted many times before, it will be the deep spiritual songs of the American negro suffering that can salve our souls (S.O.S.) as we move through the GREAT SHIFT. We are moving from one timeline to another and the “jolt” we feel from this change is called in occult circles as “The Great Shift”. Cats are here to guide others through the transition in the way that they best can given their current means. Basically, everyone reading these words can do something to help another on the journey just as Tyla and Douglas have done for you all these years in helping you jump timelines as smoothly as possible, like fluffing your pantry, or saying “no” to experimental concoctions in your bloodstream, to getting small denomination silver for bartering, and finding your spiritual path and start living it every day.

Part of our spiritual journey, individually and as a human race, is suffering. You can’t get through the eye of the needle without first going through suffering. If you or others are experiencing suffering in your life now, you may find words of wisdom and solace in the gospel of the American black culture.

Think about how intense our suffering would be had Christ not come to suffer for our sins.

John Lee Hooker • “It Serves Me Right To Suffer” • 1969 [Reelin’ In The Years Archive]

Another American gospel is the group Michael McKibben performed with – Living Sound. We believe that what Michael and his group were doing at a higher level was increasing the vibration of Christ in Europe where His Living Sound was diminishing. Similar to what Douglas did with Star Wars. They both kept an ember lit deep within the soul of humanity, just as it was being snuffed out by Satan. Christ is with us even in our darkest hour.

From there, we begin our journey to Christ and Sophia.

How Michael McKibben Brought Down the Iron Curtain Through Music

Source of the Force

As your spiritual sherpas, we are here to help you through the Great Shift.

We are offering study guides which are available on Amazon. To those of you who do not want to order on Amazon, you could shop online at Barnes and Noble. Tyla loves to make Jeff Bezos work for her from the moment Amazon’s press imprints a sigil on the back of each book to that moment that deep within Ahriman’s liar, detrimental energy is beginning to transmute into beneficial energy.

This is Douglas’ newest title in the series.

If you would like to join this online School of Spiritual Science, lead by “professors” Gabriel and Barnwell, we recommend the first book of the series From the Works of Rudolf Steiner: The Incarnation of Ahriman. Each book title will have video discussions between the professors. (Note that we have not started uploading them to Douglas Gabriel’s YouTube channel as of today. However, his channel is filled with topics that you might start exploring now because the topics that Dr. Gabriel addresses on his video channel are relevant in Our Spirit’s free and open Mystery School.

In the audio recording just under the headline link, you will find a high-level conversation between the professors about this topic.

Douglas Gabriel and John Barnwell get together for a Goethean conversation about Ahriman.

We know that the education of wisdom children will be critical in re-imagining human life all around the planet. Master Waldorf Teacher Trainer Dr. Gabriel is now preparing an online free course in ‘Intuitive Learning’. The core “textbook” is available now, and this week I sent two manuscripts to the digital typesetter. These companion titles will be Spirit of Childhood and Intuitive Learning: Activating the Wellsprings of Giftedness.