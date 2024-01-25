If things weren’t bad enough with wars and rumors of wars, we’ll be faced with this at some point down the road. That’s why it is super important to increase your life vibration.

The Earth Will Turn Over | POLE SHIFT

Feel civil war brewing? Almost by design…the timing so perfect. The states against the federal government. Our federal government is an enemy to the world and to our own citizens. Why, you ask?

Because we never won the American Revolutionary War. The British Empire infiltrated our government and over time has nudged us from the Constitution to Communism. Our enemy is the same as the one we fought in 1814 in the Battle of New Orleans. It’s the same British Empire that wants to destroy Russia.

This won‘t be CIVIL WAR; hopefully, it will be the last battle we fight in the Great War of the American Revolution when we throw off the monarchy once and for all.

It’s a global operation run by the British Pilgrims Society to destroy Europe and replace the population with FOREIGN INVADERS who, after they replace Europeans as a population, will easily be killed off by 5G, mandatory vaccines, starvation, etc. King Charles the Turd is behind this genocide with trillions at his disposal. When are our English friends going to seize him and lop off his head, just like his predecessor Charles I?

I Won’t Fight Another War For Them

A child of any age in North Carolina can consent to a vaccine, birth control, anti-depressants, puberty blockers, etc. without a parent’s consent or knowledge. Payment for these services can even be kept from the child’s health insurance records so the parent remains unaware of the treatment.

This is why we are seeing a movement around the U.S. to have clinics inside public schools operated by Big Hospitals. The traditional “school nurse, clinic, or sick room” is being replaced with the big pharma killing machine and the laws protect (((them))).

https://www.healnc.net/blogs/post/breaking-news-nc-providers-exploit-little-known-1977-minor-consent-law

”According to http://Vaxteen.org, a Google sponsored website that is encouraging teens to take advantage of self-consent laws to circumvent their “anti-vax” parents, “In North Carolina, minors of any age do not need their parent’s consent to receive all healthcare services, including vaccinations.”

Brainwashing your teen children to commit vaccine suicide.

James Lawrence, one of the top medical freedom attorneys in NC, recently alerted our community that the Department of Labor has accepted a petition for a rule requiring NC employers to enforce masking and social distancing on their employees whenever the WHO, CDC, or governor declares a public health emergency. https://www.healnc.net/blogs/post/nc-poised-to-mandate-masks-and-social-distancing-on-workers

Trump Supporters Believe WHAT?

Tyla posted (click here to join the conversation):

“It’s hard for me to eat meat; it’s always been that way since I was a little girl in Dothan, Alabama and saw how a cow was slaughtered and then to have Mother serve up lamb chops when I had just watched Sherry Lewis and her sweet friend Lamb Chops.

My protein intake, my entire life, has been sparse – the occasional fish or chicken; yet as I am aging, I feel the need to add protein and it makes sense because there is an etheric force in protein that is needed in ascension. The meat source feeds on the plant source which feeds on the mineral source. It doesn’t work the other way. With each cycle of ingestion, the mineral is brought to a higher, more etheric, state of being. This could be the plasma mineral “spark” needed for pineal gland activation and interface with the spiritual world. We need to spark the pilot light up in our crown. As I write in The Gospel of Sophia, the food chain doesn’t stop at the level of human consumes animal. What feeds on the human?

Angels. We feed the angels and the angels nourish us with harmony, flow, and synchronicity.

Not KETO. Not PALEO. Not ATKINS. But close.

A few weeks ago I started drinking a delicious nutrient dense non-animal protein powder. Also added some protein bars. Cut the carbohydrates as much as possible (but no more than 130g a day) and increased the protein (which for me went from 2 to at least 70 grams a day). Play around with it to see what’s best for you. Some days I had 100 grams of protein by adding canned tuna and SousVide chicken.

RESULTS ARE COMING IN: I’m on fire.”

Final touches being placed on the MySQIF website … like this one which is for the email suffixes that will be blocked from accessing the privacy app (like .gov, gov.uk), not to mention hundreds of corrupt companies we have identified.

https://mysqif.net/Block.html

Signs You Are Leaving The Matrix For New Earth