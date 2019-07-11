The British Black Chamber Revealed

This discussion will have you spinning as all the pieces come together and land back into the British Privy Council and Monarch … once again.

5.5 years before the treasonous “Five Eyes” U.S.-UK intelligence sharing agreement on Mar. 05, 1946 . . .

. . . more proof the U.S. and UK/Canada/Commonwealth governments KNOW they must compensate Leader Technologies for stealing Leader’s social networking invention

On Sep. 11, 1940, the U.S. Government ordered “entire and reasonable compensation” to patentees whose “patent rights and trade secrets” were used or confiscated by the U.S., British or Commonwealth countries (pursuant to the Fifth Amendment Takings Clause) for intelligence activities

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 20-22. NSA.

Note: This directive is consistent with the Fifth Amendment Takings Clause. Those U.S. and UK spies for Army Security Agency (ASA), FBI, IBM, GCCS, MI-6, SOE, SIS, Privy Council, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) assigned to carry out Gen. Marshall’s order ignored the order and stole everything under the cloak of “Ultra oath” secrecy.

Such is the fetid moral foundation for the “IBM Internet of Things” mass surveillance, racketeering, patent theft, election rigging, propaganda, money laundering, drug smuggling and human trafficking global grid being imposed on the world as we speak.

Shine the light of truth on these stinking rats.

The patent and trade secrets rights of U.S. inventors are reinforced throughout these documents, across the US, UK and British Commonwealth

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 25-26. NSA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1940-09-09-War-Dept-General-Staff-1940-1944-G2-Covering-Intrchnge-of-Secret-Tech-Info-with-Reps-of-Brit-Govt-PDF-pp-20-22-NSA-Sep-09-1940.pdf#page=26

PDF pp 25-26

Incredible: Sep. 09, 1940 NSA document admits that the F.B.I engaged/es in espionage, counterspionage and sabotage within the United States

War Department General Staff. (Sep. 09, 1940). G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, PDF pp. 31. NSA.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/ukusa/early_papers_1940-1944.pdf#page=31

TRANSCRIPTION: (b) The Western Hemisphere was placed under F.B.I. jurisdiction for counterespionage purposes, not for espionage [unintelligible]. It was a new type of work for them, with [unintelligible] dating back only to 1939 when they were made primarily [unintelligible], espionage and sabotage within the United States. [Note: if you can decipher the unintelligible words, please let us know.]

Read more and pass around your influence network. The TRUTH will set us free.

G.C.C.S & GCHQ are a “cover-up” for “the pooled British Black Chamber under the Foreign Office.” The British Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO, FO) runs ALL global intelligence Lord Mark-Malloch Brown (George Soros’: Int’l Crisis Grp, Refugees Int’l, Open Society Fndn, Quantum Fund, Soros Fund) ran FCO 2007-2009 and employed Sir Nigel Kim Darroch, British Amb. to US until Jul. 09, 2019

War Department General Staff. (Sep. 09, 1940). G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, PDF pp. 31. NSA.

https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/documents/news-features/declassified-documents/ukusa/early_papers_1940-1944.pdf#page=31

F.B.I. and the “pooled British Black Chamber” MI-6/MI-5/SOE/GCCS/GCHQ spies under the Foreign Office have had “close liaison” since before 1942

G.C. Marshall. (Sep. 11, 1940). SECRET, APPROVED, Sec. of War, Chief of Staff. MEMO: Directive to G-2 Covering Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of British Government, NSA declassified 04-08-2010 per E.O. 12958, PDF pp. 31-32. NSA.

p. 31

p. 32

