Google and Jon Venverloh Pose a Threat to Democracy

Michael McKibben brings shocking documentation to Douglas Gabriel from information warriors outside of the Conclave. The documents show the connections of Google, the CIA, Salem Media, and a shadowy Deep State figure – Jon Venverloh.
Shocking News about Salem Media and the CIA.
See the three PDFs below to read the evidence:
Google CIA Contracts – Jon Venverloh Google and Sharon Levy CIA – FOIA – 4 August 2004
Google – Senate Judiciary Committee – Dennis Prager – 16 July 2019
Google Poses a Serious Threat to Democracy – Senate Judiciary Committee – Testimony by Robert Epstein, PhD
Salem’s bankers, underwriters, accountants and Google technologists appear to be steering their hosts away from topics that threaten the NWO agenda
