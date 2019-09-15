Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Patriots Stop Election Rigging

The American Intelligence Media and Americans for Innovation have posted lots of great research on how election rigging occurs. Below you will find our top articles, each one holding important information for patriots who want to understand how elections are rigged. Learn what YOU can do “on the ground” to protect the integrity of YOUR elections.
Please pass along this important collection of articles to your circle of influence and your election officials. This election rigging occurs all over the world, not just in the United States.

Betsy and Thomas give you an overview of what you will find on this post. Patriots STOP Election Rigging

Fly under the censorship radar with this tiny URL to share in your network:
https://tinyurl.com/y2p65ehx
Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Failed

google election rig picture.JPG
Google employees, in the White House, rigging a U.S. election through the U.S. Digital Service.
royal gig elections.JPG

Evil Men Who Rig Our Elections

Evil men -March Malloch-Brown and George Soros
Mitt Romney Running Election Rigging Scams with George Soros

.

obama election rigging
Read all about Obama election TREASON!
Sullivan Mueller
Robert Mueller and Cloudflare Joe Sullivan work together to rig Florida elections

How Cloudflare and Joe Sullivan are rigging FLORIDA elections

Massive Election Fraud From Entrust Thoma Bravo and Hillary Clinton

branco hillary election rig
Foreign election rigging steals American votes for Globalists

dianne spyinstein feinstein giorgio

Diane Feinstein and Husband Richard Blum Control MSM Censorship with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown Using Avid-ISIS Leaderplus Election Management Software

RNC Chairwoman Ronna ROMNEY McDaniels Lets Uncle Mitt Romney and Cousin Tagg Operate Rigged Election Machines in Critical Elections

bernie voter id election
