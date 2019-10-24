Senior Executive Service: White Collar Traitors

.

The deep state-shadow government has a name. Start using it. Start exposing this enemy of America to your friends, family, and social media network.

Is your news source explaining what the “deep state” is or are they hiding behind sloppy research, propaganda, or worse – they are keeping you from TRUTH and FULL DISCLOSURE. Taxpayers pay these bureaucrats fat salaries, bonuses, and lots of government perks.

What do they do? Thwart the will of the American people, obstruct the rule of law, commit treason with impunity, and make life a living hell for our President.

What are you going to do now that you have been enlightened?

The American Intelligence Media has posted many articles and videos about SES. Here are some highlights that we encourage you to review and share with your network of truth seeker. Here is a tiny url so that you can go “undercover” through social media: https://tinyurl.com/y4mlhfbr

Back in March and April 2018, we reported to you that the Department of Justice is being held hostage by rogue bureaucrats who are attorneys using lawfare to beat the sh*t out of ordinary citizens trying to restore the Republic. If you need a refresher on what SES is, listen to these audios on your drive home.

Remember where the target is! AIM !

This is the head of the beast that must be taken out if we want to save the planet from their one world tyranny.

