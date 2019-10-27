.

CRYING LIKE A BABY!

WETTING HIS PANTS!

SCARED SH*TLESS!

WIMPERING COWARD!

.

.

The Pilgrims Society is working to destroy the American Republic from within

https://tinyurl.com/yxm7r3m4

Start learning the REAL TRUTH about history, not revisionist history that was taught in the public school indoctrination centers. READ MORE HERE.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“General Michael Flynn’s attorney is demanding that charges be immediately dropped after they found that FBI Agents manipulated records against him. They say that James Clapper told a reporter to “take a kill shot at Flynn. This has been a complete setup of Michael Flynn….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

…Thank you @foxandfriends! Hopefully this is just the beginning of a massive story of injustice and treason. You will never learn this from the corrupt LameStream Media who get Pulitzer Prizes for reporting the story totally wrong. The ones who report it right get only RESPECT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT! Kincade Fire Explosion Occurred Before the Geoengineered Wind Storm—So why were the power lines shut down but not the much more dangerous transmissions? (VIDEO PROOF)

.