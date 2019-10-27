Anonymous Patriots
CRYING LIKE A BABY!

WETTING HIS PANTS!

SCARED SH*TLESS!

WIMPERING COWARD!

Donald Trump Addresses the Nation After Mission Against ISIS Founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Some Americans did something.

The Pilgrims Society is working to destroy the American Republic from within

https://tinyurl.com/yxm7r3m4

Start learning the REAL TRUTH about history, not revisionist history that was taught in the public school indoctrination centers. READ MORE HERE.

Trump, Republicans Express Concern as Whistleblower Slips Into the Sidelines

National Take Back Day 2019

FBI Entrapped Flynn With Manipulated Evidence As Clapper Allegedly Issued ‘Kill Shot’ Order: Court Docs

“General Michael Flynn’s attorney is demanding that charges be immediately dropped after they found that FBI Agents manipulated records against him. They say that James Clapper told a reporter to “take a kill shot at Flynn. This has been a complete setup of Michael Flynn….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

…Thank you @foxandfriends! Hopefully this is just the beginning of a massive story of injustice and treason. You will never learn this from the corrupt LameStream Media who get Pulitzer Prizes for reporting the story totally wrong. The ones who report it right get only RESPECT!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Maria Butina speaks to RT

Trump Admin Gives $10 Billion Cloud Computing Project To Microsoft

CAUGHT IN THE ACT! Kincade Fire Explosion Occurred Before the Geoengineered Wind Storm—So why were the power lines shut down but not the much more dangerous transmissions? (VIDEO PROOF)

Trump tweet decoded.

Machiavelli – The Rulers vs The Ruled and the Struggle for Power

If your public school and college indoctrination did not include a reading of The Prince, here is a PDF copy to read.

joe biden website.JPG

Don’t get left behind, patriots. There are many ways to win the Great Information War. Educate and enlighten your circle of influence using the talents, skills, and opportunities that are available to you. Do it for the story. Do it for your nation. Do it to save humanity.

We are living through historic times. Are you awake and engaged?

NASA Discovers THC on Meteorite Fragment

Below is an audio from Douglas that explains why this meteorite discovery is so amazing:

Continue your education about the endocannabinoid system

Secrets of Cannabis Revealed

You might also enjoy this discussion between Douglas (as Thomas) and John Barnwell

Shungite, C60, Buckyballs, Ormus, and Superconnectivity

Share this bundle of information on meteorites with this link: COSMIC: THC found on meteorites

