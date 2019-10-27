.

Pray for his safety and success in leading the world to lasting peace and prosperity.

The creator of the video below writes:

GARY GENSLER, U.S. TREASURY AGENT IS A-NON-PIXEL CGI MODIFIED ACTOR. You are either a 2D Broadcast, pixel based actor or you are a modified actor whose facial elements are being converted to vector block matrices. A GOVERNMENT that modifies it’s media agents, is not a Government. It’s a NAZI New World Order Regime.

And an internet provider that reports copyright violations that are exempt under section 107 of the 1976 Fair Use Copyright Act, allowing for news reporting and criticism of fraud and corruption is not a trustee of freedom and freedom of speech. Once an actor has been caught in multiple careers and hiding multiple generations of his family and ties to organized mob families they are faking media for a fake Nazi government, these actors own nothing by law! NO COPYRIGHTS, NO PROPERTY RIGHTS… Especially after being caught in multiple political frauds… so do not attempt to give protection to any organized crime families, by ignoring overwhelming evidence you are legally obligated to report!

If you are caught making false claims giving protection to pixel modified productions, you are an accessory to Media Enterprise Corruption, stealing freedom of speech and information from the people! We take our freedom of speech very seriously, it’s not your job as a trustee.to allow thieves of our Constitution to harass and bully overwhelming evidence, arbitrarily removing it stealing historical property rights that belong to the people- not your NAZI master!

AIM Patriot and Sister of Sophia Liz (Australia) sends us this lovely image entitled “Rose Angels Veiled Painting by Karine Munk Finser” with a note that we will leave below and comment on in an upcoming Cat Report.

For those of you who are loving Liz’ insights to Sophia as much as we are, visit her site at: Liz Hamilton’s Spiritual Musings

Dear Douglas and Tyla,

Thank you for all your Grail insights!

From your ‘Grail Maidens of the Wells’ research I now understand why the ‘Angevin’ family originally comes from Mazadan and a fairy, Terre de la Schoie. Terre de la Schoie means ‘uplifting joy of the earth’.

Interesting that a similar word, Mazdaznan is a neo-Zoroastrian religion which held that the Earth should be restored to a garden of paradise where humanity can cooperate and converse with God. The word Mazdaznan is said to derive from the Persian “Mazda” and “Znan”, and is supposed to mean “master thought”.

What do you think it means? Is the otherworldly connection symbolic or literal? An angelic avatar occurrence or aspect perhaps? Or that we hold this paradise within?

And what were all the stories of demi-Gods in mythology? Literal or symbolic?

