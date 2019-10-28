.
.
George Washington Has a Message for Patriots
.
Patriots take action to win the Second American Revolution
.
AG Bill Barr Defends John Durham Investigation, Praises FBI Director Chris Wray “Outstanding Support”
Barr expects us to believe that Chris Wray is supportive? Bill, we are jaded citizens who are running thin on patience. We know that Wray, Horowitz, and you are Senior Executive Service. We know that SES Bruce Ohr heads up 500+ corrupt DOJ attorneys, all SES lawfare thugs.
Until your Department of Justice shows us some major indictments, week after week, one after the other, We the People say your Department is just running a protection racket for the D.C. criminals, including Christopher Wray and Gina Haspel (you know the CIA chick who was planning the overthrow of Trump with Richard Dearlove and company when she was the CIA station chief in London – no, not Carrie Mathison).
.
.
.
This one is aging nicely.
.
Hillary Clinton Will Likely Join 2020 Race if Biden Drops Out, Claims Former Adviser
.
House Democrats to Vote on Impeachment Procedures Thursday
.
.
Europe’s Populist Wave Reaches Portugal
.
Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe said Sunday that it “is not a coincidence” the investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation morphed into a criminal matter just as the Justice Department’s inspector general is set to release a report of FBI surveillance abuse against the Trump campaign.
John Ratcliffe discusses Durham probe
.
.
.
America Doesn’t Need Bad Guys
.
.
.
.
.
California Fires Spark Massive Mandatory Evacuations; Wineries Burn As Winds Hit 93 MPH
.
SEE THE AFI CRIMELINE for hard evidence that Hillary Clinton and the State Department were conspiring to subvert agencies of the U.S. government. It is also proof positive that Hillary and the State Department were OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE in the then current LEADER V. FACEBOOK patent infringement case.
Hillary was also conspiring with Facebook to rig elections using Facebook.
This proof alone should put Hillary and State Department officials behind bars.
2009
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2009
2010
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#election-rigging-by-facebook-and-hillary-2010
.
Club for Growth President: Utah Republicans ‘Disgusted’ with Mitt Romney on Impeachment
.
It’s a Congressional Seat, not a Barony
.
The EU is Rewriting WWII History to Demonize Russia
.
Slumping Halloween sales spook experts
.
What kind of parents take their children to attend these events?
.
AIM Patriot Greg (Australia) wants to make sure that everyone in Australia is aware of this petition. If you reside in Australia, let’s give this patriot some assistance in getting this info some traction.
Greg writes: “The Paris Climate Accord is a vehicle of the globalists with whom we all at ‘war’. Fellow Aussies, Please Sign this Petition to Leave the Paris Agreement
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/23/fellow-aussies-please-sign-this-petition-to-leave-the-paris-agreement/
This is a link to an article which provides a link to the actual petition. As of writing there are only about 3000 signatures and it closes 13th November.”
.
.
Nothing is more detrimental for the child than acquiring the habit of forming its own judgment at too early an age, before having reached sexual maturity
You are aware that between the 7th and 14th/ 15th year – after which it becomes sexually mature – there lives in the child an ability, that could be described as the power to act on authority. There is nothing better for the child, than to undertake something out of veneration for the person who says: that’s good, that needs to be done. Nothing is more detrimental for the child than acquiring the habit of forming its own judgment at too early an age, before having reached sexual maturity.
In the future, the sense of authority between the 7th and 14th year should be developed much more intensively than in the past. Education in these years will increasingly need to be consciously focused on developing a pure feeling for authority in the child; because what the child acquires in these years, will form the basis for experiencing the equality in the social organism that every person deserves. Equal rights will only arise in this way, because people will never mature as adults towards a feeling for equal rights, when they do not develop a sense for authority during childhood. In the past, a much less strong feeling for authority might have been enough; in the future, it will not be sufficient.
Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 296 -Die Erziehungsfrage als soziale Frage – Dornach, August 9, 1919 (page 19)
.
Douglas has written a curriculum book for the Wisdom Children that are incarnating in our world. Make sure to download a free copy and guide the children and students in your care to developing their full potential by providing them with a beautiful foundation. See http://www.eternalcurriculum.com
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.