OAN EXCLUSIVE: Former FBI Official James Baker Flipped, Cooperating With Barr Investigation
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency stay BLOCKING the release of the Mueller grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee
Jim Jordan makes explosive accusation against Schiff
Pelosi Calls House Vote to Affirm Speaker Impeachment Inquiry The House Never Authorized
Great job, patriots, in taking out Katie Slut of the Hill. We got those memes loaded and fired out through the network in lightening speed. Always keep your meme arsenal full in an information war. You never know who will be next.
‘Angry’ Katie Hill Blames Right-Wing Media for ‘Electronic Assault’ Leading to Her Resignation
Susan Rice Huffs: Trump Didn’t Extend ‘Common Courtesy’ of Telling Obama About Al-Baghdadi Mission
NPR Praises Terrorist Baghdadi: ‘He Was a Real Leader,’ ‘A Movement We’ve Never Seen Before’
Sidney Blumenthal’s son Max was arrested in D.C. over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Venezuelan woman and repeatedly kicking her in the stomach after he kicked her to the ground as part of Code Pink protests last May, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. See tweet and the arrest warrant
The Black Robe Regiment – America’s Minutemen Then and Now
Judge reopens Covington Catholic teen’s $250 million lawsuit against Washington Post
Her name is Conan
Did you know that today, October 29, is National Cat Day? In honor of Conan, the Conclave kitties salute patriot dogs everywhere.
Presidential Tweets Today
