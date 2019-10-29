.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Great job, patriots, in taking out Katie Slut of the Hill. We got those memes loaded and fired out through the network in lightening speed. Always keep your meme arsenal full in an information war. You never know who will be next.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Sidney Blumenthal’s son Max was arrested in D.C. over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Venezuelan woman and repeatedly kicking her in the stomach after he kicked her to the ground as part of Code Pink protests last May, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. See tweet and the arrest warrant

.

.

.

.

.

. . . Her name is Conan . . . Did you know that today, October 29, is National Cat Day? In honor of Conan, the Conclave kitties salute patriot dogs everywhere. . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.