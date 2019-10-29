Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

gaetz tweet.JPG

OAN EXCLUSIVE: Former FBI Official James Baker Flipped, Cooperating With Barr Investigation

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals has issued an emergency stay BLOCKING the release of the Mueller grand jury materials to the House Judiciary Committee

jim jordan bill barr.JPG

Jim Jordan makes explosive accusation against Schiff

Pelosi Calls House Vote to Affirm Speaker Impeachment Inquiry The House Never Authorized

tt federal reserve.JPG

Great job, patriots, in taking out Katie Slut of the Hill. We got those memes loaded and fired out through the network in lightening speed. Always keep your meme arsenal full in an information war. You never know who will be next.

‘Angry’ Katie Hill Blames Right-Wing Media for ‘Electronic Assault’ Leading to Her Resignation

george papa.JPG

mccain syria.JPG

Susan Rice Huffs: Trump Didn’t Extend ‘Common Courtesy’ of Telling Obama About Al-Baghdadi Mission

Branco pelosi schumer badhdadi.jpg

defund npr

NPR Praises Terrorist Baghdadi: ‘He Was a Real Leader,’ ‘A Movement We’ve Never Seen Before’

alex vindman.JPG

traitor.JPG

Sidney Blumenthal’s son Max was arrested in D.C. over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Venezuelan woman and repeatedly kicking her in the stomach after he kicked her to the ground as part of Code Pink protests last May, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.  See tweet and the arrest warrant

brad parscale.JPG

dog pelosi.JPG

Black Robe Doug Phil.jpg

The Black Robe Regiment – America’s Minutemen Then and Now

Judge reopens Covington Catholic teen’s $250 million lawsuit against Washington Post

HIllary obama.jpg

lion monkey democrat impeach.JPG

tim cook.JPG

tt dog

Her name is Conan

army dog
Share the tweet

dogs.JPG

Did you know that today, October 29, is National Cat Day? In honor of Conan, the Conclave kitties salute patriot dogs everywhere.

national cat day.jpg

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

