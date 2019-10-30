.

.

.

.

#BREAKING: Today I filed an ethics complaint against @RepAdamSchiff for:

-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky

-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”

-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions

Schiff must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oUIGWx2Lns

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 30, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Tim observes: “I’m so suspicious. To me, it looks as if even Sidney Powell is there to make sure the blame is contained within the contiguous forty-eight. “Pro bono.” Sure…”

.

.

.

.

WOW! Top Democrat Witness and Pompous Nutjob Col. Vindman Tried and Failed to Tamper with Rough Draft of President’s Call to Ukrainian President https://t.co/ir9dZcEwJm

— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 30, 2019

.

He “FELT” it? I’m sorry LT Col but fuck you and your feelings. Your feelings mean squat. pic.twitter.com/hyfepDyATM

— Roscoe B Davis (@RoscoeBDavis1) October 30, 2019

.

.

Shan posts:

They celebrate the death of innocents in the womb and mourn the death of most wanted terrorist. Libtards turned out to be a total death cult.

.

.

.

.

.

.

PATRIOTS LOVE THEIR NATIONS!!!

.

.

.

These aren’t “articles of impeachment,” but an unconstitutional “writ of attainder,” seeking to find someone guilty and punish him without due process. “You committed a high crime because we say so, even though the Court said you did not.” And, it’s transparently obvious that this entire gambit is obstruction of justice … attempting to stop a criminal investigation involving high crimes actually committed in Ukraine by Pelosi, Biden, Schiff, Nadler, Obama, and many others.

.

.

.

.

About the article below:

One would have to suspend the belief that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein’s body that was examined. Could we have a DNA test along with that strangulation?

.

.