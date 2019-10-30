Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

tt american hero dog.JPG

.

Leftists Rage After Donald Trump Posts Photoshopped Image Honoring Hero Dog

.

twitter-troll

.

#BREAKING: Today I filed an ethics complaint against @RepAdamSchiff for:

-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky

-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”

-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions

Schiff must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oUIGWx2Lns

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 30, 2019

.

gaetz letter.JPG

.

.

hero dog 3.png

.

.

Dictatorships at U.N.: China’s Concentration Camps Bring a ‘Stronger Sense of Happiness’

.

uygur china concentration

.

mifsud halper.JPG
.

.

AIM Patriot Tim observes: “I’m so suspicious. To me, it looks as if even Sidney Powell is there to make sure the blame is contained within the contiguous forty-eight. “Pro bono.” Sure…”

.

.

jury instructions.jpg

.

who cancelled recession.JPG
Read all about it!

.

WOW! Top Democrat Witness and Pompous Nutjob Col. Vindman Tried and Failed to Tamper with Rough Draft of President’s Call to Ukrainian President https://t.co/ir9dZcEwJm

— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 30, 2019

.

He “FELT” it? I’m sorry LT Col but fuck you and your feelings. Your feelings mean squat. pic.twitter.com/hyfepDyATM

— Roscoe B Davis (@RoscoeBDavis1) October 30, 2019

.

Vindman: Another impeachment witness who’s not exactly unimpeachable

.

Shan posts:

They celebrate the death of innocents in the womb and mourn the death of most wanted terrorist. Libtards turned out to be a total death cult.

.

terrorists

.

Twitter To Ban Political Advertising, Because “Reach Should Be Earned”

.

branco isis.JPG

.

Douglas Gabriel interviews drug enforcement insider

.

.

PATRIOTS LOVE THEIR NATIONS!!!

ireland irish.JPG

.

tt sandman.JPG

.

pelosi sham.JPG

.

Mike Robinson posts:

These aren’t “articles of impeachment,” but an unconstitutional “writ of attainder,” seeking to find someone guilty and punish him without due process. “You committed a high crime because we say so, even though the Court said you did not.” And, it’s transparently obvious that this entire gambit is obstruction of justice … attempting to stop a criminal investigation involving high crimes actually committed in Ukraine by Pelosi, Biden, Schiff, Nadler, Obama, and many others.

.

american hero dog time

.

.

epstein.JPG

.

About the article below:

One would have to suspend the belief that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein’s body that was examined. Could we have a DNA test along with that strangulation?

Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide, Dr. Michael Baden reveals

.

.

hero dog 2.jpeg

.

.

AIM Patriot Tony sends us a link to an article he wrote entitled:

There are only two choices for our government
and they are mutually exclusive.

.

.

dog dinner.JPG

.

.

Texas Luring Jobs Away From California With Promises Of Electricityhttps://t.co/gYntnivgtT

— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 29, 2019

.

texas california babylon bee.JPG

.

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Word Crimes

.

.

I went into the belly of the beast — Las Vegas — with my Trump computer at a busy Starbucks.

Watch what happens.#ScottAtStarbuckspic.twitter.com/XZqHhYrrP3

— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2019

.

.

road kill clinton.JPG

.

UFO Caught Hovering Over A San Diego Freeway During The Morning Rush Hour. October 22, 2019

.

.

hero dog 1.png

.

Hmmmm.

Fat cat with tongue

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

