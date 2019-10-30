.
.
Leftists Rage After Donald Trump Posts Photoshopped Image Honoring Hero Dog
.
.
#BREAKING: Today I filed an ethics complaint against @RepAdamSchiff for:
-Distorting @POTUS’s call with President Zelensky
-Lying to the public about “Russian collusion”
-Blocking Members of Congress from attending impeachment depositions
Schiff must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/oUIGWx2Lns
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 30, 2019
.
.
.
.
.
Dictatorships at U.N.: China’s Concentration Camps Bring a ‘Stronger Sense of Happiness’
.
.
.
.
AIM Patriot Tim observes: “I’m so suspicious. To me, it looks as if even Sidney Powell is there to make sure the blame is contained within the contiguous forty-eight. “Pro bono.” Sure…”
.
.
.
.
WOW! Top Democrat Witness and Pompous Nutjob Col. Vindman Tried and Failed to Tamper with Rough Draft of President’s Call to Ukrainian President https://t.co/ir9dZcEwJm
— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 30, 2019
.
He “FELT” it? I’m sorry LT Col but fuck you and your feelings. Your feelings mean squat. pic.twitter.com/hyfepDyATM
— Roscoe B Davis (@RoscoeBDavis1) October 30, 2019
.
Vindman: Another impeachment witness who’s not exactly unimpeachable
.
Shan posts:
They celebrate the death of innocents in the womb and mourn the death of most wanted terrorist. Libtards turned out to be a total death cult.
.
.
Twitter To Ban Political Advertising, Because “Reach Should Be Earned”
.
.
Douglas Gabriel interviews drug enforcement insider
.
.
PATRIOTS LOVE THEIR NATIONS!!!
.
.
.
Mike Robinson posts:
These aren’t “articles of impeachment,” but an unconstitutional “writ of attainder,” seeking to find someone guilty and punish him without due process. “You committed a high crime because we say so, even though the Court said you did not.” And, it’s transparently obvious that this entire gambit is obstruction of justice … attempting to stop a criminal investigation involving high crimes actually committed in Ukraine by Pelosi, Biden, Schiff, Nadler, Obama, and many others.
.
.
.
.
About the article below:
One would have to suspend the belief that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein’s body that was examined. Could we have a DNA test along with that strangulation?
Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide, Dr. Michael Baden reveals
.
.
.
.
AIM Patriot Tony sends us a link to an article he wrote entitled:
There are only two choices for our government
and they are mutually exclusive.
.
.
.
.
Texas Luring Jobs Away From California With Promises Of Electricityhttps://t.co/gYntnivgtT
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 29, 2019
.
.
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Word Crimes
.
.
I went into the belly of the beast — Las Vegas — with my Trump computer at a busy Starbucks.
Watch what happens.#ScottAtStarbuckspic.twitter.com/XZqHhYrrP3
— #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 30, 2019
.
.
.
UFO Caught Hovering Over A San Diego Freeway During The Morning Rush Hour. October 22, 2019
.
.
.
Hmmmm.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.