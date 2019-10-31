.

.

.

.

BREAKING ⇒ 100% of Republicans just voted AGAINST this sham impeachment. Two Democrats joined us.

Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff have both insisted that impeachment should be bipartisan. The only bipartisan vote today was AGAINST impeachment.

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 31, 2019

.

.

The White House “whistleblower” is Eric CIA ramella.

– Registered Democrat

– Worked for Obama

– Worked with Joe Biden

– Worked for CIA Director John Brennan

– Vocal critic of Trump

– Helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation hoax

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AFI. (Oct. 01, 2019). Vladimir Lenin & Communism were created by newspaper intelligence globalists from the British-American Pilgrims Society. Americans for Innovation.

.

AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation.

.

.

.

Twitter is banning all political ads.

Is my page a “Political Ad”?

Are posting Trump Rally info ads?

Is every Trump tweet a “Political Ad”?

Please define “Political Ads”.

.

.

.

.

Rep. Steve Scalise with a version of TRUTH OR DARE in Congress.

.

.

.

If we are to believe that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein who was autopsied: