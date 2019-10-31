.
Details of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution
BREAKING ⇒ 100% of Republicans just voted AGAINST this sham impeachment. Two Democrats joined us.
Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff have both insisted that impeachment should be bipartisan. The only bipartisan vote today was AGAINST impeachment.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 31, 2019
The White House “whistleblower” is Eric CIAramella.
– Registered Democrat
– Worked for Obama
– Worked with Joe Biden
– Worked for CIA Director John Brennan
– Vocal critic of Trump
– Helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation hoax
Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked With DNC Operative Who Sought Dirt On Trump From Ukrainian Officials
.
Chuck Grassley Rips Comey: You Missed Key Evidence In Clinton Investigation. I’m Going To Find It.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-The-Last-Will-and-Testament-of-Cecil-J.-Rhodes-by-WT-Stead-editor-Review-of-Reviews-Office-London-1902.pdf
https://pixelsurgery.wordpress.com/2011/11/22/holford-square/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-05-01-Lenin-at-30-Holford-Square-London-Apr-to-May-1902-by-Alan-Sargeant-Pixel-Surgery-Apr-May-1902.pdf
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-07-16-Pilgrims-Society-Overview-founded-by-Sir-Harry-Brittain-Wikipedia-accessed-Sep-09-2019-Jul-16-1902.pdf
AFI. (Oct. 01, 2019). Vladimir Lenin & Communism were created by newspaper intelligence globalists from the British-American Pilgrims Society. Americans for Innovation.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/vladimir-lenin-communism-were-created.html
AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html
Twitter intensifies attack on conservatives by forbidding political ads
Twitter is banning all political ads.
Is my page a “Political Ad”?
Are posting Trump Rally info ads?
Is every Trump tweet a “Political Ad”?
Please define “Political Ads”.
— 45 (@TheTrumpPage1) October 30, 2019
‘Sorry. Schiff is NOT independent counsel.’ GOP Rep methodically shreds Dem’s impeachment ‘sham’
Rep. Steve Scalise with a version of TRUTH OR DARE in Congress.
Oil Executives Plead Guilty for Roles in Bribery Scheme
If we are to believe that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein who was autopsied:
Never Before Seen Autopsy Photo of Jeffrey Epstein’s Broken Bones Released
