Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

Tavistock Frankfurt thumbnail.jpg

Tavistock and Frankfurt School – Deadly Combination Will End Humanity Unless Patriots Wake Up and Destroy Their Agendas

.

tt jay powell fed reserve.JPG

.

impeachment group lawfare.JPG

Details of House “Impeachment Inquiry” Resolution

.

BREAKING ⇒ 100% of Republicans just voted AGAINST this sham impeachment. Two Democrats joined us.

Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff have both insisted that impeachment should be bipartisan. The only bipartisan vote today was AGAINST impeachment.

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 31, 2019

.

rules committee.JPG

.

The White House “whistleblower” is Eric CIAramella.
– Registered Democrat
– Worked for Obama
– Worked with Joe Biden
– Worked for CIA Director John Brennan
– Vocal critic of Trump
– Helped initiate the Russia “collusion” investigation hoax

.

Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked With DNC Operative Who Sought Dirt On Trump From Ukrainian Officials

.

pencil neck schiff

.

Chuck Grassley Rips Comey: You Missed Key Evidence In Clinton Investigation. I’m Going To Find It.

.

fake investigations strzok mccabe preistap

.

British spies.JPG
READ ALL ABOUT IT!

.

big sting.JPG1902.JPG

cecil rhodes.JPGhttps://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-The-Last-Will-and-Testament-of-Cecil-J.-Rhodes-by-WT-Stead-editor-Review-of-Reviews-Office-London-1902.pdf

.

boer warhttps://pixelsurgery.wordpress.com/2011/11/22/holford-square/
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-05-01-Lenin-at-30-Holford-Square-London-Apr-to-May-1902-by-Alan-Sargeant-Pixel-Surgery-Apr-May-1902.pdf

 

Pilgrims Society.JPGhttps://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1902-07-16-Pilgrims-Society-Overview-founded-by-Sir-Harry-Brittain-Wikipedia-accessed-Sep-09-2019-Jul-16-1902.pdf

.

milner pilgrims.JPG

AFI. (Oct. 01, 2019). Vladimir Lenin & Communism were created by newspaper intelligence globalists from the British-American Pilgrims Society. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/vladimir-lenin-communism-were-created.html

.

AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html

.

history matters

.

Twitter intensifies attack on conservatives by forbidding political ads

.

Twitter is banning all political ads.
Is my page a “Political Ad”?
Are posting Trump Rally info ads?
Is every Trump tweet a “Political Ad”?

Please define “Political Ads”.

— 45  (@TheTrumpPage1) October 30, 2019

.

robert barnes.JPG

.

vote democrat.jpg

.

‘Sorry. Schiff is NOT independent counsel.’ GOP Rep methodically shreds Dem’s impeachment ‘sham’

.

Rep. Steve Scalise with a version of TRUTH OR DARE in Congress.

scalise.JPG

.

Oil Executives Plead Guilty for Roles in Bribery Scheme

.

national debt halloween.jpg

.

If we are to believe that it was actually Jeffrey Epstein who was autopsied:

Never Before Seen Autopsy Photo of Jeffrey Epstein’s Broken Bones Released

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.