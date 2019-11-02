.

.

In San Diego County, 7-Eleven franchise owner Jassi Dhillon told NBC 7 that he has to deal with shoplifters at all six of his store locations.

“It’s happening every day, hour by hour,” he said.

Dhillon said shoplifting isn’t a priority to law enforcement and said when cops do show up, the shoplifter has left the store or isn’t concerned about the citation they are issued.

“It’s becoming a lifestyle for us now because we can’t do anything much except take the loss,” he said.

.

.

Patriot version of Problem . Reaction . Solution .

.

Friends don’t let friends consume fake news propaganda.