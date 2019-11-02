.
.
A stunning confession from a
Deep State Senior Executive Service member subverting the constitutional republic
.
Could the Ukraine phone call ‘whistleblower’ be facing indictment?
.
.
Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Suddenly Won’t Testify; Lawyers Break Off Negotiations Amid New Revelations
.
.
DOJ Files Surreply Response to Flynn Brady Motion – (With a valuable little nugget of a mistake)
.
.
.
.
.
Ratcliffe rats out the Schiff show
“Ratcliffe argues that not only was Schiff’s meeting with the whistleblower bad biased politics, it’s a massive conflict of interest, meaning, Schiff is running a recognizably corrupt operation himself needs to be out of committee for any semblance of fairness in impeachment to move forward. The whistleblower, meanwhile, identified as Eric Ciaramella, is in perjury territory for claiming he never pre-planned the whole scam by meeting with Schiff’s staff.”
.
.
We loved her spunk to show up and speak TRUTH to Beto who has now left the presidential race. Can you attend a Democrat Townhall in your community and drop a few red pills?
.
.
Mueller Report Contradicts Comey’s Testimony to Congress
.
LYING LEAKING COMEY BUSTED (AGAIN!)
.
.
Watch the witch with her demon spawn cackle, spew, and spit their lies. Don’t think for one minute that the question wasn’t planned so that Hildabeast could discuss – ARKANCIDE:
Hillary Clinton laughs when asked how she killed Jeffrey Epstein
.
.
.
Enter the usual globalist players: Marc Elias and Perkins Coie, George Soros and the Open Society Institute:
Democrats Launch Effort to Win 2020 Election… in Court
.
Grassley Received Classified Briefing on Acquisition By Chinese Firm Tied to Hunter Biden
“The direct involvement of Mr. Hunter Biden and Mr. Heinz in the acquisition of Henniges by the Chinese government creates a potential conflict of interest. Both are directly related to high-ranking Obama administration officials. The Department of State, then under Mr. Kerry’s leadership, is also a CFIUS member and played a direct role in the decision to approve the Henniges transaction,” Grassley wrote in an Aug. 14 letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
.
.
I know LTC Alex Vindman from a Combined US-Russian exercise called Atlas Vision 12 in Grafenwoher, GE. He worked w/the Russian Embassy & I was assigned to the JMTC (Joint… pic.twitter.com/G0gQQAFROf
— LTC (R) Jim Hickman (@Jim_Hickman13) November 1, 2019
.
Infestation at the White House
.
.
.
.
Will Mitt Romney be the man to knock out Donald Trump?
.
.
We still don’t have the names of those in congress who used tax payer funds to settle sexual harassment cases
Taxpayer piggy bank lets Congress settle sexual harassment cases in secret
.
.
California’s Prop 47 leads to rise in shoplifting, thefts, criminal activity across state
In San Diego County, 7-Eleven franchise owner Jassi Dhillon told NBC 7 that he has to deal with shoplifters at all six of his store locations.
“It’s happening every day, hour by hour,” he said.
Dhillon said shoplifting isn’t a priority to law enforcement and said when cops do show up, the shoplifter has left the store or isn’t concerned about the citation they are issued.
“It’s becoming a lifestyle for us now because we can’t do anything much except take the loss,” he said.
.
.
Patriot version of Problem. Reaction. Solution.
.
Friends don’t let friends consume fake news propaganda.
.
This is a very disturbing video image in the headline link below. This is the result of years of Tavistock and Frankfurt school programming on society, including massive brainwashing through public school indoctrination centers, Common Crap SJW Curriculum, the transgender agenda, and propaganda media.
Folks, this is where the globalists and their DemonRats want to take humanity. We must resist with every fiber in our liberty-loving, God-filled hearts!
Drag Queen Tears Out Baby Doll From Stomach During “Zombie Cannibal” Performance
.
Listen to Douglas Gabriel and Phil Brooks discuss spiritual matters of the family for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.