Today’s Cat Report at: https://tinyurl.com/y23976ce
.
SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE UNLEASHES ITS TOP OPERATIVES TO DESTROY THE REPUBLIC AND NEGATE THE 2016 ELECTION
.
SES Operative John McLaughlin Attempts to Destroy the Constitutional Republic
.
John E. McLaughlin, SES, CIA, Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 2004, PDF p. 163
John E. McLaughlin, SES, CIA, Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book, 2000, PDF p. 239
.
John Brennan is Proud of Deep State for Launching Coup Against Trump
.
Brennan & McLaughlin Admit Intel Trying to Take Trump Out
.
.
Even Scientific American admits that 5G could devastate public health
.
The Scale and Scope of the DOJ Control Agents – DOJ FISA Official Quietly Removed After IG Draft Report Sent to Bill Barr
.
.
British Zionists used the Holocaust to sell their takeover in Palestine at the end of WWII
.
Judicial Watch: Documents Reveal Obama State Department Official in Contact with Russian Embassy ‘Political Chief’ One Month Before Trump Inauguration
.
Trump Retweet
#NEW: Pres. Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden to a positive reaction from the crowd ahead of #UFC244 . pic.twitter.com/OIz8R8IkRu
— Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) November 3, 2019
.
.
The Media is the Enemy
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html
.
Pelosi-Schiff Coup Attack on President Trump Must Be Stopped!
.
Banks beg the Fed for money & may all fall in domino effect
.
.
Something About Trevor Noah’s “How’d You Kill Epstein” Question You Need to Know
.
.
Joe Biden’s Campaign Is Imploding
.
Another one bites the dust. Another one bites the dust, And another one gone, and another one gone, Another one bites the dust.
.
trapper posts:
Hillary can’t jump in yet. She doesn’t have the energy for both a primary and a general. She’s supposed to take the nomination on a second ballot without tiring herself in the primary. This was all supposed to go on much longer than this.
.
Congratulations, AIM PATRIOT TEAM!! We ended her presidential run with our articles on her family business of extensive slave trading. They could not overcome this opposition research from patriots. They could not afford the political repercussions of having this exposed.
Kamala Harris fades into irrelevance
.
Business Records Show Hunter Biden Remains On Board Of Chinese Equity Firm
.
Judicial Watch Obtains Records Showing Contact Between Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr That DOJ Claimed It Couldn’t Find
.
.
Gay rights activist and massive Obama donor busted for having gang sex with a 15-year-old
.
.
Mike Robinson posts:
And – the Founders expressly stated that all Congress could do was remove from office, and then only due to high crimes. But, Congress is not permitted to find that a crime has occurred: the accused must face “indictment, prosecution, trial and conviction” in the Court of Law. The Democrats spent $40 million over two years to try to get that finding – and didn’t. Now, they simply want to be a kangaroo court themselves.
The Constitution has a name for this: bill of attainder. And they expressly prohibited it.
A bill of attainder is an act of a legislature declaring a person or group of persons guilty of some crime and punishing them, often without a trial. As with attainder resulting from the normal judicial process, the effect of such a bill is to nullify the targeted person’s civil rights, most notably the right to own property, the right to a title of nobility, and, in at least the original usage, the right to life itself. Bills of attainder passed in Parliament by Henry VIII on 29 January 1542 resulted in the executions of a number of notable historical figures. – WikiPedia
The separation of powers clauses strictly apportion judicial powers to the Judiciary and to the Executive, not to the Congress, and they go further to state that no Branch may apportion any power to itself that has not been expressly granted to it. So, the assertion that “this is a judicial proceeding” is Unconstitutional. The Founders knew that the Congress would throw out the Executive Branch if they could only find a way to do it.
.
.
.
.
Worldwide Fertility Crash Threatens the Future of Western Civilization
.
McDonald’s meal purchased 10 years ago shows no signs of decomposition on livestream from Iceland
.
.
.
.
BETTER THAN NETFLIX!!!
.
Today’s chuckle
Stay with it…. https://t.co/ZCnUYJaeTC
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 3, 2019
.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.