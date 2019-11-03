.

And – the Founders expressly stated that all Congress could do was remove from office, and then only due to high crimes. But, Congress is not permitted to find that a crime has occurred: the accused must face “indictment, prosecution, trial and conviction” in the Court of Law. The Democrats spent $40 million over two years to try to get that finding – and didn’t. Now, they simply want to be a kangaroo court themselves.

The Constitution has a name for this: bill of attainder. And they expressly prohibited it.

A bill of attainder is an act of a legislature declaring a person or group of persons guilty of some crime and punishing them, often without a trial. As with attainder resulting from the normal judicial process, the effect of such a bill is to nullify the targeted person’s civil rights, most notably the right to own property, the right to a title of nobility, and, in at least the original usage, the right to life itself. Bills of attainder passed in Parliament by Henry VIII on 29 January 1542 resulted in the executions of a number of notable historical figures. – WikiPedia

The separation of powers clauses strictly apportion judicial powers to the Judiciary and to the Executive, not to the Congress, and they go further to state that no Branch may apportion any power to itself that has not been expressly granted to it. So, the assertion that “this is a judicial proceeding” is Unconstitutional. The Founders knew that the Congress would throw out the Executive Branch if they could only find a way to do it.

