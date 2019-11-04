Today’s Cat Report also available in this easy to share url: https://tinyurl.com/y4fdh97k.
GREATEST TIMELINE IN HUMAN HISTORY. PATRIOTS ARE SAVING THE PLANET FROM THE EVIL PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND BRITISH MONARCH
.
Patriots are winning on all fronts
.
.
No one in Washington wants to tell you the name of the Deep State Shadow Government. In their own government publication they tell you about their “higher civil service” in the United States, and refer to themselves as “supergrades”.
The Senior Executive Service
.
.
We reported on SES corruption long before this September 2018 video. The truth is not going away, folks. Eventually we walk back these crimes of humanity to the Pilgrims Society and along the way disclose the evil ones in the Privy Council and the Vatican that attempted an overthrow of Donald J. Trump and a regime change of the Unites States of America.
Trump plays dominoes in the swamp
.
John Brennan led the coup this side of the Atlantic, while Gina Haspel, who was in the CIA London office at the time, worked the coup from London as the CIA chief in cooperation with GCHQ and Robert Hannigan. Both are creepy, corrupt traitors of America. Make sure to give this meme some push through your networks.
.
Why John Brennan, Peter Strzok and DOJ Needed Julian Assange Arrested – And Why UK Officials Obliged
.
It’s a Race Between Impeachment and a Durham Indictment
.
Lookie here! The Brits have a dossier, too. They also have a boogieman – Russia. Watch this highly entertaining propaganda from RT and BBC that is intended to keep you from looking at the real culprits who tried to overthrow the U.S. – Mark Malloch-Brown, Richard Dearlove, Andrew Wood, George Soros, Alison Saunders, Arvinder Sambei, the Privy Council, and…of course Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Bitch who is ruling the planet with her creepy pedophile sons Charles and Randy Andy.
UK PM accused of sitting on Russia ‘meddling’ report
.
.
.
The Metamorphosis Of The Deep State
.
Brennan’s Spy? New Theories Emerge About Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower
.
Trump signs off on plan to cap US refugee limit at 18,000 in 2020
.
Thousands of Migrants Are Voluntarily Going Home After Being Sent Back to Mexico Under Trump Policy
.
.
Bruce Fein: Press has an obligation to identify so-called ‘whistleblower’
.
Female Offenders: Perpetrators, Predators, and Pedophiles
.
Male Chinese ‘Relatives’ Assigned to Uyghur Homes
Co-sleep With RAPE Female ‘Hosts’
.
.
Adam Schiff had a little Freudian slip on Twitter today as he outlined how his impeachment team views President Trump defending himself against baseless accusations. “Efforts to intimidate or threaten witnesses will further build the case for obstruction, itself an impeachable offense.”
No-one is “threatening” or “intimidating” a witness, President Trump is asking questions about the credibility of the no-longer-anonymous whistle-blower. However, no whistle-blower has the right to be anonymous. Even the statute that protects whistleblowers only applies to retaliation. It is ridiculous to think whistleblowers can remain anonymous. READ MORE
.
.
.
University of Michigan Agrees to Roll Back Restrictions on Speech
.
Prepare yourself for the Elizabeth Warren Meme Team!
Warren is calling on her supporters to join the Warren Meme Team. See her twitter instructions here. These folks are very late to the Great Information War. Plus, they can’t meme because effective memes hold kernels of truth which the left can’t handle.
Our job, TEAM AIM, is to make memes out of their memes. So watch out for the Warren Meme Team and hit ’em back with biting, edgy truths that will make them cower and hide for cover.
Elizabeth Warren’s “Meme Team” highlight how much Democrats struggle to understand the art of memes
.
.
Here are some comments from information warriors:
This meme was brought to you by Warren Meme Team™
Can’t we just hijack that and flood social with fake Warren Meme Team memes?
Let’s run this meme through a series of focus groups and then get approval from senior campaign officials before we post this to social media. Hell of a plan guys.
take their memes, fold them until they are all pointy, and jam them up their <redacted>
You can read their plan here.. oh man they used emojis for chapter headers ahahahah
Their plan in a nutshell is to pair a writer with a graphic designer to create some message and then use some unknown mass distribution method to disseminate it.
They have no idea that the beauty of the meme is how organic it is. You can’t build them in a liberal think thank.
okBoomer
.
.
.
Feds subpoena up to 20 officers at NYC prison where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself
.
Trump Warns California on Wildfires: ‘Get Your Act Together’
.
F L A S H B A C K
.
A Most Unique Time in Our Human Evolution.
.
.
.
.
.
The Aerospace Corporation Announces Two Board Retirements
Press Release From: Aerospace Corporation
Posted: Monday, December 22, 2014
El Segundo, Calif. (Dec. 22, 2014) – The Honorable John E. McLaughlin and Honorable Robert S. Walker have retired from The Aerospace Corporation’s Board of Trustees, effective Dec. 12, 2014.
