GREATEST TIMELINE IN HUMAN HISTORY. PATRIOTS ARE SAVING THE PLANET FROM THE EVIL PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND BRITISH MONARCH

No one in Washington wants to tell you the name of the Deep State Shadow Government. In their own government publication they tell you about their “higher civil service” in the United States, and refer to themselves as “supergrades”.

We reported on SES corruption long before this September 2018 video. The truth is not going away, folks. Eventually we walk back these crimes of humanity to the Pilgrims Society and along the way disclose the evil ones in the Privy Council and the Vatican that attempted an overthrow of Donald J. Trump and a regime change of the Unites States of America.

John Brennan led the coup this side of the Atlantic, while Gina Haspel, who was in the CIA London office at the time, worked the coup from London as the CIA chief in cooperation with GCHQ and Robert Hannigan. Both are creepy, corrupt traitors of America. Make sure to give this meme some push through your networks.

Lookie here! The Brits have a dossier, too. They also have a boogieman – Russia. Watch this highly entertaining propaganda from RT and BBC that is intended to keep you from looking at the real culprits who tried to overthrow the U.S. – Mark Malloch-Brown, Richard Dearlove, Andrew Wood, George Soros, Alison Saunders, Arvinder Sambei, the Privy Council, and…of course Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Bitch who is ruling the planet with her creepy pedophile sons Charles and Randy Andy.

Adam Schiff had a little Freudian slip on Twitter today as he outlined how his impeachment team views President Trump defending himself against baseless accusations. “Efforts to intimidate or threaten witnesses will further build the case for obstruction, itself an impeachable offense.”

No-one is “threatening” or “intimidating” a witness, President Trump is asking questions about the credibility of the no-longer-anonymous whistle-blower. However, no whistle-blower has the right to be anonymous. Even the statute that protects whistleblowers only applies to retaliation. It is ridiculous to think whistleblowers can remain anonymous. READ MORE

Warren is calling on her supporters to join the Warren Meme Team. See her twitter instructions here. These folks are very late to the Great Information War. Plus, they can’t meme because effective memes hold kernels of truth which the left can’t handle.

Our job, TEAM AIM, is to make memes out of their memes. So watch out for the Warren Meme Team and hit ’em back with biting, edgy truths that will make them cower and hide for cover.

