Open this link and read TRUTH HISTORY that the evil British Monarch and Pilgrims Society have kept hidden from our history books. The amazing researchers at Americans for Innovation put this 6 page information sheet in a PDF form with rich hyperlinks so that you can educate your network and family about who is really ruling the planet and how they use propaganda (fake news and fake history) to keep humanity controlled. Here is a tiny url link for easy sharing: https://tinyurl.com/yyp8ve6w
This is pertinent information for every patriot, no matter where you live in the world. The Pilgrims Society and British Monarch are enemies of planet Earth and all humanity.
SAVE THIS PDF IN YOUR PERMANENT RECORDS.
Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman to Trump: Thank You for ‘Continuing to Make America the Greatest Country’ in World
US Formally Announces Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal, Pompeo Says
AIM Patriot Chris brings attention to this 2002 Washington Post article:
Shadow Government Is at Work in Secret
Elizabeth Warren Joins the Meme Wars
Pocahontas announces her MEME TEAM
Report: Joe Biden Pressured Ukraine to Fire Top Prosecutor After Burisma Lobbying Effort
Attorneys Admit ‘Whistleblower’ Had Contacts With Other Presidential Candidates
Breaking: Field McConnell in Custody
Click here for details mentioned in Nancy’s video
US suppliers will get green light to resume sales to Huawei ‘very soon’, says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Question for Mr. Wilbur: If the US starts supplying Huawei then what happens to US allies that have been warned by the administration to keep them off their grids?
jeans2nd posts:
TURN OFF FOX NEWS FELLOW DEPLORABLES
Fox does NOT have YOUR good in mind. Fox News is out to DESTROY us Deplorables and Pres Trump, as quickly as they can.
The only way Fox News is going to listen to us is to BRING DOWN FOX’S RATINGS
TURN OFF FOX NEWS
Reconstructing Justice – Flynn Defense Submits Outstanding Sur-Surreply to Counter Prosecution
Sidney Powell RETWEET
Obama State Dept entertaining Hunter Biden lobbyist’s complaints re Burisma oligarch being prosecuted for corruption MONTH BEFORE Biden pressured Ukraine to fire the prosecutor… February 2016 State Department memos released under FOIA showing efforts by Karen Tramontano to seek a meeting about Burisma corruption allegations
PATRIOT VOTING TIP from yy4u:
We have a couple of Lefties in our neighborhood, and their yard signs are quite helpful. Even when I’ve not been paying much attention to local races, I write down whose signs they have out and when I go to the polls, I find those names and vote against them. Saves a lot of research.
Drop down to pick up some fresh Elizabeth Warren memes for your information arsenal. Then fire them through your networks for maximum redpilling.
WOMPUM, WOMPUM… WarrenMemeTeam didn’t register account
Commentors said:
LMAO they forgot to grab https://twitter.com/warrenmemeteam as well.
They’re Fucking idiots I swear. this will be the easiest meme war ever
It was over before even a shot was fired.
They ARE the meme.
Yes! It’s like the Todos con Biden incident
Presidential Tweets Today
