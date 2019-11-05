.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these…..

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!” Trump Tweet

RNC Chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel’s uncle Mitt is a junior senator from Utah.

Who told you long ago that this was the Great Information War and that memes and hashtags are powerful weapons to defeat the propagandists? And – best part – YOU LISTENED and educated your audience so that TODAY more people than ever know the power of the meme.

From December 2017

BOMBSHELL POLL: Macron LOSES to Marine Le Pen for FIRST TIME! Start video at 1:30 and make sure to listen to Steve talk about Matteo Salvini.

This is what happens when you leave sex education up to public school indoctrination centers:

Remember…all of the media is propaganda, even when they boo-hoo about what they didn’t report. What we see here: An ABC actress who has been instructed that the next new narrative is that they knew all along about Jeffrey Epstein. Shall we say DUH!?

Give no quarters and no “pass” to any of these slim ball so-called ‘reporters’. They are enemy propagandists being used by the Pilgrims Society to protect their rule over the planet.

ABC (Disney) Helped The #EpsteinCoverup. The language is very course. Even made Betsy blush.

Patriots, this ABC stuff is theater to distract you. It is propaganda counter-intelligence. Ask yourself, what is it that the Pilgrims Society and Privy Council NOT want you to see that they were willing to throw this propaganda babe and ABC under the bus?

Mike Robinson posts:

Under the actual statute, anyone who knowingly gives false testimony can be put in prison for ten years. And, all of these people did.

It doesn’t take “testimony” or “analysis” to know what was said on a phone call when you’ve got the official transcript. Particularly also when the other party confirmed it. Since the whistleblower’s account doesn’t match, he’s not a protected person: he’s a felon.

AIM Patriot George wrote:

I was working around robots in Everet WA I think they are using some type of 5g wireless in the last year or more have had a lot of medical health problems body hurts and I have a sound in my head brain and its loud and for more than six months can not sleep very well going nuts it really sucks.. people I think have died from it at work and home…what does a person do?

Our reply: Below are some things we have done to make our environment better. We are not physicians so please do not heed these suggestions if they doen’t resonate with you or if your state-regulated and controlled medical advisor tells you otherwise.

How do the Gabriels stay energized 24-7?

We take 15-30 mg of HEMP CBDs 3 times a day. You wouldn’t believe how well it works for aches and pains. We have recommended this protocol to many folks who report great improvement in their physical and/or emotional well being.

Just go to a Health Food Store and get a few bottles. Remember, they will NOT WORK if you leave them in the bottle or forget to take them as scheduled.

Try out the Garden of Life or Charlotte’s Web varieties which are available nationally. HEMP CBDs are legal in all 50 states so take full advantage of the amazing healing powers of hemp-nature.

The Charlotte’s Web gummy bears are a bit pricey, but we love taking one at night for sleep. If the Conclave members need a bit of energy to get through the day’s mining, they take one of the Charlotte’s Web recovery gummies.

Everyone here at the American Intelligence Media is taking hemp CBDs on a regular, daily basis.

Your pets can benefit from hemp CBDs. Most manufacturers offer products for pet use.

As far as the 5G technology and your sleep, we have readers commenting that placing sigils in their bedroom and around their beds has been helpful in eliminating the buzzing, ringing, static sound some people hear with 5g and other EMF fog. The sigils are free so download and use generously. How they work is explained here: https://www.ourspirit.com/qube and here https://www.ourspirit.com/sigil

Also, if you are in a state where you can purchase CBDs made from cannabis, try out the THC gummies or drops for a great night’s sleep – even better than hemp CBDs. For the entourage effect, use one of each just before bed. If you have medical issues that aren’t resolved with these products, you might try Rick Simpson Oil. In Michigan, folks with a medical cannabis license (which is not difficult to obtain) can purchase Rick Simpson Oil at the clinics.

. Again, we are not state-licensed medical agents. We are retired school teachers who stay curious about all aspects of life and nature’s gift of cannabis and hemp for our human health and well-being. Let us know how it works out for you, George.

Presidential Tweets Today