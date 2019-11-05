Nine American Women and Children Massacred by Mexican Drug Cartel, President Trump Offers U.S. Military Assistance to Mexican Government
“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing. If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these…..
….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!” Trump Tweet
RNC Chair Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel’s uncle Mitt is a junior senator from Utah.
House Intel Panel Releases Impeachment Hearing Transcripts
Who told you long ago that this was the Great Information War and that memes and hashtags are powerful weapons to defeat the propagandists? And – best part – YOU LISTENED and educated your audience so that TODAY more people than ever know the power of the meme.
Full Metal Meme Warrior
From December 2017
How Memes and Hashtags Are Changing the Nature of Warfare
Truth History is Shocking – Michael & the Gabriels
PRINCE ANDREW’S PR EXPERT QUITS THE JOB!
BOMBSHELL POLL: Macron LOSES to Marine Le Pen for FIRST TIME! Start video at 1:30 and make sure to listen to Steve talk about Matteo Salvini.
This is what happens when you leave sex education up to public school indoctrination centers:
Let Your Representatives & Senators Know What YOU Think about the Trump
Contact Any Congressperson
Remember…all of the media is propaganda, even when they boo-hoo about what they didn’t report. What we see here: An ABC actress who has been instructed that the next new narrative is that they knew all along about Jeffrey Epstein. Shall we say DUH!?
Give no quarters and no “pass” to any of these slim ball so-called ‘reporters’. They are enemy propagandists being used by the Pilgrims Society to protect their rule over the planet.
ABCs Amy Robach Had All The Evidence On Epstein 3 YEARS AGO And Had To Bury The Story Because Of All The Threats.
ABC (Disney) Helped The #EpsteinCoverup. The language is very course. Even made Betsy blush.
Patriots, this ABC stuff is theater to distract you. It is propaganda counter-intelligence. Ask yourself, what is it that the Pilgrims Society and Privy Council NOT want you to see that they were willing to throw this propaganda babe and ABC under the bus?
Mike Robinson posts:
Under the actual statute, anyone who knowingly gives false testimony can be put in prison for ten years. And, all of these people did.
It doesn’t take “testimony” or “analysis” to know what was said on a phone call when you’ve got the official transcript. Particularly also when the other party confirmed it. Since the whistleblower’s account doesn’t match, he’s not a protected person: he’s a felon.
Strozk testified Obama sent emails to HRC private server. Grassley wrote letter to Pompeo yesterday demanding those emails!!
AIM Patriot George wrote:
I was working around robots in Everet WA I think they are using some type of 5g wireless in the last year or more have had a lot of medical health problems body hurts and I have a sound in my head brain and its loud and for more than six months can not sleep very well going nuts it really sucks.. people I think have died from it at work and home…what does a person do?
Our reply: Below are some things we have done to make our environment better. We are not physicians so please do not heed these suggestions if they doen’t resonate with you or if your state-regulated and controlled medical advisor tells you otherwise.
How do the Gabriels stay energized 24-7?
Everyone here at the American Intelligence Media is taking hemp CBDs on a regular, daily basis.
Again, we are not state-licensed medical agents. We are retired school teachers who stay curious about all aspects of life and nature’s gift of cannabis and hemp for our human health and well-being.
ahhhh the Conclave kitties can only dream…
