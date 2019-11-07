Anonymous Patriots
The GOP Romney Problem

The Romneys are the Elephants in the Room

Adam Schiff Calls His First Public Witnesses And It Tells Us Everything

The names? Bill Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch, and George Kent.

Pam Bondi Says She Might Be Joining White House

“A mechanic is changing the car oil; you walk up to him and hand him a pair of snorkeling fins to complete the job; that look on his face is the same as mine.”

Now CBS is protecting pedophiles. Remember, Child Protective Services is a child trafficking ring. They do not actually FIND MISSING CHILDREN, they exploit them.

CBS Allegedly Fires Former ABC Employee Who Had Access To Amy Robach Video

Better for President Trump to be at the Helm When It Comes

Lookie, lookie. What grown man takes a trip to Disney all by himself?! Make sure to share the original tweet in your network.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr: “Joy, you’ve worn blackface.”

Joy Behar: “No I have not.”

Also Joy Behar:  pic.twitter.com/oDOJJ58A5y

— M3thods (@M2Madness) November 7, 2019

Billionaire George Soros Now Effectively Owns The Virginia Criminal Justice System

Read the archived tweet from Zaid

“Coup Has Started”

Anti-Trump Impeachment Hearings an “Abomination unto the Constitution–It’s a Coup!”

House Democrats Release Impeachment Coup Testimony of Top State Dept. Official

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

