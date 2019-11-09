.
“So I think, in light of all of the things going on — and you know what I mean by that: the fake news, the Comeys of the world, all of the bad things that went on. It’s called the “swamp.” And you know what happened and you know what I did? A big favor. I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me. I caught all of this corruption that was going on, and nobody else could have done it.” President Donald J., Trump
AMY BERMAN JACKSON LEADS THE COUP FROM HER FEDERAL BENCH
Patriots, want to help Roger Stone? Start outing the corrupt Stone Cold Killer Judge who has a target on Roger’s back. She is a total SES dirtbag that Herr Mueller keeps on her knees, servicing the swamp.
Calling on the meme team! Here’s an update from the propaganda rag Sun-Sentinel
ALERT: It is very easy for this highly emotional, easily-triggered woman to get her panties in a wad about internet people harming her. We only wage an information war on Jackson through the WORDS of TRUTH. We do not endorse violence of any type. Pray for her guidance and then…. meme the shit out of her. Turn her into a cartoon buffoon. Do it for Roger. Do it for freedom of speech.
We have bundled up lots of intel on the Roger Stone Cold Killer judicial witch here. Make sure to share with your network: https://tinyurl.com/yy5mpo7y
With the impeachment attempt failing, the Dirty Dems now turn to George Washington University psychiatry to provide medical conclusions of Trump’s mental health.
SWAMP Psychiatrists call Trump dangerous and want to testify on impeachment
“The psychiatrists who are making themselves available for consultation are Dr. James Merikangas, Dr. Jerrold Post, Dr. John Zinner, and Dr. Allen Dyer, all of whom teach at George Washington University.”
President Trump is running all cylinders on Twitter today. Make sure to see TRUTH NEWS.
Presidential Tweets Today
Michael McKibben, CEO and Founder of Leader Technologies, has shown the President a solution to the social media problem. Find out how you can help AIM Patriot and LEADER Michael McKibben restore free speech as well as the Republic. Learn more here.
Betsy says: “Make Facebook, Google, Reddit, Twitter, the whole bunch prove their original source code to operate their scalability function. They can’t. Because they, along with the Department of Defense and IBM Eclipse Foundation (Highlands Group), stole the technology from our beloved AIM patriot Michael McKibben.
Who do you believe created social media technology?
HIM?
or Him?
Facebook Scrubs All References To Alleged Whistleblower Eric Ciaramella
Three fake news propagandist women yak about the media’s failure to report on their male counterparts’ pimp Jeffrey Epstein. Source
TRUMP CAMPAIGN WAS NOT INFORMED!! That’s unforgivable!!! Dumb meets Dumber. Twitter video
AIM Patriot Condor brings attention to SES:
Last night I noticed Dan Bongino briefly discussed GS government ratings…and that at the top…we have SES throughout government. See link: https://youtu.be/2AHk3_FImQA at minute 38:00-39:00 mark (less than a minute). So far, this is the first time I have stumbled across a non-AIM related program even mentioning SES.
Hopefully more internet news programs will be discussing SES and the Pilgrim Society in the near future.
Our Reply: Thank you for the recommendation, Condor. But one little mention of SES doesn’t cut it with us, as you know. We don’t give “credit” to bloviators like Bongino that just say the name and move on. They do that because their audiences are pressing them for information (good job, patriots), but they can’t deep dive because their “handlers” won’t permit it. Doubtful that Dan’s handlers will let him come out and fully expose it. Dan is controlled oppo….if you haven’t figured out, yet.
Dan is a spin guy and his research is shallow at best. He keeps you spinning, wasting your time, but never reports on the real truth about SES, SERCO, crown agents, the Privy Council, the Pilgrims. Has Dan spoken about the relationship of Queen Elizabeth’s operative Arvinder Sambei has to Robert Mueller, ever since 9-11? Has he connected the dots to Alison Saunders, the Ohrs, and Robert Hannigan’s shenanigans at the Trump Tower? Spin-meisters like Dan are fine for low information audiences, but he is definitely not a cutting-edge intel guy.
That having been said, we will gladly change our opinion when we see a full-court press from Dan on the UK attempt to overthrow Donald Trump with all the UK conspirators outed, from Stefan Halper to the Queen and her royal pedophiles. Waiting, Dan. Tick tock.
Whistleblower Attorney Mark Zaid Bragged About Getting Security Clearances For “Guys With Child Porn Issues”
Here is a great template for those on the Warren meme team. This is Poco’s recent packed-house speaking event. Doesn’t look like enough people for a pow-wow or sweat lodge, much less a presidential rally.
Clinton Throws Cold Water on Elizabeth Warren
IBM Employees Ask Supreme Court to Hold Pension Managers Liable for Loss
GOP Lawmakers Plan to Call Hunter Biden as Witness in Public Impeachment Hearings
Devin Nunes Formally Requests Testimony from Adam Schiff
The Court Of Justice Of The European Union Limits Free Speech
(Tongue in cheek) New coming attraction for kid-friendly Disney. Still working out the details of the name:
Escape from Epstein Island
EPCOT – Elitist Pedophile Community of Tomorrow
Temple of Doom – new and improved- live action
Some say Will (in video below) is trying to expose the CIA pedophile operation…Some say Will is a pervert himself along with Tom Hanks and other Hollywood pervs. What do you think?
Will Ferrell: Child Trafficking Comedy Skit
SEA WORLD & DISNEY WORLD-ChildTrafficking-Exposed-PIZZAGATE-MEMBERS’ PEDO-CLUB
All that clown stuff and Clowns in Action, reminded us of congressional clowns:
Questions worth asking! Betsy & Thomas
Here is a link to the Fairy Tale of the North: https://youtu.be/oPCE0c7t3Gg
Here is a link to all our books – all FREE – and all really GOOD! https://tinyurl.com/y2phc3zo
Presidential Tweets Today
(In case you would like a record of these retweets)
President Trump retweet
There are probably a myriad of additional reasons that Democrats have been focusing on impeachment, but none of them is because @POTUS @realDonaldTrump has engaged in impeachable conduct. The left is acting solely to protect and arrogate power. https://t.co/TPMmcLf33J
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 8, 2019
A total and complete circus! Just petty politicians trying to undo @realDonaldTrump‘s victory.
Now, if only the ringleaders would let Congress get back to work on behalf of the American people. https://t.co/FvDIoWE9P6
— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) November 7, 2019
Real Cracker Jack reporting here. What actually happened in the room is Adam Schiff made up a new rule that day that NOTHING AT ALL can be asked related to the Intel Community. Very different line of questioning than what the AP inaccurately wrote here. https://t.co/KhdvghrN7U
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 9, 2019
Here’s Rush Limbaugh weighing in on some of my deposition exchanges with Bill Taylor from Taylor’s transcript just released. pic.twitter.com/EcnefjpJ11
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 8, 2019
President Trump retweet
It appears Ambassador Yovanovitch did not accurately answer this question I asked her during her “impeachment inquiry” deposition under oath. https://t.co/2Ju420Pkpbpic.twitter.com/WACsyksMzW
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 8, 2019
The George Kent transcript was just released & once again there’s ZERO 1st hand info of US $ to Ukraine being linked to specific investigations. I’m sure the Dems & media would love to rely though on the unreliable here: Taylor told Kent that Sondland told Taylor, etc. etc. etc. pic.twitter.com/5sVlPbSt6D
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 7, 2019
The Dems/media are desperately relying on Taylor as their star witness to show there was an impeachable offense of quid pro quo. Aside from the fact he admits he has no idea what quid pro quo even means, Taylor also admitted to me his claims aren’t based on 1st hand knowledge: pic.twitter.com/nVxyd4egYB
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 7, 2019
This “evidence” would be thrown out of court so quickly for all of the right reasons. Here Taylor concedes to me that his ONLY substantive claim from his opening statement referencing Biden not only isn’t first hand…it’s not even second hand: pic.twitter.com/akYOz8jBi3
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 7, 2019
.