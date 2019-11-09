.

“So I think, in light of all of the things going on — and you know what I mean by that: the fake news, the Comeys of the world, all of the bad things that went on. It’s called the “swamp.” And you know what happened and you know what I did? A big favor. I caught the swamp. I caught them all. Let’s see what happens. Nobody else could have done that but me. I caught all of this corruption that was going on, and nobody else could have done it.” President Donald J., Trump

AMY BERMAN JACKSON LEADS THE COUP FROM HER FEDERAL BENCH

Patriots, want to help Roger Stone? Start outing the corrupt Stone Cold Killer Judge who has a target on Roger’s back. She is a total SES dirtbag that Herr Mueller keeps on her knees, servicing the swamp.

Calling on the meme team! Here’s an update from the propaganda rag Sun-Sentinel

ALERT: It is very easy for this highly emotional, easily-triggered woman to get her panties in a wad about internet people harming her. We only wage an information war on Jackson through the WORDS of TRUTH. We do not endorse violence of any type. Pray for her guidance and then…. meme the shit out of her. Turn her into a cartoon buffoon. Do it for Roger. Do it for freedom of speech.

We have bundled up lots of intel on the Roger Stone Cold Killer judicial witch here. Make sure to share with your network: https://tinyurl.com/yy5mpo7y

With the impeachment attempt failing, the Dirty Dems now turn to George Washington University psychiatry to provide medical conclusions of Trump’s mental health.

“The psychiatrists who are making themselves available for consultation are Dr. James Merikangas, Dr. Jerrold Post, Dr. John Zinner, and Dr. Allen Dyer, all of whom teach at George Washington University.”

President Trump is running all cylinders on Twitter today. Make sure to see TRUTH NEWS.

Michael McKibben, CEO and Founder of Leader Technologies, has shown the President a solution to the social media problem. Find out how you can help AIM Patriot and LEADER Michael McKibben restore free speech as well as the Republic. Learn more here.

Betsy says: “Make Facebook, Google, Reddit, Twitter, the whole bunch prove their original source code to operate their scalability function. They can’t. Because they, along with the Department of Defense and IBM Eclipse Foundation (Highlands Group), stole the technology from our beloved AIM patriot Michael McKibben.

Who do you believe created social media technology?

HIM?

or Him?

Three fake news propagandist women yak about the media’s failure to report on their male counterparts’ pimp Jeffrey Epstein. Source

AIM Patriot Condor brings attention to SES:

Last night I noticed Dan Bongino briefly discussed GS government ratings…and that at the top…we have SES throughout government. See link: https://youtu.be/2AHk3_FImQA at minute 38:00-39:00 mark (less than a minute). So far, this is the first time I have stumbled across a non-AIM related program even mentioning SES.

Hopefully more internet news programs will be discussing SES and the Pilgrim Society in the near future.

Our Reply: Thank you for the recommendation, Condor. But one little mention of SES doesn’t cut it with us, as you know. We don’t give “credit” to bloviators like Bongino that just say the name and move on. They do that because their audiences are pressing them for information (good job, patriots), but they can’t deep dive because their “handlers” won’t permit it. Doubtful that Dan’s handlers will let him come out and fully expose it. Dan is controlled oppo….if you haven’t figured out, yet.

Dan is a spin guy and his research is shallow at best. He keeps you spinning, wasting your time, but never reports on the real truth about SES, SERCO, crown agents, the Privy Council, the Pilgrims. Has Dan spoken about the relationship of Queen Elizabeth’s operative Arvinder Sambei has to Robert Mueller, ever since 9-11? Has he connected the dots to Alison Saunders, the Ohrs, and Robert Hannigan’s shenanigans at the Trump Tower? Spin-meisters like Dan are fine for low information audiences, but he is definitely not a cutting-edge intel guy.

That having been said, we will gladly change our opinion when we see a full-court press from Dan on the UK attempt to overthrow Donald Trump with all the UK conspirators outed, from Stefan Halper to the Queen and her royal pedophiles. Waiting, Dan. Tick tock.

Here is a great template for those on the Warren meme team. This is Poco’s recent packed-house speaking event. Doesn’t look like enough people for a pow-wow or sweat lodge, much less a presidential rally.