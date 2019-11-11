.

.

.

.

George Dvorsky. (Sep. 04, 2012). How the Soviets used their own twisted version of psychiatry to suppress political dissent. Gizmodo.

Illustration for article titled How the Soviets used their own twisted version of psychiatry to suppress political dissent

Over the course of its 69-year history, the Soviet Union was notorious for its heavy-handed suppression of political dissent — most infamously through its use of the Siberian GULAGs. But it was during the 1960s and 1970s that the Communist Party took their intolerance for ideological deviance to extremes by diagnosing and institutionalizing so-called counterrevolutionaries with mental illness. It was a frightening episode in Soviet history in which perfectly healthy citizens could be deemed psychotic simply on account of their political views.

And indeed, what better way to deal with activists and naysayers than to diagnose them as being mentally unstable. Dissenters, who were often seen as both a burden and a threat to the system, could be easily discredited and detained.

Spread the truth.

.

Corrupt politician Adam Schiff wants people from the White House to testify in his and Pelosi’s disgraceful Witch Hunt, yet he will not allow a White House lawyer, nor will he allow ANY of our requested witnesses. This is a first in due process and Congressional history!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Nikki Haley relies on people with short memories. She is a liar, a manipulator, and a purely political animal. She wants to be president. She will manipulate anyone and everyone in the process in order to achieve her career goals.”

.

Another BOOK???? Will everyone now realize a book deal from a politician is…….

Money laundering????????

.

Creative patriots are now calling it the

Coup Klutz Klan or the Coup Cucks Clan

.

They (Democracy Party & Commies in particular) have changed, negated, and broken many of the election laws & processes; including: Some gerrymandering, but not much compared to:

Not impounding all returned Mail Ballots by the USPS until after Polls close. Not scanning, weighting, and counting and auditing Mail Ballots before opening them. Not accounting for ALL ballots returned before counting. Their filling in ballots on races people left blank. multiple ballots by the same person and addresses. same day registrations. FORCED DISTRICTING. Immunity of prosecutions of foreign voters voting in CA elections. Immunity of frivolous lawsuits in CA on Forced Districting. Intentionally BROKEN DMV. Motor voter. Forced/required/repeated registration(=deRegistration) forms (DMV, Food Stamps, Medicaid, etc.) GOV Spending/contracting/giving hundreds of millions to entities and individuals to negate the election process of US Citizens. NOT saying you have to be a US CITIZEN to vote AND a CITIZEN of the STATE/resident to vote (this is HUGE for CA with the out-of-state student populations this election, just cross reference with School Loans.) Ranked balloting. TOP TWO. Allowing non-citizens to vote and hold office (including on almost every school and campus in CA for generations, and most places these days.) CA Dems just also made this illegal law statewide. Using DEMOCRACY instead of Representation to decide issues (land use zoning, to medical drugs, legalization, to Medicaid Expansion, etc.) High Court Not properly combining Article 1, Sect 2, Clause 3 with 14th Amendment; so all non-US Citizens should be counted as 3/5ths for Federal purposes, except for House Seat Apportionment they are counted as zero/5ths. and other things that change the game-theory calculus and destroys our REPUBLICAN FORM OF GOV guaranteed by the US CONSTITUTION. Los Angeles just removed it’s voter precincts = easy fraud. SOURCE

.

.

.

“She explained: They would call you out of the basement, and you’d get a bath and you’d get a dress, and if your dress was yellow you were probably going to Disneyland.” She said they used color coding to make transactions safer for the traffickers and the clients. ”At Disneyland there would be people doing drop-offs and pickups for kids. It’s a big open area full of kids, and nobody pays attention to nobody. They would kind of quietly say, ‘Go over to that person,’ and you would just slip your hand into theirs and say, ‘I was looking for you, Daddy.’ Then that person would move off with one or two or three of us.”

. . Secretary of Education Betsy doNothing deVos keeps America’s fundamental transformation on schedule. She supports globalist Pilgrims Society indoctrination in our public schools. DoNothing deVos is no where to be found! This image below captures the result of decades of brainwashing, indoctrination, and propaganda in our schools. And what has Betsy doNothing deVos done about shutting down Common Crap Curriculum and federal education indoctrination dictates? NOTHING. That’s why she is a doNothing deVos. The AMWAY billionaire is a big ZERO for patriots who want locally controlled education. Yes, we know her background in charter schools in Michigan. Her family gave money to help fund MAPSA in its early beginnings and a few dollars here and there, but basically the deVoses are your standard globalist elite family positioning themselves in politics for favors and agendas … and Betsy doNothing deVos is there to keep the globalist propaganda indoctrination going strong in our public schools. Maybe she should go back to her downline and push soap and cleaning products from Amway. She is clueless about EDUCATION, but she knows how to keep the globalist indoctrination pouring into our children’s minds. That’s how you fundamentally change a country – through INDOCTRINATION instead of truth EDUCATION. . . Hugo Chavez’s trusted advisor gets ready to run the San Francisco District Attorney’s office . . Mollie Hemingway Turns Fox Studio Into HAZMAT Area As She Names The Whistleblower “This is what needs to happen. Conservatives, everywhere, need to make “Ciaramella is the whistleblower” as ubiquitous as “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” Ciaramella is a issue here because he has collaborated with the IC IG and with Adam Schiff to create an issue where none existed and has helped parlay the non-issue into an impeachment show trial. The best you can say for Ciaramella is that he is attempting to criminalize the foreign policy decisions of the President and impose his personal foreign policy preferences upon the nation. This is just disloyal dumbf***ery. The more logical explanation is that Ciaramella is carrying on with the soft coup started by his mentor, former CIA John Brennan. That is sedition. And it isn’t covered by whistleblower protection.” . . . On yesterday’s Cat Report, the information below was not linked properly so your email copy of the CR won’t have the correct link. We corrected the web version, but want you to have this for your records. Remember that subscribing to this blog gives you an email version of the Cat Report. Many patriots have them redirected to a special “AIM Folder” so that they have an easy way to search files for materials. DOWNLOAD THIS PDF FOR YOUR FAMILY RECORDS. 2019-10-24-THE-200-YR-INFO-WAR-UK-US-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-CONTROLS-THE-PRESS-DIRECTS-INTELLIGENCE-(SPY-LIES)-TO-BEND-CULTURE-AND-WORDS-TO-ATHEISTIC-SOCIAL-FASCISM-America Also available with active hyperlinks: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html Teach your children truth history, not Tavistock-Frankfurt School propaganda. . .. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our YouTube playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on YouTube Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.