Shoving off of the YouTube Island for now so you won’t see anymore AIM video or audio posts for the foreseeable future. In the audio below Michael McKibben and the Gabriels step out of their Conclave meeting to update AIM Patriots on what is going on at Google-YouTube.

Michael refers to the original terms of service in this PDF:.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/2002-08-29-Common-Public-License-Version-0-5-IBM-Eclipse-Foundation-accessed-Jun-24-2015-Aug-29-2002.pdf

A few of you emailed and asked for a copy of the transcript:

…A branch of the United States government (Legislative) is attempting a coup against the leader of another branch of government (Executive); by using the Senate Intelligence Committee and designated corrupt agents within the executive branch cabinet.

Always the same attire for Poco-loco. Black top and pants and a bright colored jacket. People are beginning to notice. We know she could afford a better “presidential” look, but we think she is pandering to the soccer-mom group. Check out her other great jacket colors and see how much Poco-loco is worth HERE.

“Google is engaged with one of the U.S.’s largest health-care systems on a project to collect and crunch the detailed personal-health information of millions of people across 21 states. Tech giants like Amazon and Apple are expanding their businesses to include electronic health records — which contain data on diagnoses, prescriptions and other medical information. That’s creating both opportunities and spurring privacy concerns.”

What we are headed for is a mini ice age. We need to get this free energy unleashed so that we have abundant and really cheap energy to stay warm.

DEMAND DEATH CERTIFICATES!

Then, there is the upside down world where parents who had no children that died at Sandy Hook because no children were killed in this government-sponsored false flag, we have this.

Will Remington require that death certificates be produced as evidence that none of the alleged “children” actually died?

“So Google bought this AI company called DeepMind,” Vorhies replied. “Let me just put it in plain language what that is, DeepMind was creating a god-like AI system that is able to ingest the available public information on the internet and make sense of it. Think of it like Amazon Alexa except much much much more intelligent. This AI system was moved out of the UK I believe and placed into China, and it’s been dubbed the AI Manhattan Project.”

Vorhies stated: “When people think of surveillance they usually think of country surveillance. This is planetary surveillance of all information that is available on the surface web and also any sources that it can get in the deep web and utilizing Google’s extensive deep analysis of its book scanning stuff. So think of the Library of Alexandria of all available websites that you can search for and all that data gets fused together and a decision-making process gets formed because of that. This is essentially what the Google DeepMind project is all about.”

AIM Patriot Richard writes:

https://youtu.be/PEiouNOr0ok

The 11 min mark Doug Haggman exposes the SES THE unelected bureaucrats. We are beginning to make a difference and finally getting the vail that has covered our faces.

. AIM Patriot Jazz wants to know: Why is killary meddling in the uk general election? Clinton: ‘Every UK voter deserves to see Russia report’ – BBC News . AIM Patriot Viveka made this for the community. Enjoy. This is what we call a ‘glass bead’ . AIM Patriot John and ‘Betsy team-member’ writes: I’m unable to respond to Ron Spence’s comment because I’m not a member of any “social media.” (And never intend to join!) His suspicions are correct that the majority of the deaths of the “1918 Spanish Flu,” were iatrogenic (physician caused). Having had over 50 years experience in medicine, I believe that most of the physicians had no idea that they were contributing to the deaths. They were simply following protocols, and trying to do the best for their patient according to their knowledge at the time. Bayer’s culpability is a whole different matter.(Reportedly, the toxicity of salicylates, i.e. aspirin, wasn’t realized until the 1960s.). Here is an excerpt from a study performed in 2009: Salicylates and Pandemic Influenza Mortality, 1918-1919 Pharmacology, Pathology, and Historic Evidence “The high case-fatality rate especially among young adults during the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic is incompletely understood. Although late deaths showed bacterial pneumonia, early deaths exhibited extremely wet, sometimes hemorrhagic lungs. The hypothesis presented herein is that aspirin contributed to the incidence and severity of viral pathology, bacterial infection, and death, because physicians of the day were unaware that the regimens (8.031.2 g per day) produce levels associated with hyperventilation and pulmonary edema in 33% and 3% of recipients, respectively. Recently, pulmonary edema was found at autopsy in 46% of 26 salicylate-intoxicated adults. Experimentally, salicylates increase lung fluid and protein levels and impair mucociliary clearance. In 1918, the US Surgeon General, the US Navy, and the Journal of the American Medical Association recommended use of aspirin just before the October death spike. If these recommendations were followed, and if pulmonary edema occurred in 3% of persons, a significant proportion of the deaths may be attributable to aspirin.” Here is another excerpt from a different article: Ten Myths About the 1918 Flu Pandemic “No specific anti-viral therapies were available during the 1918 flu. That’s still largely true today, where most medical care for the flu aims to support patients, rather than cure them. One hypothesis suggests that many flu deaths could actually be attributed to aspirin poisoning. Medical authorities at the time recommended large doses of aspirin of up to 30 grams per day. Today, about four grams would be considered the maximum safe daily dose. Large doses of aspirin can lead to many of the pandemics symptoms, including bleeding.” I hope that this will give him some help. . . . Note to our community: We checked out the UPDATED terms of agreement that YT says we must sign in order to keep our AIM channel going. Their argument is circular so no matter what we do, our channel will more than likely be deleted. We will not be uploading to YouTube at this time, or for the foreseeable future. The new terms of service go into effect December 10, 2019. No one can be born in the spiritual world with spiritual eyes without having first developed them in the physical world Thanks to his insight into the supersensible world, the initiate gains a better knowledge and appreciation of the true value of visible nature than was possible before his higher training; and this may be counted among his most important experiences. Anyone not possessing this insight and perhaps therefore imagining the supersensible regions to be infinitely more valuable, is likely to underestimate the physical world. Yet the possessor of this insight knows that without experience in visible reality he would be totally powerless in that other invisible reality. Before he can live in the latter he must have the requisite faculties and instruments which can only be acquired in the visible world. No one can be born in the spiritual world with spiritual eyes without having first developed them in the physical world Thanks to his insight into the supersensible world, the initiate gains a better knowledge and appreciation of the true value of visible nature than was possible before his higher training; and this may be counted among his most important experiences. Anyone not possessing this insight and perhaps therefore imagining the supersensible regions to be infinitely more valuable, is likely to underestimate the physical world. Yet the possessor of this insight knows that without experience in visible reality he would be totally powerless in that other invisible reality. Before he can live in the latter he must have the requisite faculties and instruments which can only be acquired in the visible world. 

Consciousness in the invisible world is not possible without spiritual sight, but this power of vision in the higher world is gradually developed through experience in the lower. No one can be born in the spiritual world with spiritual eyes without having first developed them in the physical world, any more than a child could be born with physical eyes, had they not already been formed within the mother's womb. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 10 – Knowledge of the Higher Worlds: XI: Life and Death: The Greater Guardian of the Threshold 