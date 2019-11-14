.

.

Come, Play the Glass Bead Game

When a community like us gets together in cyber space to connect, grow, and evolve, we help one another in ways that we will never know. We meet in the ‘ethers’ as Douglas might say. We are united with a similar goal for the planet – one of love, peace, truth, and natural life. Some might call this ‘crowdsourcing the truth’. We call it the Glass Bead Game.

When we began to see how the internet created spaces of consciousness, we thought of Herman Hesse’s Castalia and the Glass Bead Game. We then set out to build a cyber place in the internet that was a place like Castalia. Some of you know this space as Sophia’s Temple of Wisdom.

In The Glass Bead Game, a book for which he won the Nobel Prize, Hesse formalizes an ideal of high civilization in his fictional, futuristic city of Castalia. In a monastic setting, painstakingly trained and socially reclusive scholars uphold an age-old tradition of playing what is known as the “Glass Bead Game,” the most prestigious demonstration of their ability to draw cultural and symbolic connections among various disciplines – music, art, philosophy, history, science, symbolism and all other forms of study that one might find in a university curriculum.

The town of Castalia coalesces all of the disciplines into one expression of mastery that unifies the wisdom of broader human civilization. layers of the game become initiates in a mystery, versed in complex symbolism they have spent their lives working tirelessly to master.

The Glass Bead Game, then, is about mastery of mystery. Brilliantly, Hesse never describes the complete working intricacies of a game end-to-end, preserving the concept of mystery about the game itself as its own fictional symbol.

As he describes:

The game is an abstract synthesis of all arts and sciences. It proceeds by players making deep connections between seemingly unrelated topics. It is “a kind of synthesis of human learning” in which themes, such as a musical phrase or a philosophical thought, are stated. As the game progresses, associations between the themes become deeper and more varied. The game uses artistic forms, and eventually cultural symbols. Themes are developed almost as a poet would,and building variations as a composer. It was a way of symbolizing music and of building broad insights into the world.

This is what is meant when we ask you to play the Glass Bead Game. We are asking you to make contributions to our cyber Castalia. If this is all new to you, here is a quick map to all the main hubs of the game:



http://www.ourspirit.com

http://www.neoanthroposophy.com

http://www.gospelofsophia.com

http://www.eternalcurriculum.com

http://www.aim4truth.org

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/

http://www.patriots4truth.org

http://www.truthbits.blog

Please contribute glass beads to the game. Glass beads are the comments, images, videos that you create, contribute, or post that help awaken and enlighten fellow truth seekers.

As the Music Master, a key character in The Glass Bead Game who symbolizes ultimate creative wisdom, advises his student:

“The deity is within you, not in ideas and books. Truth is lived, not taught.”

Now, see the glass bead game as a math formula:

.

Combinatory creativity “involves making unfamiliar combinations of familiar ideas … and the ability to form links of many different types”; Exploratory creativity “explore(s) a structured conceptual space, mapped by a particular style”; and Transformational creativity means “thoughts are now possible which previously (within the untransformed space) were literally inconceivable” and “by definition, flouts some of the accepted rules.”

.

You, as a media creator and/or consumer, connect to the larger wisdom network (Castalia) and it responds back to you. Lies and propaganda can not sustain themselves in our rigorous truth community as we always aim for truth.

We believe that this is what the future of “news” looks like. It won’t be some propaganda channel spewing state-sponsored lies, disinformation, omissions, and false flags at you. It will be a truth community like that described by Herman Hesse. It is more like a place of learning and discussion – a living school. And the best part is that the Gabriels serve as your Magister Ludi in this wisdom space. 🙂

.

