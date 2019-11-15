.
Expected. Calling in Lawfare reinforcements …. https://t.co/HSCztZNycx
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 14, 2019
Mike Robinson posts:
There’s really nothing the lawyers can do, except that they will try, to change the fact that there is (a) a transcript and (b) no eyewitnesses. We know that PDJT has the truth and has published it for the world to see. And, we know they don’t.
Sherri Young posts:
They are going to try to redefine what “is” is.
Former fired FBI legal counsel, now Lawfare member, James Baker starts begging people to support the effort.
Oh dear…. https://t.co/isLkBSogY2
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 15, 2019
Leaked Documents Show Tens Of Millions From Ukraine Paid To Kerry, Biden Jr Fund, Report
This Can Stop Impeachment Now!
NoStumpoElTrumpo posts:
In other words, Kent just confirmed that THE VERY FREAKING THING THEY’RE ACCUSING PRESIDENT TRUMP OF DOING, State Dept. officials & Joe Biden hatched a plan together – and they carried it out! Biden goes, makes the threat to withhold the $, the prosecutor gets fired.
And they waited until the DAY AFTER THE PUBLIC IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS STARTED to spring the trap on these clueless idiots.
April 29, 2014: Nuland-Pyatt leaked phone conversation _COMPLETE with SUBTITLES
Whistleblower Alerts Adam And Eve That God Withholding Knowledge Of Good And Evil From Them https://t.co/UsLm9znUM1
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 14, 2019
“Small Group” Complains IG Horowitz is Not Permitting Written Rebuttals During Principal Review Phase
The president did nothing wrong, nothing has changed: Gaetz
Love to see these huge OUTSIDE crowds at a Trump rally. This video from last night’s rally in Louisiana. WATCH ON TWITTER
Son of House Speaker Pelosi made money in Ukraine
We have been reading comments that the next step for Google-YouTube censorship is that your watched and liked videos will be used in a type of social credit scoring system. If Big Brother doesn’t like what you are watching, you will be banned from YouTube.
Youtube CENSORS Judicial Watch Info on Ukraine To Help Anti-Trump Coup?
Soros Demands Fox News Ban Trump Ally Joe DiGenova
Deval Patrick – Obama’s Dark Horse Enters the Race
In 2014 Deval Patrick fired leaders of his state’s Sex Offender Registry for trying to force his brother in law to register due to being convicted of rape in California in 1993.
In 2019, that same rapist was sentenced to 6 years for another rape. 1/https://t.co/dPbQ6ElSml
— Michele Dauber (@mldauber) November 14, 2019
Deval Patrick took action to protect a sex offender who happened to be his brother-in-law. https://t.co/wudx1Hdd8z
— The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 14, 2019
Deval Patrick Fired State Officials To Protect Rapist Ex-Brother-In-Law From Registering As Sex Offender
Trump Impeachment Update–Where’s the Whistleblower? Joe Biden? Hunter Biden?
Hit New Stock Market record again yesterday, the 20th time this year, with GREAT potential for the future. USA is where the action is. Companies and jobs are coming back like never before!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2019
One Bank Finally Admits The Fed’s “NOT QE” Is Indeed QE… And Could Lead To Financial Collapse
Mortgage Delinquencies Fall to Lowest Level in Nearly 25 Years
Mercer’s Voting Machines: Old, Hackable, and Not Going Anywhere
“When Harris entered the privacy booth that day she saw one of Mercer County’s then-new touchscreen voting machines facing her, a model called the Sequoia AVC Advantage.”
Note to readers: Sequoia is one of the brands that contains the George Soros-Mitt Romney-Mark Malloch-Brown fractionalized voting software program called OpTech. George, Mitt and Mark decide if your vote will count as a full vote or less than a vote. Of course, for their favorites like DEVAL PATRICK, votes might count more than 1.0 votes, maybe that one vote will be given the weight of 1.24 votes.
And don’t forget that the corrupt Romney that runs the RNC – Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel- has still not reported her family election rigging fraud. She knows, but remains beholden to Uncle Mitt.
To be brutally frank – we all know what the problems are: Too much money in the markets pushing up the prices of market assets.
“The fact is too much of that too much money is owned by too few people who use their too much money to buy all these financial assets. These too few people who own all the financial assets get richer everyday as their too much money makes their too many financial assets even more valuable. And these too few people get even richer by getting even more too much money to put into the already too expensive financial markets by “persuading” central banks to keep rates low, to buy financial assets through QE, and get their in-the-pocket politicians to enact tax cuts so their too much money is even more too much money…
…..Ultimately, it gets messy. The too many poor people set up a very sharp razor in the centre of a square in the capital of their country and start teaching the too few people with too much money and too many assets, that these are essentially worthless if their heads are cut off…” Source
Allie Stuckey: Abortion Is ‘Tearing A Child Apart Limb By Limb’
Ex-NBC correspondent Bruce Hensel arrested for asking 9-year-old for sexual photos
Who is Bruce Hensel? Listen to Adam Schiff describe him on this twitter video selection.
Here is Joe Biden’s new and very cheesy website designed to address Ukraine/Biden issues: https://thefactsfolks.com/
Demand Justice for Roger Stone
Wow. After days of working with Secret Service, Shreveport Louisiana Mayor instructed police and FD to “stand down” and not support POTUS visit. Amid immediate outrage, the mayor now tries to back-track. https://t.co/a5NUUPvCco@710keel
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) November 15, 2019
Trump Derangement Syndrome Fatigue: Impeachment Viewership 32% Lower Than Comey Hearings
Presidential Tweets Today
