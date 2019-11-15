.

covfefe999 posts:

I keep seeing stories about “historic” flooding in Venice Italy, and of course propaganda media is linking it to climate change. So I finally hunted for info online. I ready that it’s the worst flooding “in 50 years”, which tells me that 50 years ago there was flooding that was just as bad. Was that due to climate change too? 🙂 Digging a bit more I found out flooding was occurring in the 1st century.

The first record of a large flood in the Venetian lagoon dates back to the so-called Rotta della Cucca, reported by Paul the Deacon as having occurred on October 17, 589. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acqua_alta

If you continue reading that wikipedia info you find out Venice was also flooded in 782, 840, 885, 1102, 1110, 1240, 1268, 1280, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1297, 1314, 1340, 1341, 1386, 1410, 1419, 1423, 1428, 1430, 1444, 1445,1511, 1517, 1521, 1535, 1543, 1550, 1559, 1599, 1600, 1686, 1727, 1729. 1742, 1746, 1748, 1749, 1750, 1792, 1794, 1839, 1848, 1867 … and there’s more.

But despite all of this flooding in past centuries, THIS year it’s because of climate change. Right?

