I request that President Trump immediately pardon ROGER STONE, PAUL MANAFORT and JULIAN ASSANGE since the LAWFARE attacks against them are clearly politically motivated by the Pilgrims Society (Deep State shadow government) and their un-elected (unaccountable) US-British bureaucrats within the Senior Executive Service (SES), Crown Agents, C.I.A., MI-6 and the Privy Council.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Roger Stone Found Guilty of All 7 Charges Brought by Mueller Probe

Faces 20 Years in Federal Prison

Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma

F L A S H B A C K

JW Investigates if Ousted Ukraine Ambassador Ordered State Dept. to Monitor Journalists, Trump Allies

Pick up the Betsy and Thomas audio…plus BONUS media kit in the link below:

Betsy and Thomas: More SchiffShit

Judge angry with DOJ delays in McCabe prosecution decision: ‘This is not a hard case!’

Dan Bongino’s interview with President Trump LISTEN

Interview begins at 5:00 mark

Rep. Jim Jordan’s full questioning of Amb. Yovanovitch | Trump impeachment hearings

SHARE THE TWEET.    Who were the Mitfords?

AIM Patriot Jim writes:

I woke this am to being banned from three different sites. Slack, stack, and LinkedIn. Let the censorship begin.

This AMAZON JEFF BEZOS ad just went up in Times Square.

covfefe999 posts:

I keep seeing stories about “historic” flooding in Venice Italy, and of course propaganda media is linking it to climate change. So I finally hunted for info online. I ready that it’s the worst flooding “in 50 years”, which tells me that 50 years ago there was flooding that was just as bad. Was that due to climate change too? 🙂 Digging a bit more I found out flooding was occurring in the 1st century.

The first record of a large flood in the Venetian lagoon dates back to the so-called Rotta della Cucca, reported by Paul the Deacon as having occurred on October 17, 589. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acqua_alta

If you continue reading that wikipedia info you find out Venice was also flooded in 782, 840, 885, 1102, 1110, 1240, 1268, 1280, 1282, 1283, 1286, 1297, 1314, 1340, 1341, 1386, 1410, 1419, 1423, 1428, 1430, 1444, 1445,1511, 1517, 1521, 1535, 1543, 1550, 1559, 1599, 1600, 1686, 1727, 1729. 1742, 1746, 1748, 1749, 1750, 1792, 1794, 1839, 1848, 1867 … and there’s more.

But despite all of this flooding in past centuries, THIS year it’s because of climate change. Right?

AIM Patriot Wayne writes:

I’ve used your article in a timeline that I’ve been working on found here
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zt6hZ1NL3UHTyvj-ngPJV8e8u5CEX2g9/view?usp=sharing Download it. Enlarge it. Exchange the arrow pointer for the hand. Browse around it and click on the blue hyperlinks. Thanks for your fine article.

Conclave

deval patrick board.jpg

Bain Capital = Mitt Romney = Current owner of QRS-11…14 Drone technology originally funded by Hillary Clinton and the Rose Law Firm, Little Rocks, that can hijack and crash any plane or vehicle

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html

John Doerr = Kleiner Perkins, CIA In-Q-Tel money conduit to Silicon Valley

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#obama-state-dept-clinton-fndn-revolving-door

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

