COMING TO AN URBAN AREA NEAR YOU
5G is Genocide
AG Bill Barr: “It is the left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and undermining the rule of law.”
Barr speaks at the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention
From Barr’s speech: “ As I have said, the Framers fully expected intense pulling and hauling between the Congress and the President. Unfortunately, just in the past few years, we have seen these conflicts take on an entirely new character.
Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his Administration. Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous – indeed incendiary – notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government.
A prime example of this is the Senate’s unprecedented abuse of the advice-and-consent process. The Senate is free to exercise that power to reject unqualified nominees, but that power was never intended to allow the Senate to systematically oppose and draw out the approval process for every appointee so as to prevent the President from building a functional government.
Yet that is precisely what the Senate minority has done from his very first days in office. As of September of this year, the Senate had been forced to invoke cloture on 236 Trump nominees — each of those representing its own massive consumption of legislative time meant only to delay an inevitable confirmation. How many times was cloture invoked on nominees during President Obama’s first term? 17 times. The Second President Bush’s first term? Four times. It is reasonable to wonder whether a future President will actually be able to form a functioning administration if his or her party does not hold the Senate.”
The Globalists Are Openly Admitting To Their Population Control Agenda – And That’s A Bad Sign
Is Technology Enabling Human CULLING? The Rise of Genetic Editing Suggests It Is
DARPA Seeks “Militarized Microbes” So They Can Spread Genetically-Modified Bacteria
Obama Left An Ambassador to Die, But We’re Supposed to be Outraged Over Trump’s Yovanovitch Tweet?
Vladimir Putin Sums Up The New World Order In 5 Words
“US Dollar will collapse soon.”
YouTube is planning to delete all accounts that aren’t “commercially viable” starting December 10
Randy Andy Prince Andrew breaks his silence on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal in a BBC interview.
Does Anyone Know Why Deval Patrick is Running for President? Does He?
A Thread on #China. Some data and some thoughts. I hope you find it useful. What’s different about China’s GDP number? Is China growing at 6% as it lets everyone else believe? Can China come out of this without devaluing its currency? READ EXTENSIVE THREAD HERE
Donald Trump Announces Revolutionary Healthcare Transparency Rules
If You’ve Given Your Genetic Code To A DNA Database, US Police May Now Have Access To It
BEWARE
Google to Offer Checking Accounts
“It’s Cozy” – LA Imports Are Paying $800/Month To ‘Live In A Coffin’
Below is a two-hour presentation by Glenn Beck that has received lots of traction through social media.
We reviewed it and it was filled with false narrative to protect the real sources of control and power – the Crown Agents, SERCO, SES, Pilgrims Society, and the Privy Council. Sad to see that Beck has such poor researchers on his team. We know that Beck is just a MSM actor, reading his protect-the-globalist script, but for goodness sake – doesn’t anyone in his group know how to research?
When Beck calls it the “deep state/shadow government”, you know he is referring to Senior Executive Service. Notice that he goes to great lengths to describe it, but never NAMES it. When he points out the power structure that rules the planet, he is talking about the Pilgrims Society, but, again, does not name it. Glenn doesn’t tell his audience full truth history, and you will quickly see this. Same strategy used with many propagandists – 60 – 80% truth, with the remaining content mixed with lies and obfuscations.
YOU are now smarter than the media propagandists and can spot this b.s. in a New York minute.
Glenn Beck Presents: The Democrats’ Hydra
Now that you have seen the video, notice how Glenn Beck the propagandist does not show you the SES logo:
Instead he puts up some strange-looking Octopus logo that implies that this is the official “deep state” organization. P R O P A G A N D A B U L L C R A P
Everything is a Lie
