.

COMING TO AN URBAN AREA NEAR YOU

.

AG Bill Barr: “It is the left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and undermining the rule of law.”

.

From Barr’s speech: “ As I have said, the Framers fully expected intense pulling and hauling between the Congress and the President. Unfortunately, just in the past few years, we have seen these conflicts take on an entirely new character.

Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his Administration. Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous – indeed incendiary – notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government.

A prime example of this is the Senate’s unprecedented abuse of the advice-and-consent process. The Senate is free to exercise that power to reject unqualified nominees, but that power was never intended to allow the Senate to systematically oppose and draw out the approval process for every appointee so as to prevent the President from building a functional government.

Yet that is precisely what the Senate minority has done from his very first days in office. As of September of this year, the Senate had been forced to invoke cloture on 236 Trump nominees — each of those representing its own massive consumption of legislative time meant only to delay an inevitable confirmation. How many times was cloture invoked on nominees during President Obama’s first term? 17 times. The Second President Bush’s first term? Four times. It is reasonable to wonder whether a future President will actually be able to form a functioning administration if his or her party does not hold the Senate.”

.

.

.

.

.

.

“US Dollar will collapse soon.”

.

Find us at https://vimeo.com/tylagabriel now that we have left YouTube.

.

.

.

.

.

.

A Thread on #China

. Some data and some thoughts. I hope you find it useful. What’s different about China’s GDP number? Is China growing at 6% as it lets everyone else believe? Can China come out of this without devaluing its currency? READ EXTENSIVE THREAD HERE

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

BEWARE

. “It’s Cozy” – LA Imports Are Paying $800/Month To ‘Live In A Coffin’ . . Below is a two-hour presentation by Glenn Beck that has received lots of traction through social media. We reviewed it and it was filled with false narrative to protect the real sources of control and power – the Crown Agents, SERCO, SES, Pilgrims Society, and the Privy Council. Sad to see that Beck has such poor researchers on his team. We know that Beck is just a MSM actor, reading his protect-the-globalist script, but for goodness sake – doesn’t anyone in his group know how to research? When Beck calls it the “deep state/shadow government”, you know he is referring to Senior Executive Service. Notice that he goes to great lengths to describe it, but never NAMES it. When he points out the power structure that rules the planet, he is talking about the Pilgrims Society, but, again, does not name it. Glenn doesn’t tell his audience full truth history, and you will quickly see this. Same strategy used with many propagandists – 60 – 80% truth, with the remaining content mixed with lies and obfuscations. YOU are now smarter than the media propagandists and can spot this b.s. in a New York minute. Glenn Beck Presents: The Democrats’ Hydra . Now that you have seen the video, notice how Glenn Beck the propagandist does not show you the SES logo: Instead he puts up some strange-looking Octopus logo that implies that this is the official “deep state” organization. P R O P A G A N D A B U L L C R A P . . . . Everything is a Lie . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our video playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth on Video Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.