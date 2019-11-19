Catnip Quickie

.

Catnip quickies are collections of headlines that will keep you AIM cats purring and chewing until the next Cat Report.

Jennifer Williams worked in London in the Press Office starting in July 2016 when the FISA warrants were being gained and Papadopoulos was being recruited

https://isaacnewtonacademy.org/news/jennifer-williams-us-embassy-speaks-ina-sixth-form

Jennifer Williams has been a U.S. diplomat for more than ten years, primarily focused on Middle East policy. She has served overseas in Beirut, Lebanon, and Kingston, Jamaica, and has been based at the State Department headquarters in Washington, DC for the past five years. She arrived in London in July 2016 for a three-year assignment as a Press Officer at the U.S. Embassy to the United Kingdom. Before joining the State Department, Jennifer worked for the Department of Homeland Security and has previous experience on political campaigns as well.

. . Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Harvardian His resume is way to elevated for a son of a Russian émigré from just 4 years ago (testified to this just now). Remarably, both he and his brother are BOTH working with the NSC

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Vindman

His Brother also works for NSC. Go figure. Two brothers from Russia, both on the NSC.

Groomed?

DNC impeachment hoax counsel Daniel Sachs Goldman is a colleague of Robert Mueller and his Russia hoax staffer Preet Bharara

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-07-16-ATTORNEY-DANIEL-SACHS-GOLDMAN-APPEARANCE-SEC-v-Walters-et-al-Case-No-16-cv-03722-LLS-Jul-16-2016.pdf

