Catnip Quickie

Catnip quickies are collections of headlines that will keep you AIM cats purring and chewing until the next Cat Report.
President Trump Impeachment Coup Update
Vindman Just Admitted To Leaking To The Anti-Trump Whistleblower
Jennifer Williams worked in London in the Press Office starting in July 2016 when the FISA warrants were being gained and Papadopoulos was being recruited
https://isaacnewtonacademy.org/news/jennifer-williams-us-embassy-speaks-ina-sixth-form
Jennifer Williams has been a U.S. diplomat for more than ten years, primarily focused on Middle East policy. She has served overseas in Beirut, Lebanon, and Kingston, Jamaica, and has been based at the State Department headquarters in Washington, DC for the past five years. She arrived in London in July 2016 for a three-year assignment as a Press Officer at the U.S. Embassy to the United Kingdom. Before joining the State Department, Jennifer worked for the Department of Homeland Security and has previous experience on political campaigns as well.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
Harvardian
His resume is way to elevated for a son of a Russian émigré from just 4 years ago (testified to this just now). Remarably, both he and his brother are BOTH working with the NSC
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Vindman
His Brother also works for NSC. Go figure. Two brothers from Russia, both on the NSC.
Groomed?
DNC impeachment hoax counsel Daniel Sachs Goldman is a colleague of Robert Mueller and his Russia hoax staffer Preet Bharara
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-07-16-ATTORNEY-DANIEL-SACHS-GOLDMAN-APPEARANCE-SEC-v-Walters-et-al-Case-No-16-cv-03722-LLS-Jul-16-2016.pdf
They have their own court system
Jordan Unloads: “Democrats Don’t Care So Now We Get This”
Schiff interupts Republicans to “Protect the Whistleblower”
Rep. Jordan Questions Lt. Col. Vindman
Let’s take a closer look at Fiona Hill…..
“There was no basis for her removal,” Hill testified. “The accusations against her had no merit whatsoever. This was a mishmash of conspiracy theories that…I believe firmly to be baseless, an idea of an association between her and George Soros.”
“I had had accusations similar to this being made against me as well,” Hill testified. “My entire first year of my tenure at the National Security Council was filled with hateful calls, conspiracy theories, which has started again, frankly, as it’s been announced that I’ve been giving this deposition, accusing me of being a Soros mole in the White House, of colluding with all kinds of enemies of the president, and of various improprieties.” Read more.
https://www.cnn.com › 2019/10/14 › politics › who-is-fiona-hill
Fiona Hill – CNN.com
Oct 15, 2019 – Washington (CNN)Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former top Russia adviser, raised concerns about Rudy Giuliani’s role in US foreign policy toward Ukraine, telling lawmakers on Monday that she saw “wrongdoing” in the American foreign policy and tried to report it to officials …
Institute for War and Peace Reporting
Fiona Hill. (Filed May 10, 2001). NEW DIRECTOR, Appointment of director or secretary, Form 288a, Advisory Board, Open Society Institute, signed Nov. 04, 2000, Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR), Co. No. 2744185. Companies House (UK).
IN HER OWN HANDWRITING SHE CLAIMS HER ASSOCIATION WITH GEORGE SOROS’ OPEN SOCIETY INSTITUTE
https://fconline.foundationcenter.org/fdo-grantmaker-profile/?key=OPEN012
Open Society Institute (OSI). (Accessed Nov. 19, 2019). About, Open Society Foundation (George Soros). Foundation Directory Online.
Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR)
https://iwpr.net/about-us/people/usa
Chair: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Bell_(university_administrator)
https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/59808/supplement/2
