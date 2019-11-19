Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Catnip Quickie

.

Catnip quickies are collections of headlines that will keep you AIM cats purring and chewing until the next Cat Report.

.

President Trump Impeachment Coup Update

.

Vindman Just Admitted To Leaking To The Anti-Trump Whistleblower

.

Jennifer Williams worked in London in the Press Office starting in July 2016 when the FISA warrants were being gained and Papadopoulos was being recruited

https://isaacnewtonacademy.org/news/jennifer-williams-us-embassy-speaks-ina-sixth-form

Jennifer Williams has been a U.S. diplomat for more than ten years, primarily focused on Middle East policy. She has served overseas in Beirut, Lebanon, and Kingston, Jamaica, and has been based at the State Department headquarters in Washington, DC for the past five years. She arrived in London in July 2016 for a three-year assignment as a Press Officer at the U.S. Embassy to the United Kingdom. Before joining the State Department, Jennifer worked for the Department of Homeland Security and has previous experience on political campaigns as well.

jennifer Williams.jpg

.
.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Harvardian

His resume is way to elevated for a son of a Russian émigré from just 4 years ago (testified to this just now). Remarably, both he and his brother are BOTH working with the NSC

vindman.jpg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Vindman

vindman 2.jpg

His Brother also works for NSC. Go figure. Two brothers from Russia, both on the NSC.

Groomed?

vindman 3.jpg

.

DNC impeachment hoax counsel Daniel Sachs Goldman is a colleague of Robert Mueller and his Russia hoax staffer Preet Bharara

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-07-16-ATTORNEY-DANIEL-SACHS-GOLDMAN-APPEARANCE-SEC-v-Walters-et-al-Case-No-16-cv-03722-LLS-Jul-16-2016.pdf

Daniel Goldman 1.jpgmueller probe.jpg

.

They have their own court system

.

Jordan Unloads: “Democrats Don’t Care So Now We Get This”

.

vindman tweet.JPG

.

Schiff interupts Republicans to “Protect the Whistleblower”

.

Rep. Jordan Questions Lt. Col. Vindman

.

.

Let’s take a closer look at Fiona Hill…..

“There was no basis for her removal,” Hill testified. “The accusations against her had no merit whatsoever. This was a mishmash of conspiracy theories that…I believe firmly to be baseless, an idea of an association between her and George Soros.”

“I had had accusations similar to this being made against me as well,” Hill testified. “My entire first year of my tenure at the National Security Council was filled with hateful calls, conspiracy theories, which has started again, frankly, as it’s been announced that I’ve been giving this deposition, accusing me of being a Soros mole in the White House, of colluding with all kinds of enemies of the president, and of various improprieties.” Read more.

.

https://www.cnn.com › 2019/10/14 › politics › who-is-fiona-hill

https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/14/politics/who-is-fiona-hill/index.html

fiona hill.png

Fiona Hill – CNN.com

Oct 15, 2019 – Washington (CNN)Fiona Hill, President Donald Trump’s former top Russia adviser, raised concerns about Rudy Giuliani’s role in US foreign policy toward Ukraine, telling lawmakers on Monday that she saw “wrongdoing” in the American foreign policy and tried to report it to officials …

Institute for War and Peace Reporting

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/form/the-institute-for-war-and-peace-reporting-(iwpr)/NEWINC/1992-09-01/42725661

fiona 1

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/company/the-institute-for-war-and-peace-reporting-(iwpr)/people

fiona hill 2.jpg

https://www.companiesintheuk.co.uk/form/the-institute-for-war-and-peace-reporting-(iwpr)/288a/2001-05-10/6148252

Fiona Hill. (Filed May 10, 2001). NEW DIRECTOR, Appointment of director or secretary, Form 288a, Advisory Board, Open Society Institute, signed Nov. 04, 2000, Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR), Co. No. 2744185. Companies House (UK).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2001-05-10-Fiona-Hill-NEW-DIRECTOR-Appointment-of-dir-or-sec-Form-288a-Advisory-Board-Open-Society-Institute-signed-Nov-04-2000-Inst-for-War-and-Peace-Reporting-(IWPR)-Companies-House-filed-May-10-2001.pdf

IN HER OWN HANDWRITING SHE CLAIMS HER ASSOCIATION WITH GEORGE SOROS’ OPEN SOCIETY INSTITUTE

FIONA HILLS OPEN SOCIETY.jpg

https://fconline.foundationcenter.org/fdo-grantmaker-profile/?key=OPEN012

Open Society Institute.jpg

Open Society Institute (OSI). (Accessed Nov. 19, 2019). About, Open Society Foundation (George Soros). Foundation Directory Online.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-11-19-Open-Society-Institute-(OSI)-About-Open-Society-Foundation-Foundation-Directory-Online-accessed-Nov-19-2019.pdf

Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR)

https://iwpr.net/

https://iwpr.net/about

https://iwpr.net/about-us/people/usa

Chair: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Bell_(university_administrator)

knight commander.jpg

https://www.thegazette.co.uk/London/issue/59808/supplement/2

Sir David BellRichard Caplan.jpgGeorge Packer.jpg

samantha power

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy
Our video playlists are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.