If this is not stopped, the U.S. can quit wasting time and money on elections. Does it really? I’m not so sure anymore, but it should!

If unelected self-appointed bureaucrats (ultimately answering to George Soros) run foreign policy with virtually unlimited budgets regardless of who is President, there is little left for a Commander in Chief to do.

In liaison with their counterparts in the CIA, this Shadow Government has caused havoc worldwide.

They have created horrible wars to destabilise the globe – none of which have done anything other than drain the nation’s coffers and fill its body-bags and coffins with America’s youth.

Donald Trump was elected in 2016 to secure our borders and stop endless wars, yet he has been prevented by the State Department cabal from accomplishing either.

The Serpents Hiding in the Rainbow

The Senate Homeland Security Committee must take this public information which The Pickering Post, Judicial Watch, Dan Bongino, John Solomon, Glenn Beck and others have brought forward, and use it to fix this mess now.

Then, the strategy we published yesterday of bringing about a shutdown and firing as many of these Shadow Government serpents is the inevitable – and only – solution to restoring the American rainbow–and protecting the world from State Department created “spontaneous revolutions”.

The Department of Justice and FBI are too compromised to be of any value in this, as they have, in fact, supported the Shadow Government in the Coup, so Executive action is the only alternative that remains.

Shut down the government at the next budget battle, Mr. President, lay them off, and on Day 30, make those layoffs permanent – including at the FBI and DOJ.

The life you save may be your own, but the country-and world- you save will be ours.

Howell Woltz

The International Centre for Justice

Warsaw, Poland

More and more folks are waking up to the propaganda history and “news” that the Pilgrims Society have been spewing on humanity for more than a century. Are you WOKE?

“He’s the first and only American President to ever address humanity’s worst collective flaw, its total ignorance of reality. Because medias and education are both controlled by the handful of billionaires that are running the planet, we don’t know anything about our history that’s been twisted dry by the winners, and we don’t have a clue about our present world. As he stepped in the political arena, Donald popularized the expression «fake news» to convince the American citizens, and the world population as well, that medias always lie to you. The expression has now become commonplace, but do you realize how deeply shocking is the fact that nearly everything you think you know is totally fake?” READ MORE

This is the face of Senior Executive Service, y’all! Keep educating and enlightening your network about these corruptocrats that are thwarting the will of the people to make America great again.

Regarding that continuing resolution, Senators: DO NOT FUND THE GOVERNMENT UNTIL SES ARE ROOTED OUT!

They are the government ‘foot soldiers’ for the Pilgrims Society to take over the world. If we get rid of these bureaucrat goons, the Pilgrims will not have anyone to street-fight President Trump.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: Case closed ⇨ Ambassador Sondland just testified under oath that he NEVER heard the president say there were conditions on aid to Ukraine. Democrats’ smear campaign is falling apart. Share tweet

May 2017. Just so you know where Twitter stands with free speech.

A publisher can decide what goes on it’s site. A platform cannot. Is Reddit a publisher or platform?

AIM Patriot Kevin tosses this glass bead into the game:

Jim writes:

“Wolfgang Halbig is still going strong after all the abuse he has endured. He got documents from Cisco Foods and Dean Foods that they delivered food to 375 Fanhill Drive, Monroe CT instead of Dickenson Drive in Sandy Hook. That was the address for Chalk Hill School. So he got invoices under FOIA, that had Gararecky Foods, Cisco Foods and Dean Foods delivering to a different school under the cover of the Sandy Hook School.

Dean and Cisco did not deliver from 9/12/2012 to 13/12/2102. He obtained records, and the food was never delivered to 12 Dickensen Drive. Good on you Wolfgang. He asked about the documents with truck drivers to ensure that it was legitimate. The driver said it was a legit document. That school was long defunct. I am going to finish listening it later, and will report more details.” View video

. Deus Ex Morpheus Conversation . . . . Here is an oldie that is getting better with time. . navyguy556 posts: The following are complete coincidences and should not be looked into at all. Deborah Jeane Palfrey (D.C. Madam)

Beranton Whisenant

Jen Moore (Taskforce)

Natacha Jaitt

Brian A. Terry (Border Patrol Agent)

Gary Webb

John Ashe

Seth Rich

Andrew Breitbart

Tracy Twyman

Beranton Whisenant

John McCarthy Roll

Max Spiers

Linda Collins-Smith

Victor Thorne

Shawn Lucas

Monica Peterson

Joseph Rago

Kurt Smolek

Michael Hastings

Paul Horner

Vince Foster

Beverly Eckert

Aaron Swartz

Peter Smith

Herb Sandler

Jaime Zapata

Donald Young

Andrew Breitbart

Michael Cormier

Matt Simmons

Kam Kuwata

Stephanie Tubbs Jones

Madelyn Payne Dunham

Lieutenant Quarles Harris Jr.

Christopher Kelly

John Wheeler

Larry Bland and Nate Spencer

Beverly Eckert

Michael Scott

Seal Team 6 from Operation Neptune Spear

Bill Gwatney

Robin Copeland

