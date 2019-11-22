.

“Former FBI Employee Accused of Altering FISA Documents.” Hello, here we go! @foxandfriends

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2019

. Hunter Biden-linked company received $130M in special federal loans while Joe Biden was vice president . “While the nation is focused on another day of the fake impeachment hearings, the corporate media is doing its best to quash a story that reveals members of the Obama administration, top Obama donors and former President Obama’s direct involvement in a $7.4 billion Ukraine-linked money-laundering scheme. Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky announced at a press conference on Wednesday November 20, 2019, that the Office of the Prosecutor General is indicting Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky, and the consequences could be dire for Hunter Biden.” BOOM: This Needs Wall-to-Wall Coverage!

Warren, a 2020 presidential contender, has been an outspoken campaign trail critic of Facebook, calling for federal regulators to break up the company.

In this “ The Terminator ” rewrite…in 2042, remnants of the Pilgrim Society’s New World Order, use time travel to send one or more terminator vipers into the past to exterminate the mothers, fathers and need be, grandparents of American Patriots who successfully mounted an attack on them in the year 2024.

Lift the masks off Pilgrims Society propaganda and this is what you see.

Witness pure globalist propaganda in action: Here is the raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/fiona-hill-defends-soros.mp4

George Soros operative Fiona Hill disclaims involvement with Soros and says it is an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Hides behind the Jewish narrative to protect her handler. Don’t forget that this British speaking, Pilgrims Society globalist scumbag Fiona Hill is a member of the Central Eurasia Project Advisory Board, Open Society Institute.

