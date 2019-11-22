.
Is This the LAST Fy Nyth Video EVER? SUPER IMPORTANT!
“Former FBI Employee Accused of Altering FISA Documents.” Hello, here we go! @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2019
Hunter Biden-linked company received $130M in special federal loans while Joe Biden was vice president
“While the nation is focused on another day of the fake impeachment hearings, the corporate media is doing its best to quash a story that reveals members of the Obama administration, top Obama donors and former President Obama’s direct involvement in a $7.4 billion Ukraine-linked money-laundering scheme.
Ukrainian MP Alexander Dubinsky announced at a press conference on Wednesday November 20, 2019, that the Office of the Prosecutor General is indicting Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky, and the consequences could be dire for Hunter Biden.”
BOOM: This Needs Wall-to-Wall Coverage!
Lindsey Graham seeks transcripts of Biden calls with Ukraine leader
Democrats pound Facebook over Zuckerberg’s secret dinner with Trump
Warren, a 2020 presidential contender, has been an outspoken campaign trail critic of Facebook, calling for federal regulators to break up the company.
The Mike and Doug Show: Fiona Hill
Justice Dept. inspector general’s draft Russia report finds FBI lawyer may have altered document
In this “The Terminator” rewrite…in 2042, remnants of the Pilgrim Society’s New World Order, use time travel to send one or more terminator vipers into the past to exterminate the mothers, fathers and need be, grandparents of American Patriots who successfully mounted an attack on them in the year 2024.
Netflix Movie Serves Patriot Brains to the Public for Thanksgiving
Kaine, Schiff, Gabbard planning another NATO Trump coup Friday in Halifax
Lift the masks off Pilgrims Society propaganda and this is what you see.
Fiona Hill Resume
Witness pure globalist propaganda in action: Here is the raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/fiona-hill-defends-soros.mp4
George Soros operative Fiona Hill disclaims involvement with Soros and says it is an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Hides behind the Jewish narrative to protect her handler. Don’t forget that this British speaking, Pilgrims Society globalist scumbag Fiona Hill is a member of the Central Eurasia Project Advisory Board, Open Society Institute.
Congress voted 357-22 Thursday to support Pelosi’s trillion dollar slush fund for NATO instead of $5 billion for a Mexico border wall
Video from Amazing Polly:
GROWING UP DEEP STATE – THE NEXT GENERATION OF CORRUPTION
Fascinating finds about the Vindman twins.
StanH posts:
“This is not the end, it is not even the beginning of the end, but it is perhaps the end of the beginning.” Winston Churchill
Everyone keep grounded as the swamp circles the wagons. This is going to be ugly and we will have some victories and some losses. But as the dominoes begin to fall it will take on a life of it’s own as these swamp rats try to save themselves. These are sorry self-serving weasels who will not take a bullet for the other sorry self-serving weasels.
Be cool, hang tough, be prepared.
Buckingham Palace is understood to be braced for US authorities to issue the Duke with a subpoena, requesting he gives testimony under oath over his friendship with Epstein. Sources have suggested the summons is “imminent”. Source
Virginia man adopts roads as ‘President Trump Fan Club’ in historically blue county
“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.” Sun Tzu
Joe Biden On Violence Against Women: We Have To Keep ‘Punching At It, And Punching At It And Punching At It’
How to Launder Foreign Aid
“President Obama’s money laundering State Department sent billions to compliant countries including Ukraine and Iran. Democrat politicians leveraged their positions to place their relatives in positions of authority when the USAID monies were disbursed to those vendors or “charitable” foundations.”
Elon Musk’s Bizarre Cybertruck Unveiling Goes Horribly Wrong
Organic, natural human beings know that not everything works best in the digital cyber realm – like rich soil, water, food, currency, and voting.
Sweden’s Central Bank Governor Lays Out Digital Currency Vision
Why is President Trump at @ChrisCuomo‘s moms house? pic.twitter.com/mYGeKc4VEe
— Carpe Donktum (@CarpeDonktum) November 21, 2019
Presidential Tweets Today
