fake news enemy trump

Very sophisticated propaganda is pouring out of Reuters and Associated Press. We were punked, but now set the record straight. This is an important learning opportunity for AIM patriots everywhere. Bottom line – distrust EVERYTHING that comes from Reuters and AP.

We were punked by fake news, but set the record straight!

Trump: ‘Historic’ Durham Investigation Will Implicate Obama in Spygate

jim jordan fbi.JPG
Read all about it.

fiona hill 6.JPG

Google is rigging search results about Fiona Hill’s Congressional Testimony

Fiona Hill Calls ‘Globalist’ Description “Anti-Semitic” Despite Writing For a Media Outlet Called ‘The Globalist’

Man? Woman? Or Soros goon?

fiona hill 7.JPG

Barsoomian conflicts
Don’t forget that Rod Rosenstein’s wife Lisa H Barsoomian, protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller, is still lurking around Washington D.C.

Do you know about Lisa Barsoomian?

rudy tweet.JPG

All New Stand Up for Betsy Ross Items!

Rush Limbaugh posts:

“Betsy Ross was an American heroine.

She was an early leader in business and design, maybe one of the early feminists. The early American flag is the most fundamental symbol of our country and its miraculous history. Our flag represents independence from tyranny. It represents freedom for everybody. It represents ingenuity. It represents strength and perseverance. It’s not political. It’s not discriminatory. It’s not racist or bigoted or pro-cop or anything of the sort.

So the Stand Up for Betsy Ross campaign began with the sale of a beautiful white T-shirt. It had a large Betsy Ross flag on the front. It was a very simple way for people to push back, a very simple way. A $27 item, a very simple way for people to push back and say that enough is enough, that we love and believe in our flag. Proceeds from the sale of that T-shirt were donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

Betsy says, “Let’s stand for General Michael Flynn!”

flynn betsy ross

Artificial intelligence no match for human imagination and creativity

Learn more: Gabriel, McKibben, and Linnell: Save Human Thinking

biden-beatsup-self-garrison.jpg

The Vortex — Alinsky and the US Bishops

jon miller stefanik.JPG

All three Nicholas Sandmann lawsuits to go forward — WaPo, CNN, NBC

demon

Carter Page: FBI falsification of documents ‘is more of the same’

FBI Fake with AIM logo

FBI Lawyer Who Sent Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Text Message Also Altered Russia Probe Documents: Report

nunes cattle trucks

Scotty is still with us! Y'all remember "Scotty the truck driver" that listens to Betsy and Thomas and was a regular contributor on the AIM YouTube channel? Well, he made it across the bridge to our Vimeo channel at http://www.vimeo/tylagabriel and drops us his personal video below.

You can still go to Scotty's last comment on YouTube and give him a thumbs up and wish him safe travels in his massive machine as he hauls across America.

Thumbs up here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lwZRoNVj_I&t=53s.

And, yes, we asked Scotty to make more of these videos. You can, too.

Positively Scotty
. *Send us your video! Whether you are an individual or a small group of patriots, please consider sending a video message to the community like Scotty has. Record on your phone or a video camera. Add background music, if you like. Or hire someone to record your special message. Load onto your new Vimeo channel and send the link to us or leave in raw video file and we will upload for you to our site.

Sigal

General Flynn lawyer: Inspector General report will have everything

Hi, to our AIM patriots in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS EPSTEIN.JPG

FCC chairman Ajit Pai on vote to bar Huawei from US subsidies

trump train impeachment train

indoctrination

Wal Thornhill: Big Bang – Time to Wipe the Chalkboard Clean

obama dick.JPG

side notes for our researchers on Donilon

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#ses-plum-book-1996

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#internet-of-things-ringleaders

betsy devos thumbnail

Conclusion: Betsy DeVos is a Total Globalist Investing Priority and Relationships, Part I analysis

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betsy_DeVos

https://www.c-span.org/video/?421224-1/education-secretary-nominee-betsy-devos-testifies-confirmation-hearing

2013 Financial Disclosure:

Betsy Elisabeth Prince DeVos (Filed Jan. 19, 2017). 2016 Financial Disclosure, OGE Form 278e. Office of Government Ethics.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-01-19-Betsy-Elisabeth-Prince-DeVos-2016-Financial-Disclosure-OGE-Form-278e-Office-of-Government-Ethics-filed-Jan-19-2017.pdf

https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/E554507378A61BDF852580AE002C70E1/$FILE/DeVos,%20Elisabeth%20P.%20%20final278.pdf

devos 1.jpgdevos 2.JPGmusallam.jpgchandaranadimitri.jpggorczynskicosgrove.jpgkrishnan.jpgappel.jpgalice li.jpgmiddleton.jpgchapin.jpggonzalez.jpglibowitz.jpgshea.jpg

Offshore Holding

new horizon.jpg

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1527730/000152773011000001/xslFormDX01/primary_doc.xml

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy deVos Heavily invested in Big Pharma

https://www.neurocore-llc.com/page11.php

neurocore

neurocore 2.jpgproctor gamble.jpgterra firma.jpg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terra_Firma_Capital_Partners

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/04219556

terra firma 2.jpgterra firma 3.jpg

terra firma 4.jpg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Hands

guy handshands family.jpggoldman.jpg

lakeshore management.jpg

DST Systems is a Russian company that was the largest shareholder in Facebook before the IPO. Also a long-time partner of Goldman Sachs Moscow

BMW.jpgcorporations 1.jpgcorporations 2.jpgcorporations 3.jpg

Bottom line: The U.S. Department of Education is headed by a BILLIONAIRE GLOBALIST.

Your children’s education is NOT her top concern or interest. In fact, Betsy has never been an education professional and is clueless about the difference between indoctrination and education.

Her concerns are her globalist investments – so you can bet that she will continue the Pilgrims Society indoctrination in public schools across America.

Who recommended to Trump that doNothing Betsy deVos head the U.S. Department of Education?

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

