Very sophisticated propaganda is pouring out of Reuters and Associated Press. We were punked, but now set the record straight. This is an important learning opportunity for AIM patriots everywhere. Bottom line – distrust EVERYTHING that comes from Reuters and AP.

Man? Woman? Or Soros goon?



Rush Limbaugh posts:

“Betsy Ross was an American heroine.

She was an early leader in business and design, maybe one of the early feminists. The early American flag is the most fundamental symbol of our country and its miraculous history. Our flag represents independence from tyranny. It represents freedom for everybody. It represents ingenuity. It represents strength and perseverance. It’s not political. It’s not discriminatory. It’s not racist or bigoted or pro-cop or anything of the sort.

So the Stand Up for Betsy Ross campaign began with the sale of a beautiful white T-shirt. It had a large Betsy Ross flag on the front. It was a very simple way for people to push back, a very simple way. A $27 item, a very simple way for people to push back and say that enough is enough, that we love and believe in our flag. Proceeds from the sale of that T-shirt were donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

Betsy says, “Let’s stand for General Michael Flynn!”

Scotty is still with us! Y’all remember “Scotty the truck driver” that listens to Betsy and Thomas and was a regular contributor on the AIM YouTube channel? Well, he made it across the bridge to our Vimeo channel at http://www.vimeo/tylagabriel and drops us his personal video below.

You can still go to Scotty’s last comment on YouTube and give him a thumbs up and wish him safe travels in his massive machine as he hauls across America.

Thumbs up here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lwZRoNVj_I&t=53s.

And, yes, we asked Scotty to make more of these videos. You can, too. Send us your personal, uplifting video to share with the community.*

. *Send us your video! Whether you are an individual or a small group of patriots, please consider sending a video message to the community like Scotty has. Record on your phone or a video camera. Add background music, if you like. Or hire someone to record your special message. Load onto your new Vimeo channel and send the link to us or leave in raw video file and we will upload for you to our site.

Hi, to our AIM patriots in Columbus, Ohio.

side notes for our researchers on Donilon https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#ses-plum-book-1996 https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#internet-of-things-ringleaders . Conclusion: Betsy DeVos is a Total Globalist Investing Priority and Relationships, Part I analysis https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betsy_DeVos https://www.c-span.org/video/?421224-1/education-secretary-nominee-betsy-devos-testifies-confirmation-hearing 2013 Financial Disclosure: Betsy Elisabeth Prince DeVos (Filed Jan. 19, 2017). 2016 Financial Disclosure, OGE Form 278e. Office of Government Ethics. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-01-19-Betsy-Elisabeth-Prince-DeVos-2016-Financial-Disclosure-OGE-Form-278e-Office-of-Government-Ethics-filed-Jan-19-2017.pdf https://extapps2.oge.gov/201/Presiden.nsf/PAS+Index/E554507378A61BDF852580AE002C70E1/$FILE/DeVos,%20Elisabeth%20P.%20%20final278.pdf Offshore Holding https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1527730/000152773011000001/xslFormDX01/primary_doc.xml U.S. Education Secretary Betsy deVos Heavily invested in Big Pharma https://www.neurocore-llc.com/page11.php https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terra_Firma_Capital_Partners https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/04219556 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Hands DST Systems is a Russian company that was the largest shareholder in Facebook before the IPO. Also a long-time partner of Goldman Sachs Moscow Bottom line: The U.S. Department of Education is headed by a BILLIONAIRE GLOBALIST. Your children's education is NOT her top concern or interest. In fact, Betsy has never been an education professional and is clueless about the difference between indoctrination and education. Her concerns are her globalist investments – so you can bet that she will continue the Pilgrims Society indoctrination in public schools across America. Who recommended to Trump that doNothing Betsy deVos head the U.S. Department of Education?