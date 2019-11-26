.

The Democratic Congresswoman is said to have passed information to Qatar, which was subsequently handed along to Iran.

.

FlipBarry posts:

“SHE HAS BEEN ACCUSED OF BEING A FOREIGN AGENT AND IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT MAINSTREAM MEDIA OUTLETS IGNORED THIS and remember guys she said WHITE MEN were the REAL TERRORISTS! CHARGE HER IMMEDIATELY OR SEND HER ASS BACK TO SOMALIA!!!!

Remember she tried to have her affair’s wife murdered. An identical red haired woman was found killed right in front of the building where the real woman works BY A SOMALI REFUGEE!!!! Investigate Ilhan Omar for all of that and her confirmed marriage fraud with her brother immediately!!!! Charge that lying faggot Pencil Neck Schiff with treason as well. Him and Omar are both going to hell. God will look down upon and punish them to eternal damnation for eternity!!!!”

.

2 0 1 6 F L A S H B A C K

Ilhan Omar was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2016 the same year Hillary secretly took $1M from Qatar and now Ilhan is being exposed as a Qatari asset. READ MORE

.

.

.

.

.

Top Google stories show impeachment support falling.

.

.

clarifyinCO posts:

He’s only been in office three years. Stuff like this takes time. Finding and assembling trusted people. Investigating. Compiling findings. Finding holes and going back to fill in the blanks. Identifying connections and widening the net. Finally announcing and proceeding.

This corruption is rampant and it’s global. China, Ukraine. Soros and his team. Probably up to Rothschilds. It’s also been in our court system, throughout our government.

I’d rather he took things slow and got it right than rushed and ended up letting crooks off.

Oh and while doing all this he has a country to run.

He’s a patient man and a great strategist.

I think we’re hitting a tipping point and will soon see results.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

The next narrative we are seeing everywhere is that Trump supporters are a cult and that Trump is controlling our minds. Of course, this is what the globalists have been doing to citizens for decades (tv programming, school indoctrination, brainwashing), so they can’t imagine that anyone out here in Patriotville would actually be able to THINK FOR THEMSELVES.

But we are and what we are seeing is horrific. The level of corruption in this country and around the world is HUGE, MASSIVE, OVERWHELMING. How are we ever going to stand up to this evil?

.

.

.

The last thing that THIS COMMUNITY is is mind controlled. We are evolving our consciousness every day by exploring our cosmology in ways never permitted in public school indoctrination centers or propaganda outlets. We are big thinkers and see the big picture. We also know that we have been lied to for centuries about our history and all the corporate news is straight up propaganda.

Stretch your thinking limitations, open your awareness, and read about the forces of Lucifer and Ahriman. We left this post for you in February 2017 – a glass bead for the game.

“We live in grave times. Reading the news headlines on any particular day, one can easily feel overwhelmed with the impending collapse of cultures, countries, financial markets, common decency, law and order, education, and spiritual and moral impulses. One crisis after another, whether real or false flags, are used to chisel away our personal freedoms and liberties, leading us into an Orwellian world of global governance and the complete annihilation of all that is divine in the world. We hold on to threadbare strands of hope, praying for mercy and divine intervention in a global quagmire that seems unsolvable.

Where is the Christ that was to come? Where is the path to Shamballa? Where is the otherworldly exit door to all of this worldly madness?

If you are new to anthroposophy you may not be aware that Rudolf Steiner spoke of these matters at great length. For those that have studied anthroposophy, you will recall that Steiner wrote of the War of All against All, a time in a distant future that is the transition to the future Earth. But what many may not be aware of is that this struggle can take place at any cultural period either in a microcosmic form or in a full-fledged battle between the Moon and Earth.

In order to be victorious in this struggle–whether now or at the end of the Seventh Epoch, whether personally or globally—one must meet evil in its luciferic and ahrimanic forms with courage to see through their terrifying and daunting spectres of fear, hatred and doubt, embracing in their place a spirit full of faith, love, and wisdom. To do so is to wield the sword of Michael and slay the fiery dragon. But, first, one must become aware of evil and, like the miller’s daughter in Rumpelstiltskin, call out his name in full recognition of the devil he is.” Read more.

.

.

How China Is Using Artificial Intelligence in Classrooms. This is INDOCTRINATION in its most evil and insidious form. If we don’t start yelling and screaming, Secretary of Education doNothing Betsy deVos might hand out grants and funding for her globalist Pilgrims Society friends to put this in your neighborhood schools. Be on guard and make sure you raise hell at your school board if you get wind that this is happening in your school. Hat tip to Diana for this glass bead.

.

With YT new terms of service, this fun meme below would be considered ‘child content’ and could be fined if not properly labeled. Don’t expect to see the fun meme videos that we have posted in the past. YouTube is already drying up…looking like a wasteland.

.

.

THORIUM 232

Q: Why aren’t we using thorium for our energy needs?

A: Because this energy-buster is outlawed by the U.S. government. Want to know more? Drill down on the why Kissinger and ARAMCO agreed to tie U.S. currency to petroleum. You will find that GALT technology was used to blackmail the Arabs into the petrodollar system. Basically saying, “We will leave you in your tents and waterless deserts and unleash GALT, leaving your petroleum worthless, unless you agree to the central banker petrodollar scheme.” GALT technology is suppressed by the Pilgrims Society as they work overtime to heave-ho humanity into a third-world planet where they are the rulers and the rest of us are their neo-feudal slaves.

.

.