If you believe that there is a scarcity of energy and that the world is going to end if we don’t do something about carbon emissions, then you have been indoctrinated by the Pilgrims Society from the books that they publish and disseminate throughout the U.S. school system.

Educate your liberal friends about thorium. The wide use of thorium will give the planet abundant energy while starving the bankers from their never-ending resource wars. In one fell swoop, we can get rid of bankers, future Uranium Ones, while bringing energy abundance to all the people on the planet.

Let’s get this thorium education campaign rolling, folks. This is where the craziest of liberals might join us in saving the planet from energy tyranny. Send your memes and videos to Betsy!

Remember how the left used the polar bear images to yank our hearts about the climate change agenda? Well, we think dinosaurs are cute and cuddly, and the crazies are so indoctrinated that they won’t know that dinos are already extinct. So plan to see lots of dinosaurs in our thorium memes.

Meme making tip: Keep your text simple and your font large.

Even Andrew Yang, a Democrat candidate for president, is advocating thorium. Fossil fuels are ancient energy technology. Listen:

Make sure you save a PDF copy of Douglas’ book on The Eternal Ethers. Our books are available in print (nominal cost) and PDF (free). They are our gift to humanity and a way to greet the exciting new world we are entering. Some might call it ‘the shift’. Others call it the Satya Yuga or the dawn of a new humanity on the other side of December 21, 2012.

Where were you on December 21, 2012 when the Mayan Calendar ended?

We were in Chena Hot Springs, Alaska, going as far north as we could on that day, in that grand moment of cosmological shift, to stand under the aurora borealis where the portal to the stars crowns the earth each night with humanity’s response to the breath of the sun. What better place than there, with Sophia, helping midwife humanity through such a difficult, but potentially critical moment of ascension. The pathway to our spirit home gleams brilliantly each night for the awaken ones within the auroral crown of heaven.

This turning point in history was the moment we felt we should re-dedicate ourselves to the battle against the tide of evil in our time and help turn the helm towards the stars where our older sisters and brothers are descending to meet us as we ascend. It was within the colored walls of these etheric streams that we found the Temple of Wisdom for the entire earth which inspired us to write The Gospel of Sophia and begin construction of our Glass Bead Game.

Giorgio offers this hilarious meme. We posted it on Reddit where Betsy’s handle is ZarathustraWisdom (natch) Are you one of President Trump’s sister wives? Get in there and give Betsy an upvote. In the thread, someone has already self-identified as sister wife #16. We know Melania gets #1 spot.

The Washington Post will never win an information war with lies and propaganda. Truth is our weapon and information warriors all around the world are fighting a 100-year old propaganda war that actually originated with fake news and fake intelligence back in 1902 (read post below).

Our job, warriors, is to get enough folks woke to get to the polls in 2020 to vote MAGA Trump. No one said it had to be a dreary job (Drudgery). We can have fun creating hilarious truth bombs – just like the one President Trump delivered with a punch, sending lefties crying and running to their safe spaces.

Since comedy is politically incorrect these days, let’s tune in and see what folks are saying about the Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) – Donald Trump meme.

AlohaChris posts:



Does someone with the time and the crayons want to head over to the Washington comPost and explain internet meme culture to them?

vintagesoul posts:

WAPO confirms, the left can’t meme.

bmorepirate posts:

Can we get #UnclearWhy trending?

Like “Democracy dies in darkness and WaPo keeps turning out the lights, #UnclearWhy”

Tom_Brett posts:

The left is why laugh tracks were invented.

kornesque:

“The left can’t meme, why not is clear.”

DiddlyWac

Haha it’s just so effortless for POTUS to trigger these miserable people 😂😂

falgoutsethm:

Why this is an impeachable offense at 11

This photo below is not doctored:

Nov. 27, 2019—The Thanksgiving Plymouth Pilgrims were 180 degrees different in beliefs and morality from the Pilgrims Society formed on Jul. 16, 1902.



The Plymouth Pilgrims thanked God for their blessings.



The Pilgrims Society works to destroy spirituality and drive humanity into socialist hell-holes designed to depopulate the planet and enrich themselves.



Full story [VIDEO]

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2019/10/the-200-year-information-war-uk-us.html#vandersteel-mckibben-on-the-miller-act-notice-and-free-speech

https://tinyurl.com/u9l8m5n

Trigger alert. Be careful how you use this meme. Redpilling may occur.

. Y’all remember that time that Fiona Hill (totally looks like a dude, here) testified in front of Adam Schiff’s circus impeachment hearing that Russia and Putin were awful. Here they are having a nice little meal together VIDEO HERE .

Just another SES-scumbag-traitor of America pictured below:

In addition, however, a court filing indicates that ONA’s director, James H. Baker, “is believed to be the person who illegally leaked the transcript of Mr. Flynn’s calls” to The Washington Post. Specifically, the filing states, “ONA Director Baker regularly lunched with Washington Post Reporter David Ignatius.”

The filing adds that Baker “was Halper’s ‘handler’” at ONA. Moreover, according to the court filing, the tasks assigned to “known long-time operative for the CIA/FBI” Halper “seem to have included slandering Mr. Flynn with accusations of having an affair with a young professor (a British national of Russian descent).”

It’s called the CULT OF WINNING!

The Conclave kitties are inspired to become even better information warriors!

AIM Patriot Al writes us from a hotmail.com account: “Just want to let you know I am having real trouble getting on your sites any information after Nov. 23. I signed up for Vimeo and still no luck. YouTube boys and the rest of the Pilgrims Society are after you big time. Please keep letting us know the solution. You people are sure a source of hope. Thanks.”

Our response: We keep reminding folks that free email services are going to be problematic going forward. They censor sites like ours so you don’t get our emails and notices. The offenders are: hotmail, gmail, yahoo, aol…and, yes, even protonmail (with its globalist headquarters at CERN). Our solution is to do what lots of folks on this site are doing – getting a secure email service from a provider they trust.

We recommend LEADER.COM. Yes, it will cost you a few bucks, but you are paying for a service provided by your trusted friends at Leader Technologies, Inc.. Think of this as investment in your own email security with a few bucks left over go to Michael McKibben and the amazing data miners at Americans for Innovation.

Patriots, you deserve this as an annual Christmas gift to yourself. DETAILS HERE. Once your email is activated, let us know you are a LEADER, too.

Now…Betsy needs to get to the kitchen and start those Thanksgiving preparations for the family. Thomas is kicked back, enjoying the day without football.

To all you amazing AIM patriots, blessings to you and your family whether you celebrate Thanksgiving, or not. We can all be thankful today that……

