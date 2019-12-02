.

Read her pathetic excuses on the propaganda site called The Daily Beast. Then make sure your circle of influence knows about this scumbag who was planning a lot more than we know, but her so-called lover-boy Peter redacted their tweets with permission from Michael Horowitz, another SES scumbag.

You guys out there: Don’t think of her as some sweet, innocent, damsel in distress.

Lisa Page: Senior Executive Service TRAITOR and ENEMY of the Republic.

Looks like Lisa could use her own meme campaign. Y’all send us your creations so we can help others know about her failed attempt to overthrow President Donald Trump.

.

.

Whatever happened to the forty pages of Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe text messages that Catherine Herridge noted nine months ago? Herridge only published four of the pages in March 2019.

Why are the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages still redacted two years after their original release (December 1st, 2017)?

Where’s the release of the Susan Rice inauguration day memo to the file?

Why didn’t the DOJ/FBI release all of the Bruce Ohr 302’s without redaction? Will those fully unredacted 302’s be part of the IG report release?

Where’s the unredacted David Archey FBI declarations that were previously ordered to be released by a DC judge?

The Mueller investigation ended 9 months ago. Why are we still not able to see the unredacted three authorization memos that Rosenstein gave to the special counsel on May 17th, August 2nd and October 20th, 2017?

.

.

.

.

DEMAND THE ABOLITION OF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

PILGRIMS SOCIETY publishers rewriting history while the U.S. Department of Indoctrination endorses fake history curriculum. Education needs to be decentralized IMMEDIATELY so that this kind of brainwashing is never again pushed from the top down. Parents, communities, and states demand that the U.S. Department of Command and Control Education Indoctrination be closed ASAP.

.

.

Failed Voting Machines – The Saga Continues. The creator mentions in this video that her state uses ES&S. As you can see in the chart below the video, ES&S uses OPTECH software. And you know who knows about Uncle Mitt’s rigged election boxes? That’s right – ole Ronna the Romney in charge of the RNC knows all about the Romney family rigged election machines and still hasn’t reported this election corruption by her family to patriots.

.

.

Mike Robinson posts:

It is, indeed, axiomatic that you cannot have a valid data-collection system if that system cannot be audited.

The only way that you can do this is by having a paper trail. You mark a paper ballot, which is then error-checked (no more “hanging chads” …), then electronically scanned. Now, as the State of Colorado has demonstrated how to do, you use very simple, high-school level statistics to establish a “95% confidence interval” that the electronic record actually matches the paper. A very small(!) number of boxes are randomly pulled and hand-counted. Exactly like the high school examples of pulling random light-bulbs off a production line and seeing if they actually light up. But it makes all the difference in the world.

If we have, instead, created pure-electronic ballot boxes that can be “stuffed,” well, guess what will happen . . .

.

.

.

Why COPPA and the FTC Are Doomed to Failure. Note that the creator misspeaks when she calls it the Financial Trade Commission. It is the FEDERAL Trade Commission.

.

The opposition is incapable of making effective meme weaponry; hence, they are banning them. This is total FIRST AMENDMENT INFRINGEMENT.

.

.

.

.

Thanks, AIM Patriot Mark for sharing this great DIY Free Energy with Magnets

.

.

.

Now to the Obama boobs where we corrected Owen’s tweet with this picture to the right:

I want to correct a mistake I’ve made as a reporter for years now. I’ve repeatedly made false claims that Michelle Obama is a man. This in unprofessional & inaccurate. Allow me to correct the record. Michelle Obama WAS a man. Apologies for previous reports. Record corrected.

— J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) December 1, 2019

.

.

Les Standard posts:

The democrats have to remove Trump by force or fraud because they will never win another national election with this agenda…

– infanticide

– gender changes for five year olds

– tolerance for pedophilia, 67 genders

– extremely higher taxes

– much higher crime because we must be borderless

– hatred for the police

– hatred for ICE

– hatred for white people

– take away ALL your guns

.

Mike Robinson posts:

But, at the end of the day, the House has no Constitutional basis for bringing Articles of Impeachment up to a vote: they have no “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and they have no judicial power by which to find him guilty of any such crime nor even to initiate criminal proceedings against him.

What they’re attempting is called a “Bill of Attainder,” and it’s expressly forbidden (twice!) in our Constitution. (§1.9.3; §1.10.1.) The second sentence of the Impeachment Clause makes it clear that the accused will face “indictment, prosecution, conviction and punishment” in the actual Courts of Law, but Trump faces no such indictment and none are contemplated. Congress is expressly barred from what it is now attempting to do, which meets every legal litmus-test for a “Bill of Attainder.”

.

.

In stores this Christmas – Parody Alert

.

.

The licenses were for several states, including Florida, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey and Ohio.

.