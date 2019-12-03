.

Inside each of our posts on GEET are important documents and plans that you will want to save onto your own PC. Better yet, PRINT THE INSTRUCTIONS! In the video demonstrations that we have provided inside this headline link, you will also see that the technology holds secrets of how anti-gravity devices work. The future is in plasma technology.

The author is now deceased. He was hounded and persecuted from the moment he showed people this technology. He was yanked around from the U.S. patent office to the petrolords. Now that our audience is big enough and global enough, we are releasing these materials as a first step towards our energy independence and a big F-you to the Pilgrims Society for enslaving humanity in holding back this technology for decades.

Did you download Paul Pantone’s Book of Geet yet? He has passed away, but his legacy can live on in each of us, all around the world. Thank you, Condor, for preserving his materials so that in this time and age we can share them with the world.

F L A S H B A C K

This post is getting thousands of hits (yesterday and today). What do you think is on people’s minds? We posted it A YEAR AGO December 2018…. which shows you how far ahead AIM patriots are in truth disclosure. Need a refresher? Open the headline.

YA HOO!

BOO HOO!

Where the social credit score meets the central police. Watch

If the RINOs and RATS of the RNC don’t want you to win, John James, they will tweak the votes so you can’t. Ask Ronna, who resides in your state, about her Uncle Mitt’s rigged election machines that use Optech software. The polls are fake so that you think the race is close… Ask Ronna. She knows.

Billionaire Democrat donor and LGBTQ activist Ed Buck indicted by grand jury, charges include giving lethal doses of methamphetamine to his victims. Read the DOJ press release.

as his lawyer abruptly quits while glam baby mama Lunden Roberts leaves court after judge demanded three years of tax returns from ex-VP’s troubled son

The world needs more people like this!