Pay attention, information warriors. Important intel coming up from the mines.
CENTER FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT
Source: CENTER FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT, Co. No. FC031146. (Oct. 31, 2001). Founded in Washington, D.C. Companies House (UK).
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2001-10-31-CENTER-FOR-GLOBAL-DEVELOPMENT-Co-No-FC031146-Founded-Wash-DC-COMBINED-Companies-House-UK-Oct-31-2001.pdf
Another Global Meddler designed to preserve third world resources for the Pilgrims Society
Another Pilgrims Society and Senior Executive Service (SES) NGO to which to funnel money and influence
This disclosure PROVES that Clinton/Bush/Obama bank-fixer man Larry Summers is a Pilgrims Society/SES/George Soros meddler
Gaggle of officers come from the likes of UNICEF, CNN, Wilmer Hale, Atlantic Council, Club of Rome, HSBC, CFR, George Soros, Open Society Fndn, Privy Council, Smartmatic, OpTech, OPIC, Facebook, Hillary Clinton, Davos, Andreessen, Harvard, Aspen Institute
CGD funders: Gates Fndn, Hewlett Fndn, Ford Fndn, Australian Foreign Affairs, Rockefeller Fndn, USAID
US promotion: founded in 2001 Devex | Wikipedia
https://www.guidestar.org/profile/52-2351337
https://www.bloomberg.com/profile/company/0358916D:US
https://www.cgdev.org/section/experts
UK Companies House securities filings filed three times:
CGD#1 – CENTER FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT LTD
10677380 – Dissolved on 30 April 2019 (incorporated Mar. 17, 2017, two years earlier)
Alpine House, Pemberton Street, Birmingham, England, B18 6NY
Registered by Gurjit Singh as sole director
CGD#2 – CENTER FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT
BR016212 – OPENED 18 December 2012, Closed [DATE UNKNOWN] Filing points to CGD#3 below
2 Dean Trench Street, London, Smith Square, SW1P 3HE
Registered no directors per se, but referenced CGD#3 below
CGB#3 – CENTER FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT
FC031146 – OPENED 08 December 2012, Closed on 27 October 2014, two years later
1800 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Third Floor, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Founded on Oct. 31, 2001, one month before IBM “donated” $40 million to start the IBM Eclipse Foundation (Nov. 29, 2001). IBM Eclipse Foundation declared it would make social networking code “open source.” That code has been traced back to the theft of Leader Technologies, Inc. engineering invention that was stolen by Leader’s patent attorney, James P. Chandler, III, who also represented IBM.
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#ibm-eclipse-formed
Registered 24 officers:
|No.
|Director, officer (UK & US); Companies House (UK) link
|Bio highlights re. Piligrims Society / SES grooming
|1
|FORE, Henrietta Holsman
|UNICEF Executive Director
|UNICEF bio
|2
|GERGEN, David
|CNN (C.I.A.), RINO, Harvard, Daddy Bush, Baby Bush, Clinton, Obama, Nixon, Ford, Reagan
|Harvard bio
|3
|GIBIAN, Thomas Richard
|INTERWAVE (Israel, offshore) stock pump and dump shares
|Interwave (2004)
|4
|GORDON, David Frank
|0
|5
|GRAY, Clayland Boyden
|RINO, Wilmer Hale (Robert Mueller), Atlantic Council
|Wikipedia
|6
|HARMON, James Allen
|Bank of Boston, Mitsubishi Bank, Ex-Im Bank, Clinton reelction, CFR, Columbia
|Wikipedia
|7
|HORWITZ, Bradley Jay
|Western Wireless, Deutsche Telecom, AT&T, McCaw Celluar
|CGD bio
|8
|IGLESIAS GARCIA, Enrique Valentin
|Club of Rome
|Wikipedia
|9
|KEBEDE, Kassahun
|Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Grenfell, Hughes Electronics
|CGD bio
|10
|LEVINE, Susan Brauna
|Columbia Journalism magazine, Ms. Magazine
|Wikipedia
|11
|LINAUER, David Lawrence
|12
|LIPSKY, John Phillip, Dr
|IMF, Stanford, JPMorgan, Salomon Brothers, CFR, HSBC
|Wikipedia
|13
|MALLOCH-BROWN, Mark
|George Soros, Open Society Fndn, Smartmatic & OpTech election rigging systems, Privy Council, Investec cabal
|AFI Bio Timeline
|14
|MCNALLY, Edward Emmett
|DOJ, Kazowitz law, Yale, Notre Dame, London School of Economics
|Kazowitz bio
|15
|MOSBACHER JR., Robert
|OPIC (CEO), RINO
|Brookings bio
|16
|OKONJO-IWEALA, Ngozi
|Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), African Risk Capacity (ARC).
|CGD bio
|17
|SANDBERG, Sheryl
|Larry Summers protege, Mark Zuckerberg handler, Harvard, Gmail, Facebook, Hillary Clinton
|Congressional brief
|18
|SCHERR, Stanley Jacob
|19
|SCOTT, Edward
|Larry Summers, BEA Software, Sun Microsystems, Bill Gates, Soros, DATA ONE, Bono, Open Society, Humanity United (Internation Criss Group funder), Oxford, GWU, StubHub, Ebay
|CGD bio
|20
|SINGH, Smita
|Harvard, Hewlett, IATI, MFAN, Corporation for National Service, ABC, Oxfam, Aspen Institute
|CGD bio
|21
|STONESIFER, Patty
|Martha’s Table, Microsoft, Gates Fndn, UN, CFR, Amazon
|22
|STRONACH, Belinda Caroline
|Magna, Canadian Liberal MP, World Economic Forum (Davos)
|Wikipedia
|23
|SUMMERS, Lawrence Henry
|Clinton Fndn operative, Treasury Sec., 2008 “bail out” director, Shaw, Square, Andreessen, Sandberg/ Milner mentor
|24
|VERSTANDIG, Toni Grant
|Aspen Institute, Clinton, Baby Bush, CFR, U.S. State Dept.
|CGD bio
https://www.cgdev.org/sites/default/files/archive/doc/annualreports/CGD_at_Ten-FINAL.pdf
https://www.devex.com/organizations/center-for-global-development-44582
Donald Trump Cancels NATO Press Conference in London
Trudeau trash talks Trump
Brutal Honesty – President Trump Calls Justin from Canada “Two-Faced”
Cryptocurrency Ponzi Scheme Explained with Drs. Jonathan Levy and Douglas Gabriel
AIM Patriot and artist Mark T. gives us his update on the Nadler circus. We were recording Dr. Jonathan Levy and couldn’t watch, so thank you, Mark:
“Ciao Tyla, it is like watching grown but limited adults playing pin the tail on the donkey without blindfolds and with cheat sheets…. wtf !!! Salute, Mark”
Trump unloads on ‘maniac’ Adam Schiff on overseas trip: ‘He’s a deranged human being’
Matt Gaetz: Brian Kemp Ending Political Career by Picking Kelly Loeffler
This article below filled with propaganda and fake history…but needs to be noted.
Google Co-Founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin Step Down from Alphabet Inc.
Nunes Sues CNN for $435 Million Over ‘Hit Piece’
House Passes Uyghur Bill Urging Sanctions on Chinese Officials
U.S. Students Show No Improvement on International Tests
Why? Because the Department of Indoctrination, under the leadership of billionaire globalist Betsy deVos, with its Common Crap Curriculum, Chicago Math, and Marxist agenda is too busy brainwashing your children that Orange Man Bad and kindergarteners can transgender.
Below is an article that makes it look like deVos is actually doing something at the DOE.
This is NOT dismantling the Department of Education, doNothing DeVos. Your Pilgrims Society colleagues want it to LOOK LIKE you are doing something, but you are just making sure that the Department of Education stays intact so when they overthrow Trump, they can take control and ramp up the indoctrination and re-education.
Patriots want the whole operation SHUT DOWN. There is no constitutional provision for the federal government having this kind of control over education. And as far as deVos’ pathetic attempt to give parents grants for choice education, keep in mind that these grants always come with federal strings attached. And those strings always walk back to a Pilgrims Society agenda.
End the indoctrination of our children by the Pilgrims Society by totally and completely eliminating the EVIL federal central command and control Department of Education.
No, Betsy deVos,…we want to see ALL positions cut, including your own.
Betsy DeVos has cut 600 staff positions at the Department of Education
Keep in mind that six years old is kindergarten or first grade age.
.
LGBTQ+ KINGS & QUEENS (ft: Ms.Ter) – Drag: QUEER KID STUFThink this channel will be eliminated on December 10, 2019? This is child grooming. This is evil.
AIM Patriot Ron left an information warfare tactic in a comment box that we wanted everyone to see:
.
A bombshell story from Austin, Texas revealed that the homeless population is being microchipped as a price of entry into shelter.
Liberal Tim Pool: California Plans FORCED Internment And Asset Seizure To Solve Homeless Crisis
Andrew Lang’s ‘Howard Dean’ moment
Check out the videos inside this link that demonstrate:
Labor-Saving Farm Machines
We loved the Brussels sprout machine
AIM Patriot Mark T. is a talented member of our community. We have posted his images on the Cat Report many times. Today, along with his Nadler report (above), he sends us the image below with a note.
“Ciao Tyla, the first time I exhibited that painting was in 1997 at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals. At the main alter I had the portraits I had painted that hung underneath tapestries designed by Raphael the renaissance artist… I had a chapel with all of the flower paintings and drawings.
I had goose bumps carrying my pictures into the cathedral for the 2 month exhibition called Bon Giorno Buon Idea. In 1996 a dear friend was on flight 800 going to Paris from NYC. Devastating. The next year, and I did not know this was to happen, they put a plaque in the cathedral to mark what had happened.
It was a huge event. It was near the wall of portraits, without names, yet on that day they read all of the names that lost their lives… hard to put in words how I felt. In the chapel hung a painting I made in honor of my friend. Salute, Mark”
Patriots in the AIM community are talented, influential, creative thought leaders who are called upon to help humanity through the “shift” into the Age of Light, the Satya Yuga.
Some of our members prefer anonymity and will never post a comment, yet read our reports and your comments, regularly. Others might be using these truth materials to supplement their children’s homeschooling lessons or saving Cat Reports for future history lesson.
By leaving thoughtful comments and insight in the comment boxes, you are leaving a legacy of truth for those that come after you in this cyber place beyond time and space, which is a place of consciousness that many will find when they are ready to receive this truth.
Be a leader.
We have over 5,800 thought leaders who receive our emails from this location. They, in turn, may forward these to their networks. We have bloggers who repost our material on to their blogs. Plus, we have other AIM sites with their own subscriber base. The internet is not linear; it is scalar. With each truth that we offer, the radiant light of truth shines brighter in the darkness of the evil we see at this threshold.
Patriots, our mission is to awaken the entire planet out of this 100+ year brainwashing program.
Propaganda covers the truth. This is why it is evil. This is why fake news, fake history, fake money are enemies of humanity. As we move into the Satya Yuga, conscious beings require transparency and truth, light and love.
Are you seeing the big picture, now?
