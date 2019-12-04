.

AIM Patriot Mark T. is a talented member of our community. We have posted his images on the Cat Report many times. Today, along with his Nadler report (above), he sends us the image below with a note.

“Ciao Tyla, the first time I exhibited that painting was in 1997 at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals. At the main alter I had the portraits I had painted that hung underneath tapestries designed by Raphael the renaissance artist… I had a chapel with all of the flower paintings and drawings.

I had goose bumps carrying my pictures into the cathedral for the 2 month exhibition called Bon Giorno Buon Idea. In 1996 a dear friend was on flight 800 going to Paris from NYC. Devastating. The next year, and I did not know this was to happen, they put a plaque in the cathedral to mark what had happened.

It was a huge event. It was near the wall of portraits, without names, yet on that day they read all of the names that lost their lives… hard to put in words how I felt. In the chapel hung a painting I made in honor of my friend. Salute, Mark”

Patriots in the AIM community are talented, influential, creative thought leaders who are called upon to help humanity through the “shift” into the Age of Light, the Satya Yuga.

Some of our members prefer anonymity and will never post a comment, yet read our reports and your comments, regularly. Others might be using these truth materials to supplement their children’s homeschooling lessons or saving Cat Reports for future history lesson.

By leaving thoughtful comments and insight in the comment boxes, you are leaving a legacy of truth for those that come after you in this cyber place beyond time and space, which is a place of consciousness that many will find when they are ready to receive this truth.

Be a leader.

We have over 5,800 thought leaders who receive our emails from this location. They, in turn, may forward these to their networks. We have bloggers who repost our material on to their blogs. Plus, we have other AIM sites with their own subscriber base. The internet is not linear; it is scalar. With each truth that we offer, the radiant light of truth shines brighter in the darkness of the evil we see at this threshold.

Patriots, our mission is to awaken the entire planet out of this 100+ year brainwashing program.

Propaganda covers the truth. This is why it is evil. This is why fake news, fake history, fake money are enemies of humanity. As we move into the Satya Yuga, conscious beings require transparency and truth, light and love.

Are you seeing the big picture, now?

