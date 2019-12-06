.

Republican Approval Rating = 95%. Thank you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

The story today that we are sending 12,000 troops to Saudi Arabia is false or, to put it more accurately, Fake News!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Where’s the Fake Whistleblower? Where’s Whistleblower number 2? Where’s the phony informer who got it all wrong?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

Important GEET document to download below. Save it to your PC. Share it with everyone. Condor spent several decades compiling this historical information that has been kept from humanity by the Pilgrims Society and the PetroLords. Even if you don’t understand it and it looks too complicated, save it. We need to get this technology in the hands of everyone on the planet, especially those with critical energy needs.

It is a big file, so give it a few minutes to download. Tons of hyperlinks make this document highly valuable to those future scientists in our audience. We look forward to seeing the inventions that come from this basic knowledge of GEET.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-05-Kid-Atlas-237pgs-by-Condor-AIM-Dec-05-2019.pdf

An aside: Today, Douglas was on the phone with an engineer friend of 50+ years. Rick is a really smart guy who is totally dialed-in on Tesla-type technologies. Douglas was telling him about GEET and Rick knew all about it. Said he visited the inventor decades ago to vet the technology. Said it was the real-deal. The inventor was Paul Pantone. If you didn’t download his Book of GEET, yet, please do it now. Did you see the engine demonstration?

You would actually be building a plasma generator and, as it looks, an anti-gravitation device, if you follow Paul’s instructions. Please help us disseminate Paul’s gift to humanity and spread these documents wide and far around the world so that the evil petrolords in the Pilgrims Society can’t keep hording all the energy technologies to themselves.

Is this what was going on in a garage in Ohio yesterday? Was one of our Ohio AIM patriots tinkering with a GEET plasma generator? Inquiring minds want to know.

Don’t forget whose bitch Mitch is…and this zebra isn’t changing its stripes anytime soon. Do not trust Mitch and China Choa. They are 100% pure GLOBALISTS.

Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss.

Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it.

Here’s data on Rep. Kendra Horn (OK-5).

More to come on other members soon.

Say goodbye to your majority, Nancy! pic.twitter.com/5hsvB1phIb

— Brad Parscale (@parscale) December 5, 2019

Start asking Muslim candidates the hard questions. Get your patriot head out of the stand and start protecting the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

In Islam there is:

NO freedom of speech

NO freedom of religion

NO freedom of artistic expression

NO freedom of the press

NO right to bear arms… for non-Muslims

NO equality, since a non-Muslim is never equal to a Muslim, and women are never equal to men

NO democracy, since that would mean a non-Muslim is equal to a Muslim

NO equal justice under the law, since Sharia has one set of laws for Muslim men and a different set of laws for women and non-Muslims

NO abolition, since slavery has always been a big part of Islam – and still is today

“The 10 principles of democracy are all one big transgression. A man who has his faith in Allah and fears him will never accept them:”

The establishment of Sharia is a fundamental objective of every Muslim (Koran 9:29). Any government that limits Sharia in any way is the enemy of Allah and must be fought (Sahih Muslim 1:33 and many more).

Islam violates at minimum the First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Eighth, Thirteenth, and Fourteenth Amendments. It has NO place ANYWHERE in the United States. In fact, we’ve had laws against it on the books for decades. They are being deliberately ignored:

Remember that AT&T owns CNN. CNN is propaganda run by the Pilgrims Society and the CIA.

spoogels posts:

At&T does dirty work for NSA

Therefore AT&T is a branch of NSA

NSA collects all phone and internet communications

https://theintercept.com/2018/06/25/att-internet-nsa-spy-hubs/

AT&T collaborates on NSA spying through a web of secretive buildings in the US

https://techcrunch.com/2018/06/25/nsa-att-intercept-surveillance/

AT&T lets NSA hide and surveil in plain sight, The Intercept reports

Big Brother has reportedly never left us.

https://www.cnet.com/news/at-t-lets-nsa-hide-and-surveil-in-plain-sight-the-intercept-reports/

These problems with social media and censorship reminds us of that time when the Department of Defense, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and the Highlands Group stole Leader Technologies’ technology and gave it out to Silicon Valley for free so that their digital tyranny would eventually bring us to this day when censorship is rampant and Big Brother is the only voice allowed – anywhere.

We say, patriots, it’s time to get the Leader invoice paid and put an end to Google-Youtube-Twitter-Facebook as we know it. Time to give these Silicon Valley soy boys some pushback, patriot-style.

Send a your message about social media censorship straight to the White House where the Leader invoice needs to be paid and social media ‘terms of service’ needs to be dictated TO Silicon Valley BY patriots.

CONTACT THE WHITE HOUSE

LeighDeplorable2 writes:

I admit it, had to donate today. A small amount, gotta keep the no malarkey! show going. Trump v Biden will be the best debate ever!

calll35 adds:

Can’t we just register as Democrats to vote for Biden in the primary then vote for Trump in the general. Give the GEOTUS an easy win!!!

The left are eating their own. Black Lives Matter Outburst at Buttigieg Event

AIM Patriot Mary Fahl sent us her new album Winter Songs and Carols. This is a spectacular glass bead to add to the GBG.

A selection of the album is below. Thank you, Mary, for sharing your beautiful voice and your patriot heart with us.

And, yes, we will make sure Michael McKibben gets his copy.

So many amazing patriots here at the American Intelligence Media. What is your story? How did you find us?

.