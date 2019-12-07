.

Patriots, make sure to download the links below. We found a huge rats’ nest where the Pilgrims Society prepares its future “foot soldiers” who will hold positions in government and corporations around the world. This is really no different that finding the names of future ISIS fighters. This is their globalist training camp; they will be recruited for positions around the world where their “special training” is desired.

Their names and bios are put online so that globalist recruiters can find them. Our miners found it so everything you see below inside the links was available on a public platform. We preserved the website in PDF format. Thank those amazing miners at Americans for Innovation who cataloged, organized, and formatted the documents for easy searching.

Globalist recruiters know that the people presented on these pages would have been thoroughly indoctrinated in “the New World Order agenda.” Schwarzman Scholars are akin to Rhodes Scholars who are also indoctrinated in Cecil Rhodes special 200-year plan to take over the world.

These young men and women come from around the world. Notice how many of them have U.K and China connections. Take some time to go through the files to find bios of future bureaucrats, politicians, bankers, and corporatists for your country.

We will have plenty more to say about this group, but for now…save the records. It will become important intelligence for the patriot movement as these young globalists begin their careers as ground troops for the Pilgrims Society.

Treason & Sedition

Schwarzman Scholars Awardees, all years. A Pilgrims Society, CIA, SES Rhodes Trust for China. (Accessed Dec. 08, 2019). Schwarzman Scholars.

“The most significant program of its kind since the Rhodes Trust, Schwarzman Scholars is creating a historic new path for the next generation of global leaders.”

“Schwarzman Scholars is designed to prepare its graduates to build stronger relationships between China and a rapidly changing world and to address the most pressing challenges of the 21st Century.”

Online version: https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-08-Schwarzman-Scholars-Awardees-2017-2021-All-Years-A-Pilgrims-Society-CIA-SES-Rhodes-Trust-for-China-Schwarzman-Scholars-accessed-Dec-08-2019.html

With Photos & Bios PDF https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-08-Schwarzman-Scholars-Awardees-2017-2021-All-Years-A-Pilgrims-Society-CIA-SES-Rhodes-Trust-for-China-Schwarzman-Scholars-accessed-Dec-08-2019.pdf

Without Photos; With University & Country List Only PDF https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-06-Schwarzman-Scholars-STUDENT-AWARDS-by-year-Schwarzman-Scholars-accessed-Dec-06-2019.pdf

Without Photos; With University & Country List Only XSLX https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-12-06-Schwarzman-Scholars-STUDENT-AWARDS-by-year-Schwarzman-Scholars-accessed-Dec-06-2019.xlsx

And guess what their team colors are!

Notice the beehive logo…reminds us of other beehives we have seen with globalist indoctrination programs.

Remember Burroughs-Wellcome? What’s up with the hive – are they trying to nudge us into becoming BORG with their evil hive mind, plugged into George Soros’ brain and consciousness?

Speaking of team colors, did you see our post about the Betsy Ross team shirts? We have designated Rush Limbaugh as the Betsy Ross “uniform manager” for Team Patriots. Go to RushLimbaugh.com to pick up your Betsy Ross gear. The globalists wear purple as their team color. We wear Betsy Ross flags.

.@TeamTrump is coming to Battle Creek, Michigan for a @realDonaldTrump rally!

“President @realDonaldTrump Trump is delivering on his promises, and he looks forward to celebrating those successes with the great men and women of Michigan this Christmas season.” pic.twitter.com/D5doiY37cQ

— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 5, 2019

Washington Democrats are counting impeachment votes. President Trump is counting 266,000 new jobs and a 50-year record low unemployment rate.

You tell me.

— Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) December 6, 2019

The unemployment rate is lower today than any time in Pelosi’s 40 years in government.

Or Schumer’s 45 years.

Or Biden’s 50 years.

And they’re impeaching Trump.

When Ruth’s death is finally announced, citizens demand that a full autopsy be done. We want to have DNA confirmation that the body examined is Ruth’s (unlike the autopsy on Epstein where we don’t even know if it was Epstein). Then we want a legitimate medical examiner to determine date of death, cause of death . If Ruth has already been cremated, we need to know, from official crematorium records, when her body was cremated.

No one here is buying this fake news propaganda on Ruth. And we are equally incensed that the Supreme Court justices are participating in this hoax. No surprise, since Justice Roberts is responsible for FISA abuse judges, illegal spying on President Trump, and for vetting Obama as eligible to hold office as US President.

The article offered under the headline link is to demonstrate how upset patriots are becoming with this constant Ruth Ginsburg propaganda. We cannot verify all of the posts inside the thread. We encourage you to do your own research. Why are these deep fakes being made and posted?

. Was this Ruthie or her law clerks that put this stay on the subpoena? Inquiring minds want DNA proof that Ruth Ginsburg is a fully functional human being. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Places Administrative Stay on Congressional Subpoena For President Trump’s Financial Records . Supreme Court halts subpoena to Deutsche Bank for Trump records

Cross Fire Hurricane now known as the Salt and Pepper Shaker Scandal. President Trump can’t help it that the salt shaker is so big…it’s all the salt from those liberal tears.

Patriots are going to have a fun time with this meme material!

Thanks USPatriotism for identifying the people in the picture:

From left to right

1st row

Representative (D-IA 3rd District) since 2019 Representative (D-NY 22nd District) since 2019 Representative (D-IL 17th District) since 2013 Representative (D-PA 8th District) since 2019 Representative (D-MN 2nd District) since 2019 Representative (D-SC 1st District) since 2019 Representative (D-NY 19th District) since 2019 Representative (D-IA 1st District) since 2019

2nd row:

Representative (D-ME 2nd District) since 2019 Representative (D-NJ 5th District) since 2017 Representative (D-OK 5th District) since 2019 Representative (D-NJ 3rd District) since 2019 Representative (D-WI 3rd District) since 1997 Representative (D-PA 17th District) since 2019 Representative (D-NV 3rd District) since 2019 Representative (D-IA 2nd District) since 2007

3rd row:

Representative (D-VA 2nd District) since 2019 Representative (D-NY 18th District) since 2013 Representative (D-UT 4th District) since 2019 Representative (D-GA 6th District) since 2019 Representative (D-AZ 1st District) since 2017 Representative (NH 1st District) since 2019 Representative (MN 7th District) since 1991 Representative (D-NY 11th District) since 2019

4th row:

Representative (D-NJ 11th District) since 2019 Representative (D-MI 8th District) since 2019 Representative (D-VA 7th District) since 2019 Representative (D-MI 11th District) since 2019 Representative (NM 2nd District) since 2019 Representative (D-IL 14th District) since 2019 Representative (D-NJ 2nd District) since 2019

Not in picture, mentioned in comments

Representative (D-NJ 7th District) since 2019

F L A S H B A C K

Mike Robinson posts:

I’m not the slightest bit interested in “Civil War.” Our Constitution is all that we need – if we demand that its provisions be enforced. Nothing is happening here that our Founders did not well anticipate, based on centuries of bloody European history. That’s why they expressly prohibited Bills of Attainder, and removed the troublesome “Maladministration” from our law. They knew that the Legislatures would always strive to abuse their power and to impose their majority will. But they are not going to succeed. As Trump predicts, it will result in their criminal exposure and their political ruin. This Country is far more important, to hundreds of millions of people, than they ever were.

Pelosi sends major email to All DemocRats via Move On dot Org. Their plan has been in the works for 3 years. 350 nationwide protests planned, organizing volunteers and asking for donations for rentals of stages, auditoriums and sign printing!

Deplore Able posts:

Nancy wants mass protests. She says: “These protests need to be very big and very loud and get attention everywhere…”

Does Nancy not know what would happen if President Trump called for a Million MAGA March on Washington DC for December 13? A million patriots or more would show up and shut down the city. They could surround the Capitol and dare the Democrats to approve Articles of Impeachment.

If President Trump calls us, we will be there.

