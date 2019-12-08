.

We have often heard that when criminals, in whom instinctive subconsciousness works very strongly, have committed some particular crime, they have a peculiar instinct;

they are drawn back to the place where they did it; an indefinable feeling drives them back. Such things only express in special cases what is common to man in respect of many things. When we have done something, accomplished something, however seemingly unimportant, something of it remains in us, something of what we have grasped in the doing of it; a certain force remains in us from the thing we have done, from the forces with which we have done it something remains connected with the ego.

This cannot be otherwise expressed, although of course it is expressed as a kind of imagination. A man cannot avoid forming certain connections with all the beings he meets, and the things he grasps (not, of course, physical things only), the things with which he has something to do in life. We leave our own distinctive mark on all things, and a feeling of being bound up with the things with which we have come in touch by our deeds, remains in our subconsciousness.

In the case of criminals this comes to expression in an abnormal way, because there the unconsciousness flashes up very instinctively into the ordinary consciousness; but in his sub-consciousness every man has the feeling that he must return to the place with which he has come in touch by his deeds.

This also takes part in forming our karma; our karma arises from this. From this subconscious feeling, which at first presses into existence in a nebulous way, we have the general feeling of unity with the whole world. Because everywhere we leave our mark, we have this feeling.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 181 – Earthly Death and Cosmic Life: lecture 6 – Berlin, 19th March, 1918

AIM Patriot Mike dropped us a note in a comment box that we have pulled here to make sure all of our GEET builders see it:

Re GEET and Paul Pantone: I saw Paul demonstrate his technology at a number of Tesla Tech conferences. For some reason he would not sell completed systems but only critical parts and plans. The parts were simple and conversions used plumbing pipes. There were two versions of the plans, one for small engines and one for cars. At every conference he was at he had full day workshops training people how to do this.

He actually set up a network of mechanics throughout the US that would do GEET conversions on vehicles (worked best on older simpler cars). These engines ran on just about any kind of liquid. The conversion was pretty simple and primarily involved routing the exhaust of the engine over an air intake stream that that had a pointed metal rod inside. Plasma combustion took place at the end of the plasma rod. Whatever was emitted from the plasma ran the engine.

At one of the conferences the a few of the certified conversion mechanics were going to drive converted vehicles to the conference. However they were tipped off that the State (New Mexico) may come and confiscate the cars since they were not paying gas tax (this was before electric vehicles). As a result they kept the cars away.

I talked to a few of the mechanics, they appeared to be real and in presentations showed details of the conversions and what they had done. Videos of Pauls presentations and his mechanics are probably still available from Tesla Tech, which is still an ongoing annual conference on alternate technologies. I recommend it to anybody who has an interest in alternate technology for energy and health (which are actually linked).

