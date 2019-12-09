Anonymous Patriots
Barr condemns IG report’s finding that FBI probe of Trump campaign was justified

The attorney general said the investigation was launched on the “thinnest of suspicions.”

U.S. Attorney John Durham Does Not Agree With IG Horowitz Conclusions

Attorney General Bill Barr Statement Following IG Review: “A clear abuse of FISA process”

He protected the swamp – Just as we told you he would

Rank and Vile – FBI Director Christopher Wray Releases Pathetic Letter Following Highly Critical FISA Report

European Union Commission Accused of Aiding Crypto Crime

Revealing the New ‘Cecil Rhodes’ of Our Time

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

