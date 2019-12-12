.
DEEP STATE – SHADOW GOVERNMENT REVEALED: SENIOR EXECUTIVE SERVICE
|Senior Executive Service (SES) “Plum Book” Policy and Supporting Positions published by various House and Senate Committees Updated Mar. 30,2018
|President
|Reporting Year
|SES Plum Book
|Positions
|Depts. & Agencies
|Inspectors General
(Deep State shadow gov’t buffers)
|Agency/Dept. Summary Spreadsheet
|Search Note: The versions of these documents at the Federal Register and GoogleDocs/GoogleDrive contain search blocks that prevent all the names in these documents from appearing on searches and being indexed by web search crawlers. We are unpacking these files and removing those booby traps. So, just because a name does not appear the first time you search, do not assume it is not there. It may have been intentionally rendered unsearchable. We are receiving many reports from whistleblowers that these official SES lists are not comprehensive and are only the “tip of the iceberg” of total SES federal employees. Reading between the lines of their disclosure rules, SES has dozens of ways of making people’s names and salaries secret, and as they say in every document, they cannot be hired or fired by the President (that statement is usually the last paragraph of APPENDIX NO. 2).
Bookmark: #ses-obfuscation-blizzard | https://tinyurl.com/yanznx2n
| NEW! ANALYSIS (100 hrs. unpacking the Plum Books): Anonymous Patriots. (Apr. 04, 2018). Plum Books hide SES employees in a blizzard of bad math and contradictory, nonsensical categories. American Intelligence Media.
EXPERT CONCLUSION: Everyone in the Plum Book is SES, whether directly designated or secretly associated by convoluted policies.
|Jimmy Carter
|1980
|8,600
|18
|Ronald Reagan
|1984
|8,000
|20
|1988
|8,000
|14
|George H.W. Bush
|1992
|8,600
|12
|Bill Clinton
|1996
|7,303
|104
|30
|XLSX
|2000
|DOCX
|7,323
|115
|?
|XLSX
|George W. Bush
|2004
|DOCX
|9,357
|119
|?
|XLSX
|2008
|DOCX
|8,221
|115
|?
|XLSX
|Barack Obama
|2012
|DOCX
|11,392
|164
|25
|XLSX
|2016
|DOCX
|9,033
|166
|25
|XLSX
|Standing SES (DOJ) Performance Review Boards*
|Fed. Reg. PDF*
|Declawed
PDF*
|500
|Office of Attorney General
|DOJ SeS 500 – DOJ Paymasters
|Declawed
XLSX*
|Various
|1979-
|SITE
|NSA, CIA, DTIC, DOD
|Various
|Various
|ZIP
|SERCO British/Int’l arm of SES (has controlled the U.S. Patent Office since 2006)
|Table 1: Senior Executive Service (SES) Plum Book disclosing the U.S. shadow government. Click on any file. To search inside a file, click Ctrl + F (find) then type a search word or phrase. Or, select Edit | Advanced Search.
* This Federal Register file is severely tampered with to prevent search crawlers from indexing it, and even from normal cut and paste and file conversion actions. Essentially, it had to be retyped in order to strip out the embedded malware in the fonts themselves. This tampering hints at possible collusion with Microsoft and possibly Adobe to recognize hidden HEX characters inside certain fonts that automatically junks up the text record, thus preventing normal portability of the data to other programs. This one file took approx. 14 experienced man-hours to render it to full searchability. The effort to “hide this file in plain site” was evident to the engineers.
Vol. 81 No. 191. (Oct. 03, 2016). Membership of the Senior Executive Service Standing Performance Review Boards. Federal Register.
https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/p/senior-executive-service-ses-standing.html
How Americans can restore the rule of law
Deep State Bureaucrats are Named Time Magazine’s ‘Guardians of the Year’
AIM Cats Love Rat Swamp Soup
Record 3 million illegal immigrants living freely in the country awaiting hearings
While we are being distracted with Congressional Circuses, amnesty is being pushed by Globalist-Chamber of Commerce Puppets. All information warriors to your keyboards and Contact your Congressperson to tell them
NO AMNESTY FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS
Did you contact your Congressperson? All kinds of things must be on your mind these days. Patriots, please educate your elected representatives:
Contact your Congressperson
Soros-Linked Group Gets Six GOP Governors to Resettle More Refugees
AG Barr: ‘First Time in History’ That Incumbent Gov’t Spying ‘Has Been Done to a Presidential Campaign’
The look of satisfaction and approval on Jim’s face speaks volumes.
Find out here.
IG Modifies FISA Report, Adds Declassification Aspect Per DOJ (Barr?)
Sundance to Bill Barr:
Message Received – Thank You Bill Barr
Raptors2020 posts:
So happy to see some changes at the Justice Department: Jessie Liu and Ed O’Callaghan out.
Liu’s move may be sideways, but her co-workers understand she’s being shunted aside, and bureaucrats care about the opinions of other bureaucrats.
I don’t think we’re going to see significant criminal charges against any of these people, but career death or stagnation sends a message to other government departments. And all bureaucrats are reluctant to make risky decisions; if Senator Warner can’t protect Jessie Liu, then why stick your neck out for any Democrat or any politician?
The other repercussion that keeps echoing is President Trump’s ongoing ridicule of Lisa Page. Leftists hate ridicule: Alinsky made it his rule/tactic # 5. Dumdum Lisa has been complaining about Trump’s ridicule; if she’d been paying attention she’d know the consequence.
Trump has now doubled down on his mockery of horseface Lisa. Every Trump rally’s comedy highlight is the Donald’s rendition of Strzok/ Page pillowtalk. This will continue until election 2020, and this may be a more effective deterrent to amoral federal government employees, going forward, than the slim possibility of criminal consequences.”
Techno Fog’s Giant List Of MSM Hacks Who Swore FBI Didn’t Rely On Steele Dossier
“When once a Republic is corrupted, there is no possibility of remedying any of the growing evils but by removing the corruption and restoring its lost principles; every other correction is either useless or a new evil.” — Thomas Jefferson
THORIUM – THE FAR SIDE OF NUCLEAR POWER
Remember that time we found out that SES employees were putting kitties in ovens?
If they put kitties in the ovens, who’s next?
Thorium energy is the future
Three Men Arrested In NJ For Running Alleged $722 Million Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Production note: We added this headline to yesterday’s Cat Report, post production:
Remember that time when we were ‘Q’?
We received an email from Natalie that you might find informative.
Dear Douglas & Tyla,
Thank you for all of the important information. I greatly appreciate it and enjoy learning from your various websites. However, I downloaded the PDF of sigils and printed a page on avery labels #5160 and they worked just fine. I just attempted to print another page of sigils and now my printer says, “all items may not fit on the page” and when I go ahead and print anyway only the inner spiral prints without the side artwork. I’m baffled – I then attempted to “clip” a sigil and insert into an Avery template from the Avery website and insert a whole page of sigils into the label template. When I printed them they were not aligned at all into each label. I was bummed. I was attempting to print more sigils to give out to others — all to no avail. Have you ever heard of this happening before and if so….do you know what the solution might be? I’ve worked on computers for decades in admin type positions and I can’t believe I can’t print a page of sigils 😦
Does the universe just want me to not have any more sigils?
Dear Natalie,
Well that is odd. Attached is a sigil sheet – PDF and JPG version. Also a single sigil so you can copy and paste as you like. We can’t have you sigil-less now that you know them. Let us know if this works.
Tyla,
Tyla,
Here is the video Natalie references. Additional information on the Qube can be found here.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.