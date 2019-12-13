.

.

.

.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

TRIGGERED??!!

.

.

fred5678 posts:

WOW! WOW! WOW! The whole basis for impeachment dissolves!!!

The “hold” of funds for Ukraine was a RELEASE of ADDITIONAL BONUS of $26 mil over an above ALREADY committed $115 mil !!!

.

.

Poll numbers have gone through the roof in favor of No Impeachment, especially with Swing States and Independents in Swing States. People have figured out that the Democrats have no case, it is a total Hoax. Even Pelosi admitted yesterday that she began this scam 2 1/2 years ago!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday. It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

.

.

Jon Voight: “Our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president. I’m honored to call him President Trump.”

.

.

“It is a war, not a coup. They are relentless. Indefatigable. They will never stop. What we are seeing with Mr. Trump is an “Antietam” or a “Gettysburg — a bloody battlefield, but just another battlefield. … And if we don’t see it as a war, we lose.” Source



.

.

.

Big Win for President Trump:

.

.

.

The AIM community knows how the Department of Defense, IBM Eclipse Foundation, and the Highlands Group stole Leader Technologies trade secrets and then gave away their THEFT to their Silicon Valley partners in crime – Facebook, Twitter, Google-YouTube- to create a massive surveillance operation on citizens world-wide which was actually a DARPA operation that would lure the user into the social media trap with eye-candy and dopamine hits, while selling personal information, then surveilling and censoring…with the ultimate goal of CONTROLLING the human population.

When fake news propaganda NBC spews deception as seen in the video below, you can make sure your audience is not fooled. Hat tip to AIM Patriot Robert for bringing this propaganda to our attention.

Before it was “open-source”, it was OPEN THEFT.

.

.

“After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and that Carlyle Group.”

.

.

To our Florida State University fans in the community, Matt Gaetz graduated from Florida State University in 2003 with a B.S. in interdisciplinary sciences. Tyla graduated from FSU with a Masters in Humanities and Education in 1979. She knows first-hand how amazing FSU’s interdisciplinary science (humanities) program is.

Tyla’s primary professor was Dr. Richard Rubenstein. You may remember Dr. Rubenstein from his “God is Dead” fame, but for Tyla, he was a teacher who saw the capacities of the student before she saw them in herself. Dr. Rubenstein was a key professor in FSU’s humanities and religion department for many years.

These programs, along with FSU’s entrepreneurship business program, teach students how to think “big picture”, cross-discipline, instead of limited silo-thinking that is found in the “ivy leagues.”

Today’s leading thinkers see the interconnection of politics, history, science, art, religion, and economics. They see the big picture.

.

.

. . Light in the darkness | Swedish Lucia Tradition . This is a thought with which we must become familiar Modern man knows quite well that when a magnetic needle lies with one end pointing towards the North and the other towards the South, this is not caused by the needle itself, but that the Earth as a whole is a cosmic magnet of which one end points towards the North and the other towards the South. It would be considered pure nonsense to assert that the direction is brought about merely by forces contained in the magnetic needle. In the case of a seed or germ which develops in an animal or in a human being, all science and all schools of thought deny the factor of cosmic influence. What would be described as nonsense in the case of the magnetic needle is accepted without further thought in the case of an egg forming within the hen. But when the egg is forming within the hen the whole Cosmos is, in fact, participating; what happens on Earth is merely the stimulus to the play of cosmic forces. Everything that takes shape in the egg is an imprint of cosmic forces and the hen herself is only a place, an abode, in which the Cosmos, the whole World-System, is developing this work. And it is the same in the case of the human being. This is a thought with which we must become familiar. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 182 – The Dead Are With Us – Nüremberg, February 10, 1918 . . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Most Recent Videos Our video playlists from YouTube days are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.