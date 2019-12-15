.

What is the energy of the future? How can we cover the world’s energy demand without polluting the earth with fossil fuels?

Nel Hydrogen believe the answer is hydrogen. With use of renewable energy, they produce, store and distribute hydrogen, the simplest and most abundant element in the universe. Their vision is to empower generations with clean energy – forever.

Rami posts:

You created “us” when you attacked our freedom of speech.

You created “us” when you attacked our right to bear arms.

You created “us” when you attacked our Christian beliefs.

You created “us” when you constantly referred to us as racists.

You created “us” when you constantly called us xenophobic.

You created “us” when you told us to get on board or get out of the way.

You created “us” when you forced us to buy health care and then financially penalized us for not participating.

You created “us” when you allowed our jobs to continue to leave our country.

You created “us” when you attacked our flag.

You created “us” when you confused women’s rights with feminism.

You created “us” when you began to emasculate men.

You created “us” when you decided to make our children soft.

You created “us” when you decided to vote for progressive ideals.

You created “us” when you attacked our way of life.

You created “us” when you decided to let our government get out of control.

“You” created “us” the silent majority.

And we became fed up and we pushed back and spoke up.

And we did it with ballots, not bullets!!

And the next round of ballots are throwing you out if ya keep up the BS you’ve been handing us since Trump’s election !

His election didn’t create your hate….It REVEALED IT !!!

Some of you may not have heard that Drudge, which has been a propaganda main stream media aggregator since its inception, is a total commie leftie nevertrump site now. Here’s the backstory if you missed it:

