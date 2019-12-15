.
James Comey Confesses
The Gipper Lives posts:
OAN Investigates with Chanel Rion and Rudy Giuliani – Ukrainian Witnesses
Rudy Giuliani just returned from the Ukraine with a big report to his boss – President Donald Trump. Betsy and Thomas opine as to his findings.
Rudy Giuliani: Locked and Loaded
USTR Releases Summary “Fact Sheet” Outlining U.S-China Phase One Agreement
Democrats zone
Shout out to patriots for taking their action to the streets and their pictures to tweets. Act locally. Scale globally.
Trump supporters rally against ‘madness’ of impeachment in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
Just some notes for those interested. See: Then Things Got Murky
Black is former CIA.
You know what? Play this stupid, juvenile meme game. History won’t record this, meme, stupid crap.
Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019
Virginia Introduced A Bill That Terminates The Employment Of Any Public Safety Officer Who Refuses To Enforce Gun Control Laws
America’s real disease is toxic ignorance
Democrats: The Party of Death and Destruction
“The modern Democratic Party has become the party of death, division and destruction. Presently, Democrats are actively working to divide and destroy our communities, our churches, our children’s innocence, our prosperity, our industry, our culture, our president, our presumption of innocence and expectation of due process, our Constitution and rule of law, and, quite frankly, our entire way of life.
This isn’t hyperbole, it’s reality, and it’s a reality that should sadden every honest, altruistic American to their very core.”
Thanks, AIM Patriot Ulrich, for translating this Epoch Times article from German to English. Ulrich adds this note:
Belmont Club
Georgia Midwife Sues For Right to Call Herself ‘Midwife’
Ten Arabic Words: A challenge to national security professionals engaged in the Global War On Terror
Mike Robinson posts:
The criminality is so blatant that it simply insists that “nobody did anything wrong.” Joe Biden can boast of obstruction and extortion while VP, and can implicate the POTUS in the same laughing conversation. Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff can all commit high crimes in Ukraine and elsewhere. “Nothing to see here, move along.”
Likewise, now, they can simply vote Articles of Impeachment based on a kangaroo court’s Bill of Attainder, and, once again, “nothing to see here.”
Perhaps the biggest problem that these people have – have had since 2016 – is that the American People do see, whether they call themselves(!) Democrat or Republican. They do see plainly, and they’ve had enough. And by the way, the Ukranians feel the same way.
The Democratic leadership doesn’t really give a damn about the American People anyway, and never once considered therefore that the 2016 election results could actually be purposeful and valid. The ringleaders come from two extremely densely-populated coastal states; the other 48 don’t matter to them. Anything that doesn’t align with the criminally corrupt world-view that they have had, with impunity, for many decades(!) now, simply doesn’t register. And, this is why they cannot comprehend that their precious Party will soon join the long list of defunct political parties in this country. Indeed it is true that “there are none so blind as those who will not see.” I shake my head that they have fallen this far, but I do not weep for them.
This meme comes from our meme storage. We originally posted it on June 12, 2019. Past proves future?
Just saying….pay attention. He may not be all he says he is.
Rami posts:
You created “us” when you attacked our freedom of speech.
You created “us” when you attacked our right to bear arms.
You created “us” when you attacked our Christian beliefs.
You created “us” when you constantly referred to us as racists.
You created “us” when you constantly called us xenophobic.
You created “us” when you told us to get on board or get out of the way.
You created “us” when you forced us to buy health care and then financially penalized us for not participating.
You created “us” when you allowed our jobs to continue to leave our country.
You created “us” when you attacked our flag.
You created “us” when you confused women’s rights with feminism.
You created “us” when you began to emasculate men.
You created “us” when you decided to make our children soft.
You created “us” when you decided to vote for progressive ideals.
You created “us” when you attacked our way of life.
You created “us” when you decided to let our government get out of control.
“You” created “us” the silent majority.
And we became fed up and we pushed back and spoke up.
And we did it with ballots, not bullets!!
And the next round of ballots are throwing you out if ya keep up the BS you’ve been handing us since Trump’s election !
His election didn’t create your hate….It REVEALED IT !!!
Some of you may not have heard that Drudge, which has been a propaganda main stream media aggregator since its inception, is a total commie leftie nevertrump site now. Here’s the backstory if you missed it:
What is going on at Drudge Report?
YEAR OF AURORA
Presidential Tweets Today
Important to remember: Horowitz’s Big Lie about “no evidence of bias” wasn’t made to protect Comey, Brennan or even Lynch–it was made to provide plausible deniability to Madame Tussaud and Chocolate Pharaoh.
“It’s not the crime, it’s the cover-up. And the Well-Creased Pant-Leg.”
Time to cover-their-asses!
Schiff: ‘I Had No Idea FBI Was Committing Serious Abuses When I Said All That Stuff’
JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG posts:
Schiff and all the Democrats, media propagandists, and Deep State criminals need to spend time in a public stockade and let us Patriots who knew from the beginning and have been DEFAMED mock them relentlessly.
I WILL NEVER FORGIVE THEM FOR THE DAMAGE THEIR PROPAGANDA HAS DONE TO THE MINDS OF OUR FELLOW COUNTRYMEN BY THEIR LIES!!!
Nunes to Schiff: ‘It Is Clear You Are in Need of Rehabilitiation’
Sundance writes:
“As you listen to this please keep in mind that Devin Nunes is the Ranking Member, former Chairman, of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Devin Nunes is increasing his warning tone and signals to Americans.
All nuance, pretense and subtlety is now being dropped. Rep. Nunes is openly stating that FBI officials and FISA judges are working together with the *intent* to conspire against the American people. Pause, and let this sink in…. slowly.”
Nunes: Democrats have put people in ‘tremendous danger’
Report: President Trump Considering Sitting Out 2020 General Election Debates
Why give those Democrat losers any Donald Trump oxygen on a debate stage? Who wants to listen to propaganda jackals ask their asinine questions of our MAGA candidates and toss kisses and hugs to the DemonRats?
Patriots, stop thinking that we have to follow custom and tradition. This is war. These are not normal times and the DemonRats want to destroy America.
