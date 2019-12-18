.

Wow! “In a stunning rebuke of the FBI, the FISA court severly chastised the FBI for the FISA abuses brought to light in the recent Inspector General’s Report. There were at least 17 significant errors.” @FoxNews Statement by the Court was long and tough. Means my case was a SCAM!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

So, if Comey & the top people in the FBI were dirty cops and cheated on the FISA Court, wouldn’t all of these phony cases have to be overturned or dismissed? They went after me with the Fake Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary & the DNC, which they illegally presented to FISA…

….They want to Impeach me (I’m not worried!), and yet they were all breaking the law in so many ways. How can they do that and yet impeach a very successful (Economy Plus) President of the United States, who has done nothing wrong? These people are Crazy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

The new USA Today Poll, just out, has me leading all of the Democrat contenders. That’s hard to believe since the Fake News & 3 year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end. The American people are smart. They see the great economy, & everything else!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

Would be sooo great if the Fed would further lower interest rates and quantitative ease. The Dollar is very strong against other currencies and there is almost no inflation. This is the time to do it. Exports would zoom!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2019

We are seeing rumblings about nonsensical propaganda polls where folks are being asked about Nikki Haley replacing Mike Pence on the 2020 ticket. This is rubbish. MAGA patriots know who Nikki Haley is – globalist, neocon, RINO. We know she has a thing for ole’ Pierre Delecto – just not sure who thinks who will be on top. … of the ticket, of course.

They have no idea how many of us there are!

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior, it’s called Cold Anger.

Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed when we meet. You cannot poll or measure it; specifically because most who carry it avoid discussion… And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

We watched the passage of Obamacare at 1:38 am on the day before Christmas Eve in 2009. We watched the Senate, then the House attempt passing Amnesty in 2014. We know exactly how it passed, and we know exactly why it passed. We don’t need to stand around talking about it….

We know what lies hidden behind “cloture” and the UniParty schemes.

We watched the 2009 $900+ billion Stimulus Bill being spent each year, every year, for seven consecutive years. Omnibus spending, Porkulous, QE1, QE2, Bailouts, Crony-Capitalism. We know exactly how this works, and we know exactly why this ruse is maintained. We don’t need to stand around talking about it…. We’re beyond talking.

We accept how the entire Senate voted to block President Trump’s ability to use recess appointments in 2017, and 2018, and 2019. Every.Single.Democrat.And.Republican.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently. …. Read More

They see us. We are big, loud, and have had enough. Make sure you attend the Trump rallies in your neck of the woods to make sure the WHOLE WORLD sees that Americans are FED UP with Democrats and globalism. Doesn’t matter if you are inside or outside. Every patriot COUNTS and everyone, around the world, will see us bringing 2020 into CLEAR VISION.

“China’s officials, once they have encryption keys and access to the China network of a foreign firm, will be in a good position to penetrate the networks of that firm outside China. Therefore, Beijing will soon steal data stored on foreign networks and put companies, like Nortel Networks, out of business or ruin them to the point where Chinese entities can buy them up at reduced prices”

There are many self-evident truths that have now become obvious to the American people. Read from the point of view of the People talking to the political swamp in Washington D.C.:

We don’t believe you. You are all dishonest crooks and horrible people who should never be trusted again. The intelligence community is the enemy of the people and must be dismantled if any American is to ever be truly free. We are not going to voluntarily hand over our guns. You may come try to take them by force, but we will shoot you if you try. We are withdrawing our consent. You are now a rogue enemy government that we finally recognize as the ENEMY. We are never going to vote for establishment candidates ever again. We will not live as slaves, suffering under your tyranny. We would rather die as Americans, defending our liberty and our republic. If we ever get the chance, we will arrest all of you and throw you in prison for as long as you live. We will no longer cooperate with your sham court system, your corrupt FBI and your lawless federal regulators. They are all fraudulent, criminal cartels that have no legitimate authority. You have lost the consent of “the governed.” Your fiat currency financial system and debt Ponzi scheme is a criminal fraud that steals money from the working class. We will no longer hold your dollars and will seek alternatives at every opportunity.

AIM Patriot John wonders if this headline below indicates some SES swamp cleaning:

Indian transgenders. We were shocked watching this video. Did you know that this was so widespread?

Key docs STILL haven’t be declassified. https://t.co/eKGNvph5Oq

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 18, 2019

Comey spied on @realDonadlTrump. IG exposed a cavalcade of criminality…but will there be prosecutions? @RealDonaldTrump@JudicialWatch @LouDobbs pic.twitter.com/j0gF4t6Ooy

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 18, 2019

For a second there, I thought Mr. Wray would announce a criminal investigation of the criminal spying abuse of @RealDonaldTrumpin response to unprecedented statement of no-confidence by a federal court. Instead, we get more spin. https://t.co/mOryoyI3WF

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 18, 2019

What did Wray know and when did he know it?

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 18, 2019

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hoax continues. Read the article carefully and you will see that all of this reporting is “according to CNN” and there are no video recordings of Ginsburg. Plus, she was speaking at a “BBC’ event – BBC being a huge, global propaganda network for the Pilgrims Society. If any one here finds an actual video of Ruth speaking, please post it in the comment box below.

“Ginsburg comments while appearing at an event in New York City, where she received the Berggruen Institute Prize for her contribution to philosophy and culture, according to CNN.” Breitbart Source

Notice that Ruth has two different outfits on – different on CNN than on Breitbart. She also has two different faces….So what did she wear for her speaking event and will the real Ruth Bader Ginsburg please give us a DNA test to prove you are alive and authentic?

We cannot verify this tweet for authenticity; however, it has come to us from several team members, so we are placing it here for your review. If anyone has a better reporting of this and/or who can provide source links to the allegations, please let us know. Tweet about Judge Sullivan

New Jersey Senate suspended S2173 – a bill that would delete the state’s religious exemption for vaccination – after an unprecedented grassroots and digital eruption of peaceful protest and the exercise of First Amendment rights, which includes not only freedom of speech, but religious freedom, which is the last remaining legal shield against forced vaccination in this country; as well as the Constitutionally secured basis for our right of bodily sovereignty and informed choice vis-a-vis the increasingly fascist medical policies of the State.

Patriots are not standing down to 5G, no matter what President Trump says.

We believe that he is receiving poor advice from his SES handlers in his office and at the FCC, or he is playing a fun game of 4D chess with us.

Patriots, on this one, we need to speak our own voice …LOUDLY. 5G is UNTESTED and HARMFUL to all life forms on Earth – birds, bees, cats, horses, humans, even Democrats.

