After Day 30, Trump can go to SCOTUS to argue that he is being charged with crimes, that his Sixth Amendment Constitutional right to a speedy trial, even a political one, further defined by the Speedy Trial Act of 1974, is being violated.

President Trump tweets:“The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify!”

Queen’s Speech ‘Word salad’ speech from an old biddy and a failing old world order begins at 1:04:00

. MITOCHONDRIA MYSTERIES Scientific data indicates that CBD & THC can affect mitochondria, the energy adaptors that power every multicellular organism. How do cannabinoids influence cellular function? . *Note to readers: If you want a quick definition of mitochondria, please see the video at the bottom of the page. . . . . .

Please….give us a break with the propaganda 24/7. Within the article below is a narrative that is being pushed by the yellow journalism globalist rag NYT that claims, without giving reliable and verifiable sources, that John Durham is coming after Brennan. Seriously, how does anyone at the NYT know any such thing….unless Comey, Clapper, and Brennan are the three anonymous sources, using the New York Times as their influence channel? We know that the NYT is Comey’s favorite place to go to push intelligence community manure.

Do the Intelligence Community TRAITORS think the American people will be outraged to hear that they are being investigated? Actually we want to know why John Brennan isn’t locked up in GITMO yet.

In a true criminal investigations, there are no leaks. Durham isn’t leaking. The traitors are. That’s what they have been doing since the beginning of their OVERTHROW attempt of President Trump.

We also want to know why Joe DiGenova is always so far behind the patriot narrative of what is really going on? Geez – every time we listen or read him, he is three moves behind us. Why does diGenova say that Brennan was the mastermind of the coup? Joe, why aren’t you doing your homework? Start reporting how Brennan worked with UK Robert Hannigan and Gina Haspel (CIA London Office), with assistance from Richard Dearlove and Arvinder Sambei, to unroll this coup.

diGenova added, “Make no mistake about it, John Brennan is the mastermind of this conspiracy to frame Donald Trump and to steal his presidency from him after he was elected.”

AIM to Joe: Are you a lame researcher or protector of the Crown?

This meme inspired by that man-hating company GILLETTE and American-hating Democrats.

Is Donald Trump still our President?

Here’s that incredible American crime-fighting agency called the FBI in action again. They can’t seem to solve any crimes… at all … none… especially crimes that they, themselves, orchestrate.

Patriots, it’s not too late to heed Ron Paul’s warning about the FBI, CIA, and IRS….. Let’s start dismantling all these unconstitutional federal agencies and send the functions to the individual states where they belong.

President Trump: “Our great Congressman Gohmert is a TRUE patriot fighting back against people that must hate our Country!” Listen to Rep. Gohmert and share the tweet.

……just in time to run for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-NC) position. Burr is knee deep in swamp gators and is slated to retire from Congress in 2022. Meadows has shot down plans for a U.S. Senate run, signaling an openness to join the Trump administration.

"Rustling with the Rumour" by C.S. Lewis "We do not want merely to see beauty, though, God knows, even that is bounty enough. We want something else which can hardly be put into words-to be united with the beauty we see, to pass into it, to receive it into ourselves, to bathe in it, to become part of it. That is why we have peopled air and earth and water with gods and goddesses and nymphs and elves-that, though we cannot, yet these projections can, enjoy in themselves that beauty grace, and power of which Nature is the image. That is why the poets tell us such lovely falsehoods. They talk as if the west wind could really sweep into a human soul; but it can't. They tell us that 'beauty born of murmuring sound' will pass into a human face; but it won't. Or not yet. For if we take the imagery of Scripture seriously, if we believe that God will one day give us the Morning Star and cause us to put on the splendour of the sun, then we may surmise that both the ancient myths and the modern poetry, so false as history, may be very near the truth as prophecy. . Fibonacci . "Blooms are 3-D printed sculptures designed to animate when spun under a strobe light. Unlike a 3D zoetrope, which animates a sequence of small changes to objects, a bloom animates as a single self-contained sculpture. The bloom's animation effect is achieved by progressive rotations of the golden ratio, phi (ϕ), the same ratio that nature employs to generate the spiral patterns we see in pinecones and sunflowers. The rotational speed and strobe rate of the bloom are synchronized so that one flash occurs every time the bloom turns 137.5º (the angular version of phi).* Each bloom's particular form and behavior is determined by a unique parametric seed I call a phi-nome (/fī nōm/)." -John Edmark BLOOMS: Strobe Animated Sculptures . Get ready, patriots. Censorship through the Silicon Valley social media surveillance and control systems will be off the charts this election cycle. Ron offers tips below to help truth travelers in their discovery of FULL DISCLOSURE. In the meantime, Facebook will use aggressive means to keep patriot voices from being heard on their Commie site. Facebook to Hire 'Fact Checking' Contractors . Y'all remember Ron's suggestion from his recent video entitled The Information Warrior? He showed us how he made notes for community bulletin boards or with information cards ready to be handed-out. AIM Patriot Kelly asked Ron if he could provide his templates to us. Below, Ron offers some glass beads. You can print and use as they are or let them inspire you to create your own special message. You might consider these as "path markers" to help other travelers find their way to truth. With Big Brother shutting down our channels inside social media, AIM information warriors start spreading info the way we did per-social media days. When you have an opportunity to point a traveler in the right direction, please be prepared. We really like the thorium posters Ron created as they avoid unpleasant politics and provide important information that left and right can agree on – abundant, inexpensive, clean ENERGY for all. These make great poster notices to place on your favorite community bulletin boards around town. Make sure to take some push pins with you. Iif you create your own versions, please send them to us or post directly in the comment box using an imgur format.