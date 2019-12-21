.
Trump Signs Law Establishing U.S. Space Force
REQUIRED LISTENING ASSIGNMENT FOR ALL AIM PATRIOTS. STEPHEN IS ON FIRE:
Stephen Miller: Democrats ‘traffic in lies, hatred and yes, racism’
NAMES SOCIAL JUSTICE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS and GEORGE SOROS!
AG Barr on the Trump administration’s initiative to combat crime
Note to Bill and John, Patriots are..
Mad Maxine Waters: If the Senate Clears Trump, He’s Going to Bring Putin to the White House
Trump campaign launches ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ in wake of Christianity Today impeachment editorial
FISA Judge Collyer Steps Down Unexpectedly
Trump signs $1.4 trillion spending package, averting shutdown
Sidney Powell Full Show
Hunter Biden Says Requests for His Financials ‘Unreasonable’ in Child Support Case
Lisa Page Email Shows Direct Evidence of Investigative Leaking and Bias IG Horowitz Said He Could Not Find
No amount of lipstick will turn this swamp rat into a #MeToo victim. She was a perpetrator of an OVERTHROW attempt of the President of the United States.
T R E A S O N.
She attempted to negate each and every lawful vote cast by Americans in 2016. She must be separated from her family immediately and be imprisoned for the rest of her life.
Mo Brooks Warns of a ‘Mentally Erratic’ Chief Justice Presiding over Impeachment — ‘I Don’t Trust John Roberts’ Judgment’
Here comes Sara with her breaking story about Joseph Mifsud being dead – which is hardly a breaking story, just another Sara Carter lame attempt to keep YOU from looking to the real ORIGINS of the overthrow attempt. Think this Mockingbird propagandist could report on things that actually mattered?
Papadopoulous Reveals British Coup Origins
If Sara is such a hot-shot reporter, how come we haven’t seen any in-depth reporting from her on the corrupt FISA judges and their leader – John Roberts? Where is her report on Arvinder Sambei’s relationship with Robert Mueller and Joseph Mifsud? Hey, Sara, why aren’t you back in your old stomping grounds in London, reporting on the Queen’s Privy Council and how Richard Dearlove and Geoffrie Pattie have been working to overthrow the PRESIDENT of the UNITED STATES.
Brad Parscale: Google Censoring Trump Ads Because ‘2016 Freaked Them Out’
Christopher E. Strunk recommends this Steve video:
American History Mind Control
The article admits that the topic is a rumor, but one we thought interesting.
Donald Trump, Jr. is considering a run for Congress against Jerry Nadler
Instagram ‘Fact-Checking,’ Filtering Satirical Posts and Memes
Russia’s “Sovereign Internet” Test Will Cut Off Entire Country From Web On Monday
Trump Admin to End War on Incandescent Light Bulbs
AIM Patriot Don responded to the article headline we posted about the person who claims to have invented email. What we didn’t tell you is WHY we posted the article.
Shiva Ayyadurai is running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts. An AIM patriot asked us to introduce him to the AIM audience. The first thing that we noticed was his claims of inventing email, which, as you know, would be of great interest to us here in the Conclave.
We ask you to help us crowdsource the truth.
The Inventor of Email is V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai
After reading the article, AIM Patriot Don sent us this note:
I spent 20 yrs at IBM R&D many years designing the VLSI for the 9370 (Mid Range) server and everything we used was internal, simulator, BDLS Circuit library, we built our own test systems, manufactured everything from printers to tape drives to mainframes chips racks the whole enchilada.
There isn’t sound to this Shoshin Musing. We thought it was a calming way to end this very busy and intense Cat Report. Namaste.
Presidential Tweets Today
.