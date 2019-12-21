.

AIM Patriot Don responded to the article headline we posted about the person who claims to have invented email. What we didn’t tell you is WHY we posted the article.

Shiva Ayyadurai is running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts. An AIM patriot asked us to introduce him to the AIM audience. The first thing that we noticed was his claims of inventing email, which, as you know, would be of great interest to us here in the Conclave.

We ask you to help us crowdsource the truth.

After reading the article, AIM Patriot Don sent us this note:

Regarding email inventor, I can say with no uncertainty that when I started IBM in 1978 we were fully communication via electronic-mail, being a global company with R&D facilities world-wide often several countries worked together on projects and often exchange email, here is a link to some history back to 1973

I spent 20 yrs at IBM R&D many years designing the VLSI for the 9370 (Mid Range) server and everything we used was internal, simulator, BDLS Circuit library, we built our own test systems, manufactured everything from printers to tape drives to mainframes chips racks the whole enchilada.

As I attended Grad school in evenings the MSCS class on computers had the notorious IBM 360 Mainframe design concepts study as example to do branch predictions and interesting 370 microcode assist, so advance that the up and coming RISC processors (MIPS) were trying to mimic what the 360 was doing from the time of their launch in 1964 !!

Office systems – International Business Machines (IBM), we launched the IBM PC in 1981 we invented the disk drive, linear tape drives, high-speed impact printers, VLSI chips with liquid cooling, what always amazed me is the VP would have responsibility for 3K engineers coders and hardware trying to continually double the speed and half the size of mainframes.

I live it. I exchanged emails often, even used earliest versions of WWW. There was no content in those days, nothing to view. It was like a DOS cursor – would send a message to my buddy in the other building asking if they were ready for lunch, but we had tons of internal technology no one ever seen because it was custom and only used internal at R&D labs. We had multi-window OS2 in 80’s; we had SCRIPT (which is today’s html). We had fiber optic running 1Gb in 85. I worked on serial SCSI in 91. IBM bought Lotus and forced us all to use that stupid spreadsheet and email system but OS2 was far superior (that was the beginning of the idiots that came in messed up IBM in 90s)

It is incredibly hard to believe a 14 boy could claim stake to the entire email concept. In grad school I majored in EE with heavy course work in CS, nothing in Grad school at the time compared to the secret capability i knew about because i was in design team so the young man may just not understood the extent of communications on-going I designed the CPU interface to the internal L1.2.3 cache and main memory (oh IBM invented DRAM as well), and BTW we were competing with Burroughs and Sperry Univac and even PDP11 can’t imagine these corp not having email communications.

There isn’t sound to this Shoshin Musing. We thought it was a calming way to end this very busy and intense Cat Report. Namaste.

