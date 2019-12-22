.

Last night I was so proud to have signed the largest Defense Bill ever. The very vital Space Force was created. New planes, ships, missiles, rockets and equipment of every kind, and all made right here in the USA. Additionally, we got Border Wall (being built) funding. Nice!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

“Buried in its thousands of pages were a lot of surprises, including amnesty for about 4,000 Liberian illegal aliens, visas for 4,000 Afghan officials, paid family leave for government employees, and something called the “Fair Chance Act” that bars the government from asking job applicants if they have a criminal record (aren’t there enough criminals working in our government already?)

Also tucked away amid all the verbiage is something called the “Parole in Place” act that supposedly helps the families of military members, but that critics say overturns one of Trump’s executive orders tightening immigration law and creates legislative precedent for a future Democratic President to greatly expand amnesty for illegal aliens.”

. . . Donald J. Trump Retweeted Rep Matt Gaetz

of the House Judiciary Committee joined Jeanine Pirro to discuss the endless barrage of nonsense from the Democrats – take a look and listen here

Sedition

Conspiracy

Obstruction of Justice

Perjury

Treason

Very important message from Tom Fitton

Think Steyer and Pelosi were upset when President Trump turned off their spigot?

F L A S H B A C K:

“Claims about Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., allegedly doing business in Ukraine gained steam earlier this month because of a video from a 2010 XPRIZE Foundation event in Washington, D.C., in which he discusses sitting on the board of a company called Viscoil — which billed itself as developing energy technologies. (The video also includes footage of Nancy Pelosi speaking at the event.) But Viscoil was based in California — not in Ukraine — state records dating back to 2009 show.

A reporter who writes for websites including the conservative-leaning Epoch Times shared the 2010 video of Paul Pelosi on Twitter, which established Pelosi’s connection to Viscoil; the video was uploaded in 2013 by a Singapore-based company called NRGLab.”

“The Russian owned company Paul Pelosi was a board member of appears to be DIRECTLY connected to Russian government. The Ana Shell company SOFTAN PTE. LTD. has the EXACT same office number as Gazprom, the state-owned Russian oil and gas company.”

