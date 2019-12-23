.
The FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up.
This is a modern-day Watergate. pic.twitter.com/7YfyARPIlr
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 22, 2019
Actually, Kevin, it’s worse than that. This overthrow attempt goes all the way back to our so-called “friends in the U.K.” who backed the would-be-juntas of the Senior Executive Services (Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Comey, Wray, Haspel, Baker, Jarrett, Powers, Nuland, Yavonovitch, Kent, Lynch, Holder, Clinesmith, Taylor, Lerner, et al) who are supported by the fake media and fake intelligence agencies.
Learn how the British attempted to OVERTHROW Donald J. Trump
….. then head over to Kevin McCarthy’s twitter account and start educating him and his twitter followers. His staff is way behind the truth and we need all patriots to GIDDY UP.
You are either “all in” for truth – FULL DISCLOSURE – or not.
Reps. Jordan, Collins, and Ratcliffe Could Represent Trump During Senate Trial: McCarthy
House Argues in Court Filing Don McGahn Testimony Needed for Impeachment Evidence
The House Judiciary Committee is using impeachment as support for their ongoing effort to gain: Don McGahn deposition, and Mueller grand jury material (6e). The goal is opposition research; impeachment is a tool to establish legal standing to obtain it. Everything else is chaff and countermeasures.
McConnell on remaining partial in impeachment: ‘Let’s quit the charade’
FNC’s Wallace Accuses Trump of Pushing ‘Kremlin Disinformation’ for Calls to Investigate Ukraine Election Interference
Steven Mnuchin Explains Why $1.5 Trillion In $100 Bills Have Disappeared
Trump Administration Backs Bayer in Weedkiller Court Fight–2nd Update
“In August, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency wouldn’t permit cancer warnings to be included on jugs of Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides, calling it a potentially false claim as the EPA has determined the chemical to be safe. That directive came after California unsuccessfully tried to require cancer warning labels for glyphosate, citing IARC’s classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.
Bayer argued in its own recent Hardeman case filing that the EPA’s refusal to allow warnings should override the jury’s decision. The company argued it cannot be held liable by the jury for marketing a legal product with an EPA-approved label, which many scientists and regulators say isn’t carcinogenic.”
What is Beauty?
Virginia AG to 2A Sanctuaries: New Gun Controls ‘Will Be Enforced’
Virginia AG Says 2A Sanctuaries “Have No Legal Force.” But Is That Actually True?
Virginia: 1776 do-over
Barr On The Warpath, Torches George Soros For His Hand In Promoting Anti-Police Sentiment
5Ggate: Telecoms Receives $9 Billion from FCC for Military Deployment of 5G Across Rural America
5G – “Required” by Executive Order
Make sure to have your network of patriots contact the White House to educate them about 5G. Senior Executive Services staffers and other “enemy insiders” will not want Donald Trump to know that 5G is harmful. CONTACT THE WHITE HOUSE
Dr. Martin Pall To The NIH: “The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane.”
Hell Hath No Fury Like A President (And His Supporters) Scorned
CrowdStrike Co-Founder Held Special Government Employee Status
HOMEWORK ALERT: For those of you who do not know the backstory of Dmitri Alperovitch and Crowdstrike, please look over the two articles below.
Russian Hackers Found
EXPOSED: Ukrainian Atlantic Council Connection and the Russian Hacking Hoax
Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing on Awan Brothers, Congressional Democrat IT Scandal
Historians Rip Into The New York Times After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’
VIDEO: Abortion – A Doctrine of Demons
Nike should have stayed with the Betsy Ross shoe. Instead, the company opted to stand with a kneeling loser.
And we thought Nike was about WINNING!
L O S E R S wear Nike.
BTW – anybody paying attention to the Warren Meme Team? We haven’t seen any so thought we would check in to the Warren Meme Team Instagram to see how they were doing.
Ahhh….
This explains why we haven’t seen any Warren memes. Failure to launch.
