The FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up.

This is a modern-day Watergate. pic.twitter.com/7YfyARPIlr

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 22, 2019

Actually, Kevin, it’s worse than that. This overthrow attempt goes all the way back to our so-called “friends in the U.K.” who backed the would-be-juntas of the Senior Executive Services (Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Comey, Wray, Haspel, Baker, Jarrett, Powers, Nuland, Yavonovitch, Kent, Lynch, Holder, Clinesmith, Taylor, Lerner, et al) who are supported by the fake media and fake intelligence agencies.

….. then head over to Kevin McCarthy’s twitter account and start educating him and his twitter followers. His staff is way behind the truth and we need all patriots to GIDDY UP.

You are either “all in” for truth – FULL DISCLOSURE – or not.

Thursday, January 09, 2020

07:00 pm (EST)

The House Judiciary Committee is using impeachment as support for their ongoing effort to gain: Don McGahn deposition, and Mueller grand jury material (6e). The goal is opposition research; impeachment is a tool to establish legal standing to obtain it. Everything else is chaff and countermeasures.

“In August, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency wouldn’t permit cancer warnings to be included on jugs of Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides, calling it a potentially false claim as the EPA has determined the chemical to be safe. That directive came after California unsuccessfully tried to require cancer warning labels for glyphosate, citing IARC’s classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.

Bayer argued in its own recent Hardeman case filing that the EPA’s refusal to allow warnings should override the jury’s decision. The company argued it cannot be held liable by the jury for marketing a legal product with an EPA-approved label, which many scientists and regulators say isn’t carcinogenic.”

Virginia: 1776 do-over

Make sure to have your network of patriots contact the White House to educate them about 5G. Senior Executive Services staffers and other “enemy insiders” will not want Donald Trump to know that 5G is harmful. CONTACT THE WHITE HOUSE

HOMEWORK ALERT: For those of you who do not know the backstory of Dmitri Alperovitch and Crowdstrike, please look over the two articles below.

. . . . Nike should have stayed with the Betsy Ross shoe. Instead, the company opted to stand with a kneeling loser. And we thought Nike was about WINNING! L O S E R S wear Nike. . . BTW – anybody paying attention to the Warren Meme Team? We haven’t seen any so thought we would check in to the Warren Meme Team Instagram to see how they were doing. Ahhh…. This explains why we haven’t seen any Warren memes. Failure to launch. . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Most Recent Videos Our video playlists from YouTube days are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.