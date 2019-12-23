Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Cat Report

.

so much winning

puzder tweet economy.JPG

.

trump constitution.JPG

The FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up.

This is a modern-day Watergate. pic.twitter.com/7YfyARPIlr

— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 22, 2019

.

Actually, Kevin, it’s worse than that. This overthrow attempt goes all the way back to our so-called “friends in the U.K.” who backed the would-be-juntas of the Senior Executive Services (Brennan, Clapper, Rice, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Comey, Wray, Haspel, Baker, Jarrett, Powers, Nuland, Yavonovitch, Kent, Lynch, Holder, Clinesmith, Taylor, Lerner, et al) who are supported by the fake media and fake intelligence agencies.

Learn how the British attempted to OVERTHROW Donald J. Trump

….. then head over to Kevin McCarthy’s twitter account and start educating him and his twitter followers. His staff is way behind the truth and we need all patriots to GIDDY UP.

You are either “all in” for truth – FULL DISCLOSURE – or not.

foreign coup british queen

.

obama clinton crimes.jpg

.

holy toledo batman.JPG

REGISTER FOR TOLEDO HERE 

Thursday, January 09, 2020

07:00 pm (EST)

.

.

trump impeached.JPG

.

pelosi mcconnell.jpg

.

Reps. Jordan, Collins, and Ratcliffe Could Represent Trump During Senate Trial: McCarthy

.

House Argues in Court Filing Don McGahn Testimony Needed for Impeachment Evidence

The House Judiciary Committee is using impeachment as support for their ongoing effort to gain: Don McGahn deposition, and Mueller grand jury material (6e).  The goal is opposition research; impeachment is a tool to establish legal standing to obtain it. Everything else is chaff and countermeasures.

.

obama rigged election.JPG

.

McConnell on remaining partial in impeachment: ‘Let’s quit the charade’

.

trump not retired.JPG

.

mitch mcconnell turtle.JPG

.

FNC’s Wallace Accuses Trump of Pushing ‘Kremlin Disinformation’ for Calls to Investigate Ukraine Election Interference

.

Steven Mnuchin Explains Why $1.5 Trillion In $100 Bills Have Disappeared

.

elizabeth warren indian.JPG

.

Sigal

.

Trump Administration Backs Bayer in Weedkiller Court Fight–2nd Update

food glyphosate“In August, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the agency wouldn’t permit cancer warnings to be included on jugs of Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides, calling it a potentially false claim as the EPA has determined the chemical to be safe. That directive came after California unsuccessfully tried to require cancer warning labels for glyphosate, citing IARC’s classification of glyphosate as a probable carcinogen.

Bayer argued in its own recent Hardeman case filing that the EPA’s refusal to allow warnings should override the jury’s decision. The company argued it cannot be held liable by the jury for marketing a legal product with an EPA-approved label, which many scientists and regulators say isn’t carcinogenic.”

.

What is Beauty?

.

second amendment 2

.

Virginia AG to 2A Sanctuaries: New Gun Controls ‘Will Be Enforced’

.

Virginia AG Says 2A Sanctuaries “Have No Legal Force.” But Is That Actually True?

.

Virginia: 1776 do-over

virginia gun control.JPG

.

Barr On The Warpath, Torches George Soros For His Hand In Promoting Anti-Police Sentiment

.

melania trump.JPG

.

5Ggate: Telecoms Receives $9 Billion from FCC for Military Deployment of 5G Across Rural America

.

5G – “Required” by Executive Order

.

Make sure to have your network of patriots contact the White House to educate them about 5G. Senior Executive Services staffers and other “enemy insiders” will not want Donald Trump to know that 5G is harmful. CONTACT THE WHITE HOUSE

.

Dr. Martin Pall To The NIH: “The 5G Rollout Is Absolutely Insane.”

.

Hell Hath No Fury Like A President (And His Supporters) Scorned

.

CrowdStrike Co-Founder Held Special Government Employee Status

HOMEWORK ALERT: For those of you who do not know the backstory of Dmitri Alperovitch and Crowdstrike, please look over the two articles below.

Russian Hackers Found

EXPOSED: Ukrainian Atlantic Council Connection and the Russian Hacking Hoax

.

Judicial Watch: Federal Court Hearing on Awan Brothers, Congressional Democrat IT Scandal

.

flag democrats moon.JPG

.

Historians Rip Into The New York Times After It Refuses To Address Requests For Corrections To The ‘1619 Project’

.

VIDEO: Abortion – A Doctrine of Demons

.

schumer meme.JPG
For those of you not with us back in 2017, this meme refers to this Schumer interview: Schumer: Trump ‘really dumb’ for attacking intelligence agencies

.

sports players.JPG

.

kaepernick shoe.JPG

.

kaepernick npc.JPG

.

kaepernick betsy ross shoe

Nike should have stayed with the Betsy Ross shoe. Instead, the company opted to stand with a kneeling loser.

And we thought Nike was about WINNING!

L O S E R S wear Nike.

.

.

warren meme 1BTW – anybody paying attention to the Warren Meme Team? We haven’t seen any so thought we would check in to the Warren Meme Team Instagram to see how they were doing.

Ahhh….

This explains why we haven’t seen any Warren memes. Failure to launch.

.

pelosi ugly sweater

.

Twitter     Presidential Tweets Today

.

aim-4-truth-png

Weapon of Mass Intelligence

American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android.  You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. #ImWithBetsy
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Most Recent Videos
Our video playlists from YouTube days are organized at: AIM4Truth Audios & Videos

Sigal

Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.