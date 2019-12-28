.
17 Million Fuck Offs
Now That’s What I Call 17 Million Fuck Offs (Dominic Frisby’s Brexit Song updated)
.
The audio below is from an original recording in April 2018. Today, December 28, 2019, the Senior Executive Services, SERCO, the Mueller – Arvinder Report, and the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump by the British are still going UNREPORTED in the alternative (with a few exceptions) and mainstream media. Eventually, they will have to giddy up because this is TRUTH and it isn’t going to be hidden from the citizens of planet Earth any longer.
Updated with memes. Same audio as above but great new memes added: The Swamp is filled with SES enemies of America
.
Please be our guest to download the video. It is easy to do – just find the download tab just below the video frame inside of Vimeo. Then upload to your channel platform- whether it is on Vimeo, BitChute, YouTube, or others. Let’s all do our part as information warriors to demand FULL DISCLOSURE. Settle for nothing less.
.
.
Britain’s Security Services Granted License To Kill
.
AIM Patriot and Conclave member Condor provides excellent insight into a recent video interview Sarah Westall had with Harvey Schlanger. Bonus notes inside for advanced intelligence students in the community.
President Trump and America’s Life and Death Battle Against the Pilgrim Society’s Anglo-American Intelligence Network
.
A Serious Storm is Brewing Against Virginia Tyranny!
.
James E. Boasberg is a Pilgrims Society Soldier
.
.
Denmark approves new U.S. consulate in Greenland
.
We posted the article referenced in the tweet below on yesterday’s Cat Report. The tweet made it as a Trump Retweet today. If you haven’t read the article by Frank Watt, see it here: Two Possibilities in Trump Wiretapping, and Neither Is Good
We found the Thompson S. Hunter twitter thread of interest and you might, too.
.
Biden: I Wouldn’t Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed
.
.
.
President Donald J. Trump: The Road to His Second Term #Trump2020
.
Atkinson’s SSCI Confirmation Transcript Shows Senator Warner Focus on Whistle-blower Controls
.
.
Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Failed
.
Dr. Robert Epstein testified about Google’s election meddling.
.
Handy resource to bookmark:
Compilation of Presidential Documents
.
.
AIM Patriot Stephen writes:
“John Brennan met with Robert Hannigan in December 2015. Did they know then that Trump was going to run for POTUS? Are they prepping that early —- just in case?”
Our reply: We know that Brennan traveled to Russia at the beginning of Crossfire Hurricane. He more than likely met with Hannigan outside of the United States, but we don’t know where and when, prior to coming to the NSA to wiretap Trump Tower under Brennan’s supervision. Admiral Rogers told Trump that he was being wiretapped. Then Brennan and Clapper tried to get Rogers fired. Rogers also demanded that an audit be conducted of the NSA and FISA courts.
.
Hunter Biden owns massive home in swanky Hollywood Hills, court docs reveal
.
Mike Robinson posts:
“The guilty run when not being chased.” It’s very obvious why they became so emotional when “Ukraine” was mentioned – when a new anti-corruption Ukranian government won by a landslide. They know that the Ukranians reopened their investigations … and that they’re handing out indictments and prison sentences. They know, also, that our Government is making good on its treaty promises to them. They know what those investigations will uncover and are uncovering.
.
.
Reporters Without Borders demands immediate release of Julian Assange
.
.
.
What’s Your Social Credit Score?
.
New Generation Of Starbucks Baristas Being Trained On Rikers Island
.
Spotify is suspending political ads in 2020
.
.
Gave Attorney General dictatorial powers
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#fisa-fraud
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/fisa/2008-12-12-Foreign-Intelligence-Surveillance_Court-Supplemental-Opinion-from-the-FISC-allowing-content-authorization-Dec-12-2008.pdf
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/1861
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.